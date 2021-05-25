Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ferrovial, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/25 01:55:01 pm
24.315 EUR   -0.43%
01:43pFERROVIAL S A  : HS2 Archaeologists Uncover 9th Century Ruins in Buckinghamshire
PU
05/24Heimstaden Expands Portfolio in Poland
AQ
05/24Heimstaden Bostad Expands Portfolio in Poland
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrovial S A : HS2 Archaeologists Uncover 9th Century Ruins in Buckinghamshire

05/25/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
24 of May of 2021

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 17:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
01:43pFERROVIAL S A  : HS2 Archaeologists Uncover 9th Century Ruins in Buckinghamshire
PU
05/24Heimstaden Expands Portfolio in Poland
AQ
05/24Heimstaden Bostad Expands Portfolio in Poland
AQ
05/24FERROVIAL S A  : The Day We Uncovered a Paleontological Site While Working on a ..
PU
05/21FERROVIAL S A  : There's More to Say on Safety at the Wheel
PU
05/19BUILDING ITER : a unique masterpiece – Part 2
PU
05/17FERROVIAL S A  : Will Talk about Sustainable Mobility at the Digital Enterprise ..
PU
05/13FERROVIAL S A  : Marine Engineering at the Thames Tideway Project (Part I)
PU
05/13FERROVIAL, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offe..
FA
05/11FERROVIAL S A  : AGS Airports Ltd celebrates Mental Health Awareness Week
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 612 M 8 091 M 8 091 M
Net income 2021 -31,0 M -38,0 M -38,0 M
Net Debt 2021 2 834 M 3 468 M 3 468 M
P/E ratio 2021 -923x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 17 871 M 21 869 M 21 869 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 73 251
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 24,97 €
Last Close Price 24,42 €
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 2,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.05%21 837
VINCI15.33%65 006
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.21%31 774
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.09%27 820
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.09%19 300
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.28.17%18 185