Ferrovial S A : announces the presentation of results corresponding to financial year 2020

Ferrovial announces the presentation of results corresponding to financial year 2020

Published today

On business and financial situation

FERROVIAL, S.A. (the 'Company'), pursuant to article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Texto Refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), hereby communicates the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Company announces that the presentation of results corresponding to financial year 2020 is expected to be held on Thursday 25 February 2021, at 6 p.m. (CET).

The event may be followed via webcast only. Access codes will be made available on the website of the Company (www.ferrovial.com).

For any additional questions, please contact the Investor Relations Department at ir@ferrovial.com email address or phone +34 91 586 25 65.

Madrid, 11 February 2021

English translation for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancies between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version shall prevail.