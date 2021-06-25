Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ferrovial, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrovial S A : Construction Awarded Norwich Western Link Project

06/25/2021 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Project award in line with new UK corporate strategy to deliver schemes as sole entity, for sustainable growth and people opportunities
  • Design and Construction contract £107m with a duration of 4.5 years + 3 years landscape maintenance
  • Contract to be delivered by Ferrovial Construction and involves design and build of 6.1km of dual carriageway and 7 structures including 670m viaduct over River Wensum

Ferrovial Construction has been awarded the contract to design and build the Norwich Western Link by Norfolk County Council.

Work will start on the contract immediately alongside the council's existing project team to further develop the design of the Norwich Western Link, including the new 6.1 km dual carriageway road between the A47 and Broadland Northway and many of its associated measures.

This work will feed into the pre-planning application public consultation, which is scheduled for the autumn, which in turn will inform the planning application for the project, due to be submitted in early 2022.

Works will include 6.1 km of dual carriageway from A1270 to A47 including a new viaduct over the River Wensum, 6 structures for minor roads and environmental crossings. Construction is expected to complete in 2025 with a further three years of landscape maintenance.

Cllr Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's Cabinet Member for Highways and Infrastructure, said: 'Ferrovial Construction have a great track record in designing and building large-scale infrastructure projects and will bring specialist expertise to the project, including in relation to the design of the viaduct across the River Wensum.

'Creating the Norwich Western Link is a priority for this council and it's vital to ensuring we have the right infrastructure in place to not only tackle existing congestion and delays but to accommodate future population and job growth. We're looking forward to working with Ferrovial Construction to deliver such an important project for Norfolk.'

Karl Goose, UK & Ireland Managing Director, Ferrovial Construction: 'We are delighted to have been selected to deliver the Norwich Western Link, a key project which forms part of the new sustainable growth strategy for the UK business. We will be bringing our expertise and experience at delivering highways projects in the UK, Ireland and around the world to provide Norfolk County Council and the region with a world-class piece of infrastructure.

We will be self-delivering this project with local teams, opening new opportunities for people in Norfolk and offering a gateway to STEM careers in the industry and sustainable career development paths for new and existing employees.'

Ferrovial Construction were the highest scoring bidder from a competitive procurement process for the project which began in summer 2020 and during which they began developing their proposals for the project. Their appointment today followed a decision by the county council's cabinet earlier this month to award the contract.

At the same meeting cabinet members also agreed to approve the outline business case for the Norwich Western Link, and this has now been submitted to the Department for Transport. The business case demonstrated that the project would provide high value for money, significantly reduce many journey times to the west of Norwich, improve road safety and reduce carbon emissions from vehicles. If the outline business case is approved, this would provide a funding commitment from government which is expected to cover 85% of the £198 million total project costs.

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 14:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
10:07aFERROVIAL S A  : Construction Awarded Norwich Western Link Project
PU
06/24FERROVIAL S A  : Construction 2021 Digital Transformation Strategy award
PU
06/23FERROVIAL S A  : Our Female Engineers Give Advice to the Next Generation
PU
06/21FERROVIAL S A  : steps up commitment to the SDGs with new Social Infrastructure ..
PU
06/21FERROVIAL S A  : Construction reports a 10.4% revenue increase for UK Business
PU
06/21FERROVIAL S A  : How Bamboo Is Used for Building in Other Countries
PU
06/18FERROVIAL S A  : Reasons to Innovate and Ways to Make It Possible
PU
06/16FERROVIAL S A  : 6 Greenest Cities in the World
PU
06/14FERROVIAL S A  : Cadagua delivers the construction and commissioning project for..
PU
06/14A PROJECT WITH CLEAN ENERGY : everything we stand to gain by committing to HVO i..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 527 M 7 807 M 7 807 M
Net income 2021 -9,91 M -11,9 M -11,9 M
Net Debt 2021 3 002 M 3 591 M 3 591 M
P/E ratio 2021 -526x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 18 709 M 22 318 M 22 378 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 73 251
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 25,37 €
Average target price 25,52 €
Spread / Average Target 0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.26%22 318
VINCI15.43%64 117
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%31 580
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED16.82%28 486
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.38%18 819
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.24.12%17 177