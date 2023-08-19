Equities FER NL0015001FS8
|Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11:38:00 2023-08-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|28.82 EUR
|-1.27%
|-3.00%
|+17.78%
|11:44am
|FERROVIAL : Opinion change, from Sell to Reduce
|Jul. 27
|Ferrovial first-half profit more than doubles helped by US road revenues
Ferrovial SE is a global infrastructure operator committed to developing sustainable solutions. The activity is organized around four key areas: - Toll Roads; - Airports; - Construction; - Energy and Mobility. The company is present in 15 countries, and its activities are mainly concentrated in the USA, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada and Poland. Ferrovial SE manages some of the world's most important transport assets, such as 407 ETR in Toronto (Canada), Heathrow Airport (UK), and a portfolio of five managed lanes toll roads in the United States. Ferrovial SE is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index and is also included in sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good.
SectorConstruction & Engineering
Calendar
2023-10-30 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
28.82EUR
Average target price
30.78EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.79%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.78%
|22 710 M $
|+41.55%
|23 846 M $
|+14.13%
|20 274 M $
|+19.95%
|17 327 M $
|+32.21%
|17 195 M $
|+11.23%
|16 816 M $
|+42.51%
|29 486 M $
|-18.36%
|13 246 M $
|+11.27%
|12 840 M $
|+2.31%
|12 054 M $