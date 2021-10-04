Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ferrovial, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrovial S A : The time is ripe for teleoperations

10/04/2021 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The exponential advancement of communication speed and bandwidth continues to ripple across all industries. Teleoperations, the ability to remotely control a device or vehicle from a separate location can utilize the communications revolution to greatly expand its capabilities. Teleoperations made its debut in the 1870s via guided torpedoes. Since then, the technology expanded into mining where workers are removed from hazardous working environments, enabled surgeons to perform operations from another country, and is vital in all Space exploration (NASA just operated a drone on Mars!) Teleoperations can be seen in almost all sectors and will continue to advance while communications become stronger and cheaper.

Teleoperations consists of three main parts:

  • The vehicle:A car, a plan, a drone, a tank, or whatever can be teleoperated if there is a drive by wire. Vehicles can either be retrofitted with the technology but more and more vehicles are being built with this as an add-on option when purchasing the vehicle. Komatsu, Doosan, and Caterpillar all demonstrated some of their equipment with those features.
  • Communications:Wired, public LTE, private networks, 5G are possible ways to communicate commands from the driver and return video and sound feedback to the operator. The key to understand is the communication available surrounding your use-case and the latency required for the use-case you are looking at.
  • The tele-operator domain:The operator of the vehicle can control the vehicle from a number of different setups. Technical setups have consisted of a PlayStation wheel and a monitor to a customer driving setup and a VR headset. Once again, the appropriate approach really depends on the use-case.

Teleoperations not only consist of full operations of a vehicle but has 4 different ways it can be utilized:

  • Tele-monitoring: Live video and sound is streamed from vehicle and sent over communications to control room for monitoring
  • Tele-assistance: Live video and sound is streamed from vehicle and remote operate chooses path from decisions provided by AI
  • Tele-driving (take over): Remote operator takes over control of vehicle when autonomous vehicle cannot operate due to complicated challenges.
  • Tele-driving (full): Remote operator controls vehicle controls (steering, breaking, accelerating, lights, etc.) at all times.
How to take advantages of opportunities

We can have a unique opportunity to take advantage of teleoperations due to the widespread uses available across all your business. For example, in the case of Ferrovial, the benefits of the technology directly align with Ferrovial's Horizon 24 plan which aims at increasing safety, reducing operational costs, decreasing emissions, and increasing its competitive advantage. Anytime a person is placed in a dangerous environment it is an opportunity for teleoperations to increase safety. Anytime an environment or a job restricts certain segments of the population (usually people with disabilities and women) it is an opportunity to open access. Anytime a vehicle idles, its wasting resources and contributing unnecessary CO2 emissions. Project schedules can shorten if vehicles are operating 24/7.

On top of all these benefits, technology can augment new points of view that human eyes are not capable of. Cameras added to vehicles can eliminate blind spots, visual parts of the spectrum not shown to the human eye can be displayed on monitors with new sensors, alarms can be triggered by computer vision/artificial intelligence and much more. All these new sensors and cameras will come with a new load of data for analysts to study where to implement new efficiencies.

While the list of potential benefits is extensive, by no means will implementation come without its hurdles. For live environments like highways, busy sections of construction sites or airport tarmacs a gap in connectivity can translate into a costly incident. High risk areas are also attractive to hackers wanting to cause damage by taking advantage of cyber security shortfalls.

Operations will also need to adapt. Many autonomous vehicles companies are struggling with the loss of interaction drivers have with each other or pedestrians. Teleoperations will face similar challenges. How do construction workers on the ground communicate with a heavy machinery operator who is no longer sitting in the passenger seat? How does a police officer collaborate with a security guard monitoring from hundreds of miles away? These questions, concerns and risks need to be addressed as the technology is tested and integrated into the industry.

What to expect in the future

One common discussion that arises during conversations about teleoperations is "why teleoperate with automation on the way?" The answer is both simple and complex, we need to have both but in what capacity, is yet to be discovered. As discussed earlier, three of the four types of teleoperations all involve integration with an AV, whether being tele-monitoring the AVs, tele-assisting the AVs to pick a path, or teleoperations take over for when the AV runs into a situation is outside of its programming. Learnings from the two technologies will help advance each other in operations, business, and technology. Whoever pursues and advances both will lead in whatever industry they are in.

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:51:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
09:54aFERROVIAL S A : The time is ripe for teleoperations
PU
05:45aFERROVIAL S A : - Countdown to the Opening of 100% of the D4R7 Motorway with the Inaugurat..
AQ
10/01FERROVIAL S A : Countdown to the Opening of 100% of the D4R7 Motorway with the Inauguratio..
PU
10/01FERROVIAL S A : 6 Features of Sustainable Cities
PU
09/29SOUTH SUMMIT : Building and shaping a sustainable tomorrow
PU
09/29FERROVIAL S A : Reducing Light Pollution to Preserve Biodiversity
PU
09/27THE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT AND JO : A Step in the Right Direction
PU
09/27FERROVIAL S A : My first experiences as an aid worker in the field
PU
09/24FERROVIAL S A : Shaping future generations through the promotion of STEM careers
PU
09/24Ferrovial, S.A. acquired 50MW Solar PV Projects in Sevilla, Spain from InfraRed Iberia ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERROVIAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 6 380 M 7 424 M 7 424 M
Net income 2021 3,60 M 4,19 M 4,19 M
Net Debt 2021 2 577 M 2 999 M 2 999 M
P/E ratio 2021 -508x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 18 679 M 21 654 M 21 736 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 19 361
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 25,43 €
Average target price 26,80 €
Spread / Average Target 5,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.52%21 654
VINCI11.66%58 871
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED31.76%32 106
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 235
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.40%19 976
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD118.30%19 901