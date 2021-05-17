Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ferrovial, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ferrovial S A : Will Talk about Sustainable Mobility at the Digital Enterprise Show 2021

05/17/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
17 of May of 2021

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 17:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
01:24pFERROVIAL S A  : Will Talk about Sustainable Mobility at the Digital Enterprise ..
PU
05/13FERROVIAL S A  : Marine Engineering at the Thames Tideway Project (Part I)
PU
05/13FERROVIAL, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for Cash amount paid with the scrip issue offe..
FA
05/11FERROVIAL S A  : AGS Airports Ltd celebrates Mental Health Awareness Week
AQ
05/11FERROVIAL S A  : Collectively become leaders to prevent occupational hazards?
PU
05/10ARCHITECTURE AND ENGINEERING : 6 Diverse Instagram Accounts to Follow
PU
05/07FERROVIAL S A  : rolls out Wondo for companies, its new mobility service to faci..
PU
05/07BUILDING ITER : a unique masterpiece – Part 1
PU
05/06FERROVIAL S A  : Alicia Reyes and Hildegard Wortmann appointed directors of Ferr..
PU
05/06FERROVIAL, S.A.  : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 581 M 7 997 M 7 997 M
Net income 2021 -28,5 M -34,6 M -34,6 M
Net Debt 2021 2 774 M 3 371 M 3 371 M
P/E ratio 2021 -858x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 18 047 M 21 928 M 21 930 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,16x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 73 251
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 24,86 €
Last Close Price 24,66 €
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
Santiago Javier Fernández Valbuena Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.12%21 904
VINCI17.27%65 659
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.01%32 726
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.94%27 139
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.31%19 821
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.27.07%18 028