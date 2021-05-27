Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ferrovial, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrovial S A : MaaS Global acquires Wondo and receives strategic investment from Ferrovial

05/27/2021 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Helsinki, 27/05/2021.- MaaS Global, the world's leading mobility-as-a-service platform and the company behind the award-winning Whim app has acquired Spanish mobility startup Wondo. As part of the transaction, Ferrovial will become one of the shareholders of reference of the company. Whim and Wondo are both on a mission to transform the global transport sector, which is expected to boom to € 7.6 trillion by 2030. They will provide sustainable mobility in the cities around the world and freedom of mobility for the people.

Whim provides users all transport services in one app. It allows users to book and pay for all their trips one trip at a time or with a convenient monthly subscription. With over 16 million trips made since its launch in November 2017, Whim is the first all-inclusive MaaS solution commercially available on the market. Whim is currently live in several European and Asian markets and preparing for new launches.

'The acquisition of Wondo enables us to rapidly expand to new markets and increase our B2B and B2C service offering, which is crucial in the rapidly-evolving MaaS market. MaaS is a business of a critical mass and it requires volume and gravity. This transaction is a prime example that the consolidation of the MaaS industry is now taking place, and we intend to continue playing an active role in it' says Sampo Hietanen, CEO and Founder of MaaS Global.

Wondo is an urban mobility marketplace, which provides integrated access to multiple modes of transportation.

'Given our shared DNA, we are thrilled to join forces with the MaaS Global team to contribute to the creation of the leading global MaaS platform. We complement each other's geographical reach and service offering and have a similar vision on the future developments of the MaaS sector', says Ion Cuervas-Mons, CEO of Wondo.

Wondo has historically been backed by Ferrovial, Spain-based multinational focused on the transport infrastructure and urban services. As part of the transaction, Ferrovial becomes one of MaaS Global's strategic investors.

'Ferrovial is very pleased to join forces with MaaS Global to develop a winning value-added proposition in the mobility-as-a-service space. This is another step in the strategy of the company to be at the center of the changes that are transforming the shape of urban mobility', says Andres Camacho Donezar, Director of Mobility of Ferrovial.

NOR Capital acted as financial advisor to MaaS Global.

About MaaS Global & Whim

MaaS Global is the world leader in the field of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and the company behind the award-winning Whim app. Users can journey where and when they want with public transport, taxis, cars, bikes, e-scooters and many other options.

Whim has revolutionized users' travel habits, in favor of sustainable modes.

MaaS Global was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. The company is backed by several strategic and financial investors such as Mitsui Fudosan, NordicNinja, BP Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, Toyota Financial Services, Swiftcom, Karsan Otomotiv, Transdev, Aioi Nissay Dowa, Denso and Veho. The Whim app is available on Google Play store and Apple App Store.

About Wondo

Ferrovial launched in 2018 Wondo, a startup to provide citizens with easy access to the main urban mobility services. Wondo enables users to reach their destination more comfortably, efficiently and sustainably.

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 09:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
05:29aFERROVIAL S A  : MaaS Global acquires Wondo and receives strategic investment fr..
PU
05/26FERROVIAL S A  : Two of Ferrovial's Professionals, Winners at the 2021 WICE Awar..
PU
05/26FERROVIAL S A  : Looks to the Future of Mobility at the Digital Enterprise Show ..
PU
05/26I-66 EXPRESS : Overcoming challenges and reaping rewards
PU
05/25FERROVIAL S A  : HS2 Archaeologists Uncover 9th Century Ruins in Buckinghamshire
PU
05/24Heimstaden Expands Portfolio in Poland
AQ
05/24Heimstaden Bostad Expands Portfolio in Poland
AQ
05/24FERROVIAL S A  : The Day We Uncovered a Paleontological Site While Working on a ..
PU
05/21FERROVIAL S A  : There's More to Say on Safety at the Wheel
PU
05/19BUILDING ITER : a unique masterpiece – Part 2
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 612 M 8 061 M 8 061 M
Net income 2021 -31,0 M -37,8 M -37,8 M
Net Debt 2021 2 834 M 3 455 M 3 455 M
P/E ratio 2021 -913x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 17 681 M 21 594 M 21 556 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 73 251
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 24,97 €
Last Close Price 24,16 €
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.90%21 594
VINCI15.13%64 863
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%32 637
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.40%28 446
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.98%19 701
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.28.94%18 294