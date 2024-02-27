MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spanish construction giant Ferrovial said on Tuesday it booked a net profit of 460 million euros ($499.38 million) in 2023, up from 186 million euros a year ago, beating analyst estimates, as the company prepares to list its shares in the United States.

The construction conglomerate last year surprised investors with a plan to move its holding company to the Netherlands, listing it there and later in the U.S. as it seeks to expand its business and investor base across the Atlantic.

