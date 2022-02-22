Log in
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
Ferrovial S A : honored by 'Business Insider España' at the Computer Hoy Awards 2021

02/22/2022 | 12:53pm EST
22 of February of 2022

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 17:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 596 M 7 478 M 7 478 M
Net income 2021 329 M 373 M 373 M
Net Debt 2021 3 219 M 3 649 M 3 649 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,4x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 17 721 M 20 092 M 20 092 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 18 515
Free-Float -
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 24,45 €
Average target price 28,72 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.28%20 092
VINCI6.94%63 816
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.20%36 154
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.69%35 136
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED13.47%23 805
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED16.98%23 077