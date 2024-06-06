Ferrovial SE is a global infrastructure operator committed to developing sustainable solutions. The activity is organized around four key areas: - Toll Roads; - Airports; - Construction; - Energy and Mobility. The company is present in 15 countries, and its activities are mainly concentrated in the USA, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada and Poland. Ferrovial SE manages some of the world's most important transport assets, such as 407 ETR in Toronto (Canada), Heathrow Airport (UK), and a portfolio of five managed lanes toll roads in the United States. Ferrovial SE is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index and is also included in sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good.