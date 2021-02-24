Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Ferrovial, S.A.    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ferrovial S A : Website, Winner of the PR Daily Content Marketing Awards

02/24/2021 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
22 of February of 2021

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 09:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
04:42aFERROVIAL S A : Digital health checks vital to travel recovery, Heathrow says
RE
04:38aFERROVIAL S A : Website, Winner of the PR Daily Content Marketing Awards
PU
03:48aFERROVIAL S A : CES 2021 - Here's the tech that's got us excited for the year ah..
PU
02/22HOW WE BRING RESPECT FOR THE ENVIRON : A Story of Challenges and Opportunities
PU
02/22AECOM : Florida to benefit from eVTOL vertiports network following new partnersh..
AQ
02/19MAKING LONDON A BETTER PLACE WITH A : What Sets the Tideway Project Apart?
PU
02/18FERROVIAL S A : AECOM and Ferrovial to design vertiport infrastructure to enable..
PU
02/17FERROVIAL S A : Cities Of The Future
PU
02/16FERROVIAL S A : Part of Forética's New Business Council for Sustainable Developm..
PU
02/16FERROVIAL S A : Public health or the economy? A false dichotomy
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 253 M 7 600 M 7 600 M
Net income 2020 -462 M -562 M -562 M
Net Debt 2020 3 258 M 3 960 M 3 960 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,8x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 15 419 M 18 748 M 18 740 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 82 693
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 23,65 €
Last Close Price 21,31 €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Federico Flórez Gutiérrez Chief Information & Innovation Officer
Santiago Javier Fernández Valbuena Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.71%18 748
VINCI SA7.69%60 203
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%32 127
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED15.44%28 818
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.78%20 070
BOUYGUES0.30%15 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ