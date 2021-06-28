Ferrovial S A : joins in celebrating international LGBTI Pride Day

At Ferrovial, we believe that every person brings different ideas, perspectives, and knowledge. Therefore, we promote a collaborative, flexible, diverse culture that offers our professionals unique and challenging experiences.

REDI is the first non-profit association of companies and professionals for LGBTI Diversity and Inclusion in Spain. Its aim is to promote an inclusive, respectful environment at organizations, where talent is valued regardless of identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation.

By joining REDI, Ferrovial is aligning with the United Nations Standards of Conduct to tackle discrimination in the business sphere. These Standards of Conduct are based on international regulations and complement the United Nations' Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. They encourage companies to establish new strategies to respect and promote the human rights of the LGBTI community.

Observing International LGBT Pride Day on June 28 supports encouraging tolerance, equality, and dignity for those who belong to this community. It is on this date that the Stonewall riots (New York, US) are commemorated. That day in 1969 marked the beginning of the movement for LGBT rights in the United States and around the world. Today, the celebration commonly includes pride marches, which are usually accompanied by social demands; according to UNHCR data, 69 countries still criminalize same-sex relationships, and in a dozen, it is punishable by death.

Spain is one of the most advanced societies in the world in terms of LGBTI rights, but there is still a long way to go. According to the ADIM project, 72% of LGBT people hide their sexual orientation at their workplaces, primarily due to the fear that this will impact professional opinions about them. Together, we must keep moving forward on this path towards equality.