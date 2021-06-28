Log in
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
Ferrovial S A : joins in celebrating international LGBTI Pride Day

06/28/2021 | 02:55am EDT
At Ferrovial, we believe that every person brings different ideas, perspectives, and knowledge. Therefore, we promote a collaborative, flexible, diverse culture that offers our professionals unique and challenging experiences.

Ferrovial is joining the Business Network for LGBTI Diversity and Inclusion (REDI, in Spanish).

REDI is the first non-profit association of companies and professionals for LGBTI Diversity and Inclusion in Spain. Its aim is to promote an inclusive, respectful environment at organizations, where talent is valued regardless of identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation.

By joining REDI, Ferrovial is aligning with the United Nations Standards of Conduct to tackle discrimination in the business sphere. These Standards of Conduct are based on international regulations and complement the United Nations' Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. They encourage companies to establish new strategies to respect and promote the human rights of the LGBTI community.

Observing International LGBT Pride Day on June 28 supports encouraging tolerance, equality, and dignity for those who belong to this community. It is on this date that the Stonewall riots (New York, US) are commemorated. That day in 1969 marked the beginning of the movement for LGBT rights in the United States and around the world. Today, the celebration commonly includes pride marches, which are usually accompanied by social demands; according to UNHCR data, 69 countries still criminalize same-sex relationships, and in a dozen, it is punishable by death.

Spain is one of the most advanced societies in the world in terms of LGBTI rights, but there is still a long way to go. According to the ADIM project, 72% of LGBT people hide their sexual orientation at their workplaces, primarily due to the fear that this will impact professional opinions about them. Together, we must keep moving forward on this path towards equality.

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SA published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 06:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
02:55aFERROVIAL S A  : joins in celebrating international LGBTI Pride Day
PU
06/25FERROVIAL S A  : Construction Awarded Norwich Western Link Project
PU
06/24FERROVIAL S A  : Construction 2021 Digital Transformation Strategy award
PU
06/23FERROVIAL S A  : Our Female Engineers Give Advice to the Next Generation
PU
06/21FERROVIAL S A  : steps up commitment to the SDGs with new Social Infrastructure ..
PU
06/21FERROVIAL S A  : Construction reports a 10.4% revenue increase for UK Business
PU
06/21FERROVIAL S A  : How Bamboo Is Used for Building in Other Countries
PU
06/18FERROVIAL S A  : Reasons to Innovate and Ways to Make It Possible
PU
06/16FERROVIAL S A  : 6 Greenest Cities in the World
PU
06/14FERROVIAL S A  : Cadagua delivers the construction and commissioning project for..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 527 M 7 783 M 7 783 M
Net income 2021 -9,91 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net Debt 2021 3 002 M 3 580 M 3 580 M
P/E ratio 2021 -531x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 18 871 M 22 538 M 22 502 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 73 251
Free-Float 63,1%
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.13.23%22 538
VINCI14.63%63 749
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.01%31 982
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED18.28%28 849
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.76%18 939
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.25.59%17 819