Ferrovial SE
Date of transaction26 jul 2023
Issuing institutionFerrovial SE
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
MonthTotal placed capital7.324.946,78 EUR Total votes732.494.678,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0015001FS8 Disclosure0,01 Previous notification727.443.261 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0015001FS8 ISIN0,01 Nominal value732.494.678 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 26 July 2023

Attachments

