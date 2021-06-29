Log in
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
Ferrovial S A : Ignacio Madridejos, Ferrovial's CEO, Participates in KPMG's ‘50 Visions of the Future' Forum

06/29/2021
KPMG is celebrating 50 years in Spain, and it's marking the occasion with conversations and meetings around reflections from the country's leaders in businesses and institutions about the trends that will guide the future of the economy.

Ignacio Madridejos, Ferrovial's CEO, participated in the trends forum '50 Visions of the Future,' which was held by the consulting firm. He offered his vision on the importance of public-private collaboration, digital transformation, and sustainable infrastructures as a critical element in the fight against climate change.

'The fight against climate change guides a new development model in which infrastructure represents a key element for competitiveness, given that growth and dynamism only take place in areas with good, sustainable communications networks. Ferrovial's contribution is crucial in this model since we have real, sustainable solutions,' Ignacio Madridejos explained at the KPMG forum on trends.

Creating value for society

Ferrovial adds value to society through its core values: respect, collaboration, excellence, innovation, and integrity.

'Since it was founded almost seventy years ago, this company has been guided by the principle of doing things right, doing things with efficiency, innovation, sustainability, and integrity - and we take great pride in the contribution we make to society. So we try to make it happen through our day-to-day work, from the experience that every person has with the company and through our communication strategies, as well,' says Ignacio Madridejos.

You can read the full interview here.

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 08:49:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 527 M 7 780 M 7 780 M
Net income 2021 -8,56 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net Debt 2021 3 019 M 3 599 M 3 599 M
P/E ratio 2021 -562x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 18 561 M 22 147 M 22 122 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,31x
EV / Sales 2022 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 73 251
Free-Float 63,1%
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 25,17 €
Average target price 25,52 €
Spread / Average Target 1,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.37%22 538
VINCI11.57%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.21%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED17.58%28 849
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.19%18 939
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.22.89%17 819