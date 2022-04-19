Ferrovial S A : Vertiports appoints Bob Montgomery and Brad Miller to the executive team

Ferrovial Airports has appointed Bob Montgomery as Head of Business Development at its Vertiports business, and Brad Miller as Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa. These executive appointments will drive development of the network of vertiports that the company is to deploy in the United States and Europe.

Bob Montgomery has spent most of his career at Southwest Airlines, where he held various executive positions, including VP of Airport Affairs. He also served on the Oversight Committee for the Airport Cooperative Research Program (the ACRP) at the request of the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

The new Head of Business Development at Ferrovial Vertiports will be responsible for identifying new business opportunities, including negotiating leases and acquiring new sites.

Brad Miller has over 30 years' experience in aviation and construction. The new Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa was formerly Transformation Director at Manchester Airports Group (MAG). Other positions he held at MAG include Managing Director of E-commerce, and Chief Operating Officer at London Stansted and Manchester airports, with responsibility for major construction and other projects throughout the group.

In his new position, he will oversee the development of the network of vertiports in the United Kingdom and Spain that has already been announced.

"Ferrovial Vertiports has a strong management team thanks to the combination of Ferrovial's vast experience in airport construction and management and the recent appointments of top-notch talent that will boost our industry knowledge. That will enable us to play a key role in the development of the necessary infrastructure for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft," said Luke Bugeja, CEO of Ferrovial Airports.

"The appointments of Bob and Brad are decisive steps in our mission to help the industry deliver a fast, affordable, emission-free form of transportation to millions of people," said Kevin Cox, CEO of Ferrovial Vertiports.

Vertiports are an essential infrastructure to ensure the successful deployment of all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. These infrastructures will be intermodal centers integrated into the urban landscape that are adapted to the environment, reduce the acoustic impact, produce no emissions, and meet the highest energy efficiency standards through innovative design.