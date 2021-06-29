Ferrovial S A : Ignacio Madridejos, Ferrovial's CEO, Participates in KPMG's ‘50 Visions of the Future' Forum

KPMG is celebrating 50 years in Spain, and it's marking the occasion with conversations and meetings around reflections from the country's leaders in businesses and institutions about the trends that will guide the future of the economy.

Ignacio Madridejos, Ferrovial's CEO, participated in the trends forum '50 Visions of the Future,' which was held by the consulting firm. He offered his vision on the importance of public-private collaboration, digital transformation, and sustainable infrastructures as a critical element in the fight against climate change.

'The fight against climate change guides a new development model in which infrastructure represents a key element for competitiveness, given that growth and dynamism only take place in areas with good, sustainable communications networks. Ferrovial's contribution is crucial in this model since we have real, sustainable solutions,' Ignacio Madridejos explained at the KPMG forum on trends.

Ferrovial adds value to society through its core values: respect, collaboration, excellence, innovation, and integrity.

'Since it was founded almost seventy years ago, this company has been guided by the principle of doing things right, doing things with efficiency, innovation, sustainability, and integrity - and we take great pride in the contribution we make to society. So we try to make it happen through our day-to-day work, from the experience that every person has with the company and through our communication strategies, as well,' says Ignacio Madridejos.

You can read the full interview here.