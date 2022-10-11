Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ferrovial, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FER   ES0118900010

FERROVIAL, S.A.

(FER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:37 2022-10-11 am EDT
23.27 EUR   +1.00%
05:14aSpain's Ferrovial Agrees to Sell UK Services Business to One Equity, Buckthorn
MT
05:12aSpain's Ferrovial sells UK services business Amey
RE
12:33aCellnex's UK Unit Forms 5G Partnership With Spanish Infrastructure Group Ferrovial
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spain's Ferrovial sells UK services business Amey

10/11/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A welder works at a Ferrovial construction site, of new residential buildings, in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Ferrovial has reached an agreement to sell Amey Plc, its infrastructure services and engineering business in Britain, to buyout funds One Equity Partners and Buckthorn Partners, the Spanish company said on Tuesday.

With an enterprise value of 400 million pounds ($441 million), the estimated equity value of the deal will be about 245 million pounds, Ferrovial said in a statement.

The transaction is subject to regulatory clearances, but the company expects to complete it before year-end.

"The deal practically concludes the divestment of the services business," said Ferrovial's Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Madridejos.

The Spanish construction company will only retain its waste treatment business in the United Kingdom, along with road maintenance activities in the United States and an energy services unit in Spain.

In February, Ferrovial sold its infrastructure operation and maintenance business in Spain for 107.6 million euros ($104.4 million).

($1 = 0.9065 pounds)#

($1 = 1.0304 euros)

(Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by David Latona and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FERROVIAL, S.A.
05:14aSpain's Ferrovial Agrees to Sell UK Services Business to One Equity, Buckthorn
MT
05:12aSpain's Ferrovial sells UK services business Amey
RE
12:33aCellnex's UK Unit Forms 5G Partnership With Spanish Infrastructure Group Ferrovial
MT
10/10Ferrovial S A : and Cellnex UK announce cooperation for infrastructure development to acce..
PU
09/30Ferrovial S A : Yiğit Laçin appointed CEO of Dalaman International Airport
PU
09/28Forensic Engineering : essential for development
PU
09/2327 Centuries Of Vertical Gardens : history that's helping create the future of cities
PU
09/21Ferrovial S A : 1H 2022 – Investors' Presentation
PU
09/16The Thin Blue Layer That Protects Th : do you know what state the ozone layer is in today?
PU
09/15Ferrovial S A : selected to build a subway line in Toronto (Canada)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERROVIAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 239 M 7 018 M 7 018 M
Net income 2022 165 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2022 5 380 M 5 216 M 5 216 M
P/E ratio 2022 99,2x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 16 646 M 16 138 M 16 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
EV / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 20 231
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart FERROVIAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ferrovial, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERROVIAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 23,04 €
Average target price 28,18 €
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ignacio Madridejos Fernández Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernesto López Mozo Chief Financial Officer
Rafael del Pino y Calvo-Sotelo Executive Chairman
Dimitris Bountolos Chief Information & Innovation Officer
José Fernando Sánchez-Junco Mans Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERROVIAL, S.A.-16.40%16 138
VINCI-10.62%45 457
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.72%32 536
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.40%30 592
QUANTA SERVICES12.10%18 454
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.43%17 477