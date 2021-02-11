Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Ferrovial, S.A.    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ferrovial S A : announces the presentation of results corresponding to financial year 2020

02/11/2021 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  1. Ferrovial
  2. Investors
Ferrovial announces the presentation of results corresponding to financial year 2020
PrintDownload PDF

Published today

On business and financial situation

FERROVIAL, S.A. (the 'Company'), pursuant to article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Texto Refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), hereby communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Company announces that the presentation of results corresponding to financial year 2020 is expected to be held on Thursday 25 February 2021, at 6 p.m. (CET).

The event may be followed via webcast only. Access codes will be made available on the website of the Company (www.ferrovial.com).

For any additional questions, please contact the Investor Relations Department at ir@ferrovial.com email address or phone +34 91 586 25 65.

Madrid, 11 February 2021

More information about this Other Relevant Information

English translation for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancies between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version shall prevail.

Stock Exchange Filings Google Play App Store

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 14:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
03:19aFERROVIAL S A : announces the presentation of results corresponding to financial..
PU
02/10A DELOREAN AND THE SECRET TO A GREAT : How Science Helps Companies
PU
02/08FERROVIAL S A : develops system based on the Internet of Things to enhance const..
PU
02/08FERROVIAL S A : Launches a Project to Develop more than 20 Sustainable Vertiport..
PU
02/07FERROVIAL S A : Celebrating National Apprenticeship Week 2021
PU
02/05FERROVIAL S A : “Diverse environments breeds innovation, teamwork and succ..
PU
02/04FERROVIAL S A : “Diverse environments breeds innovation, teamwork and succ..
PU
02/02FERROVIAL S A : All Aboard! A Brief History of Time Travel
PU
02/02MARKET CHATTER : Ferrovial Picks Morgan Stanley In Fresh Attempt to Sell UK-base..
MT
02/01FERROVIAL S A : Taking a Look at the Myths around New Mobility (Part I)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 175 M 7 498 M 7 498 M
Net income 2020 -448 M -545 M -545 M
Net Debt 2020 3 286 M 3 990 M 3 990 M
P/E ratio 2020 -34,9x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 15 078 M 18 295 M 18 310 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,97x
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 82 693
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 23,80 €
Last Close Price 20,84 €
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Federico Flórez Gutiérrez Chief Information & Innovation Officer
Santiago Javier Fernández Valbuena Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.79%18 295
VINCI SA5.16%58 659
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 208
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED20.61%29 949
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.71%18 853
BOUYGUES-0.74%15 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ