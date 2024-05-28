Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ferrovial SE published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 14:09:06 UTC.
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|36.51 EUR
|-0.41%
|+0.05%
|+10.66%
|May. 17
|DXC Technology, Ferrovial, Microsoft Partner for Generative AI Platform Quercus
|MT
|May. 17
|DXC Technology Working With Ferrovial, Microsoft on AI Platform
|DJ
Attachments
Disclaimer
Ferrovial SE published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 14:09:06 UTC.
|DXC Technology, Ferrovial, Microsoft Partner for Generative AI Platform Quercus
|MT
|DXC Technology Working With Ferrovial, Microsoft on AI Platform
|DJ
|DXC Technology and Ferrovial to Co-create New Generative Artificial Intelligence Platform
|CI
|FERROVIAL : Q1 24: a good start of the year
|Ferrovial mulls joining Macquarie in potential sale of AGS Airports
|RE
|Ferrovial mulls joining Macquarie in potential sale of three British airports
|RE
|Transcript : Ferrovial SE, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 14, 2024
|Earnings Flash (FER) FERROVIAL Reports Q1 Revenue $2.04B
|MT
|Ferrovial's core earnings rise 37.6% as builder seeks US growth
|RE
|Global markets live: Pfizer, Chevron, Amazon, Booking, Apple, Novavax, SoftBank...
|Ferrovial SE(NasdaqGS:FER) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
|CI
|Spain's Ferrovial drops in Nasdaq debut, sees long road to key indexes
|RE
|Spain’s Ferrovial Commences Trading on US Nasdaq Global Select Market
|MT
|Ferrovial Nears Start of Trading at Nasdaq Global Select Market in US
|MT
|Spain's Ferrovial expects Nasdaq listing in early May
|RE
|Ferrovial Shares to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq
|DJ
|Ferrovial, S.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on November 30, 2023, has expired.
|CI
|Ferrovial Appoints Claudia Husemann as Director of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility
|CI
|Ferrovial Announces Executive Changes
|CI
|Global markets live: BP, Apple, Vodafone, Ford, Lockheed Martin...
|Ferrovial Plans EUR500 Million Buyback
|MT
|Ferrovial SE announces an Equity Buyback for 37,000,000 shares, representing 5% for ?500 million.
|CI
|Transcript : Ferrovial SE - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|Ferrovial SE authorizes a Buyback Plan.
|CI
|Australia's Macquarie Pulls Out of Proposed Heathrow Stake Sale
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+10.66%
|29.16B
|+0.70%
|71.52B
|+3.69%
|60.37B
|+31.49%
|41.49B
|+19.54%
|33.04B
|+19.72%
|21.68B
|+11.55%
|19.14B
|+83.44%
|18.74B
|+37.36%
|17.46B
|+16.16%
|15.52B