Norway's sovereign fund opposes Ferrovial's move to the Netherlands

MADRID, April 11 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign fund
will oppose Ferrovial's plan to relocate to the Netherlands at
the Spanish engineering company's shareholders' meeting this
week, after the Spanish government criticised the proposal put
forward by the board.
The $1.4 trillion fund, which holds a 1.49% stake in
Ferrovial, said on its website it would vote against the planned
reverse merger through which the company, which operates
London's Heathrow airport and makes most of it revenues abroad,
would be absorbed by its wholly-owned Dutch subsidiary FISE.
The proposal will be submitted to shareholders during the
annual general meeting on Thursday.
Ferrovial's board said in February the relocation was
designed to set up a platform to allow it to eventually be
listed in the United States and join stock indexes there.
Deputy Economy Minister Gonzalo Garcia told RNE radio on
Tuesday he had been in talks with Ferrovial CEO until Monday and
advised its shareholders in a letter that there was nothing to
prevent a Spanish-based company from applying for a U.S.
listing.
"These conversations have been useful in making them aware
that there is an alternative to access the U.S. market from
Spain, which is good news for them and for other companies," he
added. He said the tax service will have to evaluate the
transaction's capital gains if it is approved.
Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz has accused Ferrovial of trying
to dodge taxes, but company spokesman Francisco Polo told
OndaCero radio the plan had no tax advantages. However, the
economic reasons, such as improved capitalisation, liquidity and
access to financing, were obvious, Polo said.
He said it was currently impossible to get a U.S. listing
from Spain because of issues including the incompatibility of
depositories in the two countries.
The Norwegian fund cited its general guidelines on corporate
decisions, saying it has to consider "whether there is
sufficient transparency to make a fully informed decision,
whether all shareholders are treated equitably, and whether
there are any unnecessary conflicts of interest".
Proxy adviser Glass Lewis & Co said the relocation would not
have a significant effect on shareholder rights though it could
have "negative reputational impact" in Spain.
Three associations defending minority shareholders on Monday
supported Ferrovial's move.
