Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ferrovial, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrovial S A : awarded a section of the Murcia-Almería high-speed railway line for 171 million

03/02/2022 | 06:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2 of March of 2022

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 11:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
06:38aFERROVIAL S A : awarded a section of the Murcia-Almería high-speed railway line for 171 m..
PU
02:47aFERROVIAL S A : SDGs, ESG, sustainability, CSR… Which is best?
PU
02/28FERROVIAL S A : Photographing the London Underground. An interview with Ms. Underground.
PU
02/24FERROVIAL S A : Integrated Annual Report 2021
PU
02/24Ferrovial, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/24FERROVIAL S A : net profit rises to 1,197 million
PU
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Ferrovial, S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Sink as Putin Authorizes Invasion of Ukraine
DJ
02/23Amey Rail Limited Fined Ł600,000 For Health And Safety Breaches During Reconstruct..
AQ
02/23FERROVIAL S A : How can new tools and technology can help keep risks under wraps
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERROVIAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 806 M 7 565 M 7 565 M
Net income 2022 394 M 438 M 438 M
Net Debt 2022 3 324 M 3 694 M 3 694 M
P/E ratio 2022 116x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 17 477 M 19 426 M 19 426 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 18 680
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 23,99 €
Average target price 28,84 €
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.95%19 426
VINCI-1.54%57 599
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.20%34 291
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-4.12%33 689
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.94%22 824
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED9.43%21 047