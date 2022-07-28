Log in
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:19 2022-07-28 am EDT
25.99 EUR   +0.04%
04:58aFERROVIAL S A : and MIT cooperate to design sustainable, safe and inclusive new forms of mobility
PU
12:35aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain as Fed Delivers as Expected
DJ
07/26URBAN BIODIVERSITY : What is it, and why is it urgently needed?
PU
Ferrovial S A : and MIT cooperate to design sustainable, safe and inclusive new forms of mobility

07/28/2022 | 04:58am EDT
28 of July of 2022

Ferrovial SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 08:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
04:58aFERROVIAL S A : and MIT cooperate to design sustainable, safe and inclusive new forms of m..
PU
12:35aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain as Fed Delivers as Expected
DJ
07/26URBAN BIODIVERSITY : What is it, and why is it urgently needed?
PU
07/25Ferrovial Construction - Webber (Ferrovial) awarded contracts worth EUR332 million to w..
AQ
07/22FERROVIAL S A : Webber (Ferrovial) awarded contracts worth 332 million to widen four road..
PU
07/19FERROVIAL S A : reaches financial close in the acquisition of 60% of Dalaman International..
PU
07/19Ferrovial, S.A. acquired 60% stake in YDA Group of Companies.
CI
07/15Ferrovial - Cintra participates in the Global Forum on Engineering and Public Works in ..
AQ
07/15THE INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE : a historic mistake?
PU
07/14FERROVIAL S A : Cintra participates in the Global Forum on Engineering and Public Works in..
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 7 079 M 7 172 M 7 172 M
Net income 2022 199 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2022 5 127 M 5 194 M 5 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 95,1x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 18 918 M 19 167 M 19 167 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 18 680
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 25,98 €
Average target price 28,17 €
Spread / Average Target 8,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.-5.73%19 167
VINCI-3.29%51 387
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.80%31 895
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-5.16%31 597
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.74%21 364
QUANTA SERVICES16.84%19 253