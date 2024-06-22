Ferrovial SE
Ferrovial SE

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction21 jun 2024
Issuing institutionFerrovial SE
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Next result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital7.454.081,47 EUR Total votes745.408.147,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0015001FS8 Disclosure0,01 Previous notification740.688.365 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0015001FS8 ISIN0,01 Nominal value745.408.147 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 22 June 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ferrovial SE published this content on 21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2024 01:02:09 UTC.