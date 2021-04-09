Log in
FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
Ferrovial S A : reports on the resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting held on 9 April 2021

04/09/2021
  1. Ferrovial
  2. Investors
Ferrovial reports on the resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting held on 9 April 2021
Announcement of general shareholders' meeting

In accordance with article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Securities Market Act FERROVIAL, S.A. ('FERROVIAL' or the 'Company') hereby announces the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

At the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of Ferrovial, held on 9 April 2021, resolutions were adopted in relation to the following matters:

  • Approval of the individual and consolidated financial statements and management reports, for the year ended 31 December 2020, as well as the consolidated non-financial information statement.
  • Approval of the application of the profit of the Company for financial year 2020, entirely to voluntary reserves.
  • Approval of the management carried out by the Board of Directors during the financial year 2020.
  • Approval of a first capital increase for an amount to be determined, by issuing new ordinary shares with a par value of twenty euro cents each, with no share premium, against reserves, offering shareholders the possibility of selling the free-of-charge allocation rights to the Company itself (at a guaranteed price) or on the market. Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, with power of sub-delegation, to establish the date the increase is to be executed and the terms of the increase in all respects not provided for by the General Shareholders' Meeting.
  • Approval of a second share capital increase for an amount to be determined, in the same conditions as the previous one.
  • Approval of a share capital reduction by means of the redemption of a maximum of 22 million of the Company's own shares, representing 3% of the Company's share capital. Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, with power of sub-delegation, to establish any other conditions for the capital reduction not provided for by the General Shareholders' Meeting.
  • Submit to a consultative vote, as from the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of 2022, the Company's Climate Strategy Report.
  • Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
  • Delegation of powers for the interpretation, correction, supplementation, execution and development of the resolutions adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting, and register the filing of the financial statements.

Likewise, a consultative vote was taken on: (i) the Company's Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Plan; and (ii) the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration for the financial year 2020. The result of these votes has been in favour.

Finally, the General Shareholders' Meeting was informed of the amendments made to the Regulations of the Board of Directors since the last General Shareholders' Meeting.

The terms of the resolutions approved by the Shareholders' Meeting for each item on the agenda are the same as the terms of the proposed resolutions submitted to the Spanish Securities Market Commission (CNMV) as Other Relevant Information on 25 February 2021 (registration number 7,456). The Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Plan approved on a consultative basis in item 7.1 of the agenda, and the Directors' Remuneration Policy approved in item 8 of the Agenda are attached.

Madrid, 9 April 2021

Santiago Ortiz Vaamonde

Secretary of the Board of Directors of Ferrovial, S.A.

More information about this Other Relevant Information

English translation for information purposes only. In the event of discrepancies between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version shall prevail.

