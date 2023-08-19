  1. Markets
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11:18:00 2023-08-18 am EDT
28.82 EUR -1.27% -3.00% +17.78%
FERROVIAL : Opinion change, from Sell to Reduce
Jul. 27 Ferrovial first-half profit more than doubles helped by US road revenues RE

FERROVIAL : Opinion change, from Sell to Reduce

Today at 05:44 am

Today at 05:44 am

Latest news about Ferrovial SE

Company Profile

Ferrovial SE is a global infrastructure operator committed to developing sustainable solutions. The activity is organized around four key areas: - Toll Roads; - Airports; - Construction; - Energy and Mobility. The company is present in 15 countries, and its activities are mainly concentrated in the USA, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada and Poland. Ferrovial SE manages some of the world's most important transport assets, such as 407 ETR in Toronto (Canada), Heathrow Airport (UK), and a portfolio of five managed lanes toll roads in the United States. Ferrovial SE is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index and is also included in sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good.
Sector
Construction & Engineering
Calendar
2023-10-30 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Ferrovial SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
28.82EUR
Average target price
30.78EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.79%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Construction & Engineering

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FERROVIAL SE
Chart Analysis Ferrovial SE
+17.78% 22 710 M $
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis China Railway Group Limited
+41.55% 23 846 M $
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED
Chart Analysis China Communications Construction Company Limited
+14.13% 20 274 M $
WSP GLOBAL INC.
Chart Analysis WSP Global Inc.
+19.95% 17 327 M $
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED
Chart Analysis China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
+32.21% 17 195 M $
JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC.
Chart Analysis Jacobs Solutions Inc.
+11.23% 16 816 M $
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.
Chart Analysis Quanta Services, Inc.
+42.51% 29 486 M $
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD
Chart Analysis Power Construction Corporation of China, Ltd
-18.36% 13 246 M $
BOUYGUES SA
Chart Analysis Bouygues SA
+11.27% 12 840 M $
AECOM
Chart Analysis AECOM
+2.31% 12 054 M $
Other Construction & Engineering
