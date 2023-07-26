Ferrovial SE
Ferrovial SE
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction26 jul 2023
Issuing institutionFerrovial SE
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Next result
Total capital allocation
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital7.324.946,78 EUR
|Total votes732.494.678,00
Previous notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINNL0015001FS8
|Disclosure0,01
|Previous notification727.443.261
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
New notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockNL0015001FS8
|ISIN0,01
|Nominal value732.494.678
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
Date last update: 26 July 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ferrovial SE published this content on 26 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2023 19:08:27 UTC.