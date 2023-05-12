Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ferrovial, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:31:16 2023-05-12 am EDT
29.18 EUR   +1.67%
08:21aSpain's ACS reports 20% profit rise as North American sales soar
RE
05/11Ferrovial core earnings boosted by North American revenues
RE
05/11Ferrovial's Q1 core profit rises as revenues grow in North America
RE
Spain's ACS reports 20% profit rise as North American sales soar

05/12/2023 | 08:21am EDT
MADRID, May 12 (Reuters) - Spanish construction giant ACS said on Friday its first-quarter profit rose 20% to 163 million euros ($179 million) led by soaring revenue in North America which accounts for more than half of its business.

Total sales in the first three months of the year reached 8.1 billion euros ($8.92 billion), up 17.1% from a year earlier, while revenue in the United States and Canada jumped 62%. ACS also highlighted growing revenue in Australia.

Abertis, its toll road operator in Europe, North and South America, has benefited from a recovery in highway traffic, contributing 41 million euros to the first-quarter profit.

ACS's main activities in North America, which include the construction of a battery plant for electric vehicles and the rehabilitation of viaducts and airport facilities, accounted for 66% of its total construction sales.

ACS and other Spanish construction and infrastructure companies such as Ferrovial see opportunities in the United States thanks to the Biden administration's green subsidies and incentives for major infrastructure projects.

Its international business accounted for 96% of its construction operations by revenue, with North America and Australia being the most important markets.

($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Reporting by Corina Pons; editing by Andrei Khalip and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A. 0.51% 31.84 Delayed Quote.18.34%
AIRPORT FACILITIES CO., LTD. -0.88% 561 Delayed Quote.8.85%
FERROVIAL, S.A. 2.06% 29.29 Delayed Quote.17.29%
Financials
Sales 2023 7 703 M 8 411 M 8 411 M
Net income 2023 314 M 342 M 342 M
Net Debt 2023 6 019 M 6 572 M 6 572 M
P/E ratio 2023 74,2x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 20 844 M 22 761 M 22 761 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
EV / Sales 2024 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 24 191
Free-Float 66,0%
