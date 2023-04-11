Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ferrovial, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:44:17 2023-04-11 am EDT
26.82 EUR   -1.29%
07:20aNorway's sovereign fund opposes Ferrovial's move to the Netherlands
RE
03:49aNorwegian Wealth Fund to Vote Against Ferrovial's Reverse Merger With Dutch Unit
MT
03:10aNorway's sovereign fund opposes Ferrovial's move to the Netherlands
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Norway's sovereign fund opposes Ferrovial's move to the Netherlands

04/11/2023 | 07:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, April 11 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign fund will oppose Ferrovial's plan to relocate to the Netherlands at the Spanish engineering company's shareholders' meeting this week, after the Spanish government criticised the proposal put forward by the board.

The $1.4 trillion fund, which holds a 1.49% stake in Ferrovial, said on its website it would vote against the planned reverse merger through which the company, which operates London's Heathrow airport and makes most of it revenues abroad, would be absorbed by its wholly-owned Dutch subsidiary FISE.

The proposal will be submitted to shareholders during the annual general meeting on Thursday.

Ferrovial's board said in February the relocation was designed to set up a platform to allow it to eventually be listed in the United States and join stock indexes there.

Deputy Economy Minister Gonzalo Garcia told RNE radio on Tuesday he had been in talks with Ferrovial CEO until Monday and advised its shareholders in a letter that there was nothing to prevent a Spanish-based company from applying for a U.S. listing.

"These conversations have been useful in making them aware that there is an alternative to access the U.S. market from Spain, which is good news for them and for other companies," he added. He said the tax service will have to evaluate the transaction's capital gains if it is approved.

Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz has accused Ferrovial of trying to dodge taxes, but company spokesman Francisco Polo told OndaCero radio the plan had no tax advantages. However, the economic reasons, such as improved capitalisation, liquidity and access to financing, were obvious, Polo said.

He said it was currently impossible to get a U.S. listing from Spain because of issues including the incompatibility of depositories in the two countries.

The Norwegian fund cited its general guidelines on corporate decisions, saying it has to consider "whether there is sufficient transparency to make a fully informed decision, whether all shareholders are treated equitably, and whether there are any unnecessary conflicts of interest".

Proxy adviser Glass Lewis & Co said the relocation would not have a significant effect on shareholder rights though it could have "negative reputational impact" in Spain.

Three associations defending minority shareholders on Monday supported Ferrovial's move. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Corina Pons; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
07:20aNorway's sovereign fund opposes Ferrovial's move to the Netherlands
RE
03:49aNorwegian Wealth Fund to Vote Against Ferrovial's Reverse Merger With Dutch Unit
MT
03:10aNorway's sovereign fund opposes Ferrovial's move to the Netherlands
RE
03/31Ferrovial and Eve Air Mobility collaborate to tackle urban air traffic
AQ
03/30Two Proxy Advisers Recommend Shareholders Vote for Ferrovial's Proposed Reverse Merger
MT
03/22Ferrovial S A : to build a 200MW solar photovoltaic plant in Spain
PU
03/21After harmony, Spanish government's ties to business hit discordant note
RE
03/15Ferrovial S A : FER Equity Story (March 2023)
PU
03/09Ferrovial to invest EUR75 million in the construction of two solar photovoltaic power p..
AQ
03/09Transcript : Ferrovial, S.A. - Fixed Income Call on Mar 09, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERROVIAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 687 M 8 337 M 8 337 M
Net income 2023 284 M 308 M 308 M
Net Debt 2023 6 182 M 6 706 M 6 706 M
P/E ratio 2023 69,6x
Yield 2023 2,70%
Capitalization 19 733 M 21 402 M 21 402 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
EV / Sales 2024 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 24 191
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 27,17 €
Average target price 28,31 €
Spread / Average Target 4,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.11.03%21 402
VINCI14.87%65 357
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.68%39 564
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.63%37 603
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED43.53%26 609
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.13.36%23 262
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer