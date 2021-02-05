Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Ferrovial, S.A.    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ferrovial S A : “Diverse environments breeds innovation, teamwork and successful projects” interviewing Angela Berry-Roberson

02/05/2021 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We had the opportunity to interview Angela Berry-Roberson, our Director of Diversity Contract Compliance at Ferrovial Construction in the US. In this interesting chat, she told us about her professional career, the challenges she encountered along the way, her personal motivations, and how Black History Month is celebrated.

Every February, the United States observes Black History Month to recognize the contributions and achievements of African Americans. Throughout this interview, Angela speaks tothe importance of Black History Month, including the positive contributions, the cultural history and legacy of African Americans in US History and culture.

What do you do?

I am responsible for managing the comprehensive Diversity and Civil Rights contract requirements, program management and compliance for the company and associated U.S. projects.

How long have you been in your field? How long have you been with Ferrovial?

Approximately 27 years in Civil rights and Diversity compliance in the transportation industry and I have been at Ferrovial for almost 11 years.

Tell us what your day-to-day work is like.

On a day to day basis, I am responsible for the development of and oversight of the company's external diversity program, overall contract compliance, the monitoring/reporting, outreach and administration of the diversity contracting programs on current US projects, the Workforce Diversity goals (including external labor compliance) on current US projects and support corporate external diversity affairs. Additionally, I am directly responsible for the diversity efforts for business development and pursuits of additional US projects.

What is the project you are most proud of?

I am proud of all the projects but especially the LBJ and the North Tarrant Express projects where Ferrovial truly made its first footprint in the US as it relates to our commitment to diversity especially minority and woman-owned businesses utilization. In fact, the efforts of the diversity team working together with the other departments and especially committed supportive leadership on both projects, Ferrovial exceeded the diversity goals by over 30% and used over 200 diverse firms. As a native Dallasiteand resident in the greater Dallas- Fort Worth area, it is quite amazing to drive throughthe area and see the 'fruits of our labor' and the positive impact thatour projects have had in thisregion.

Why is Black History Month important to you?

As an African American, this month is important because many times history books and the news media only show the stereotypical and sometimes not pleasant facts and highlights about African Americans. During this month, the rest of the country and the world realize the amazing facts, positive contributions and the 'real and sometimes untold' history (the good and the bad) of African Americans and our culture.

How do you think companies should participate in this?

I think companies should take the time to recognize the achievementsof African American employees that worked for their company and African American-owned companies that performed workon their projects. I believe companies should take proactive steps to bring awareness about thesignificantcontributions and influence that African Americans have made to their industry which are often overlooked ordisregarded.

Why should organizations focus on creating more diverse environments?

Diverse environments that are inclusive of diverse people, thoughts and perspectives breeds innovation, betterteamwork and successful projects.

Why did you decide to pursue your career?

I decided to pursue my career in civil rights back before law school while working in the environmental justice section of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Dallas. Later in law school, I was a part of the Equal Justice clinical program and continued my work as an environmental justice legal intern at the EPA in Washington, DC. My career pivoted towards the career I have today when I was an intern in the civil rights compliance department with the local transit authority. These experiences especially my work in civil rights compliance solidified my passion to advocate for small and diverse businesses to ensure non discrimination with my desire to work in the transportation and construction industry.

What was your career plan to get to your job/role? What did you study? (undergraduate, graduate, masters, different positions)

I have an undergraduate degree in Political Science and History from Rice University in Houston, TX and a law degree fromGeorgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. with an emphasis on civil rights law. I have held several positions in the diversity and civil rights compliance area for both private and public entities involved in transportation and constructionincluding Dallas Area Rapid Transit and Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority as well as work with Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and Federal Highway Administration.

What do you like most about your profession?

As an attorney by trade, I love the advocacy and opportunity that this profession gives me to provide opportunities and initiatives for small and diverse businesses as well as local workforce to participate on federally assisted projects in their communities where our projects take place.

Do you have any hobbies? What do you like to do during your free time?

I love to travel (which has definitely been impacted by COVID), watching movies and spending time with family and friends.

What books/music/series/movies would you recommend?

As an avid movie watcher and history lover about American Civil Rights and social justice issues especially for African Americans and women, I would recommend the following movies which are primarily in the African American genre except for a couple: ' The Hate U Give', 'The Best of Enemies', 'Iron Jawed Angels', 'Hidden Figures', 'Erin Brockovich', 'Malcom X', '42', 'Selma', 'The Wiz' and 'Black Panther'. There are sooooo many more.

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 13:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
02:37aFERROVIAL S A : “Diverse environments breeds innovation, teamwork and succ..
PU
02/04FERROVIAL S A : “Diverse environments breeds innovation, teamwork and succ..
PU
02/02FERROVIAL S A : All Aboard! A Brief History of Time Travel
PU
02/02MARKET CHATTER : Ferrovial Picks Morgan Stanley In Fresh Attempt to Sell UK-base..
MT
02/01FERROVIAL S A : Taking a Look at the Myths around New Mobility (Part I)
PU
01/29APPLIED BIM : Data, Processes, and Methodology
PU
01/27FERROVIAL S A : and Lilium to develop US vertiport network
PU
01/27FERROVIAL S A : listed as one of the companies most committed to gender equality..
PU
01/26SALT, SAND AND COORDINATION : Life at the Helm of a Snowplow in the Greater Toro..
PU
01/24FERROVIAL S A : Why is the I-66 Express an example of a P3 management project?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 168 M 7 387 M 7 387 M
Net income 2020 -329 M -394 M -394 M
Net Debt 2020 3 387 M 4 056 M 4 056 M
P/E ratio 2020 -43,1x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 15 122 M 18 110 M 18 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,00x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 82 693
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 24,13 €
Last Close Price 20,90 €
Spread / Highest target 45,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Federico Flórez Gutiérrez Chief Information & Innovation Officer
María del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.52%18 110
VINCI SA-0.07%55 017
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.63%30 410
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED18.79%29 442
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-0.19%18 477
BOUYGUES-0.77%15 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ