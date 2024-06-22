Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital7.454.081,47 EUR
|Total votes745.408.147,00
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINNL0015001FS8
|Disclosure0,01
|Previous notification740.688.365
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockNL0015001FS8
|ISIN0,01
|Nominal value745.408.147
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
Date last update: 22 June 2024
