Ferrovial S A : ranks once again as one of the most sustainable companies in its industry worldwide, according to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

It continues to rank as one of the three most sustainable players in the Construction industry, and #1 in environmental performance

Ferrovial has been a component of the DJSI World and Europe indexes continuously for the last 20 years

Ferrovial has been recognized as one of the most sustainable companies in the construction and engineering sector by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The index, produced by S&P Global, is viewed as the most prestigious in the world in the area of governance and sustainability. This year, three companies in the sector qualified for the worldwide ranking, and only two for the European index.

The company's position is attributable to its sound environmental, social and economic performance, on the basis of which it has been a component of the DJSI for the last 20 years. Ferrovial obtained the best score in the sector in the environmental dimension, as well as in Cybersecurity, Environmental and social reporting, Operational Eco-Efficiency and Labor Practice Indicators, among others.

This recognition vindicates the Company's strategy in the environmental, social and economic areas. Ferrovial's efforts in this area have also been recognised by other sustainability indexes such as FTSE4Good (and its Spanish version, FTSE4Good IBEX), CDP, Vigeo, ISS ESG, Sustainalytics and GRESB.

A committed company

Sustainability continues to be one of the core values of the company's strategy. For this reason, it has stepped up its Sustainability Plan with the new Sustainability Strategy 2030, which hinges on three axes: environment, community and governance. Ferrovial is the first company to certify its Sustainability Strategy in coherence with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), as audited by AENOR. Ferrovial has also purchased the rights to build a photovoltaic plant in Seville, Spain to supply power to its assets in Spain and Portugal, the goal being to fulfil its 2030 emission reduction target.

The company has deployed an extensive program of social infrastructure projects for over ten years, in addition to which, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it created the "Ferrovial Juntos COVID-19" fund, which has channeled €8.69 million to organizations fighting the pandemic in the social, healthcare and research dimensions.

Created in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes are the world's leading benchmark of corporate responsibility. Approximately 2,500 companies form part of the eligible universe, of which only 10% are selected for the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index. This is Ferrovial's 20th consecutive year in the world's most prestigious sustainability indexes.