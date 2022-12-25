Advanced search
    FERTIGLB   AEF000901015

FERTIGLOBE PLC

(FERTIGLB)
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2022-12-22
4.310 AED   -0.46%
11/29Abu Dhabi's ADNOC working with Goldman Sachs on gas business, sources say
RE
11/03Fertiglobe plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/27Certain Ordinary Shares of Fertiglobe plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 27-OCT-2022.
CI
Fertiliser producer Fertiglobe refinances $900-million loan

12/25/2022 | 04:30am EST
DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-listed fertiliser maker Fertiglobe, which counts state oil company ADNOC and OCI as major shareholders, has refinanced a $900-million bridge loan, originally due in 2024.

The $900-million facility has been refinanced with new three-year $300 million and five-year $600 million term facilities at margins of 150 basis points and 175 bps respectively, a company statement, released over the weekend, said.

Fertiglobe has also increased the size of its Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) to $600 million, from $300 million, at a reduced margin of 140 bps from 175 bps previously. The maturity of the RCF has been extended to 2027, from 2026. The company has not yet drawn from this RCF.

The above moves have pushed Fertiglobe's average debt maturity to 4.3 years from 1.3 years, boosting liquidity and cashflow, and will allow the company to pursue growth opportunities, the statement said.

Fertiglobe is the largest producer of nitrogen fertilisers in the Middle East and North Africa region with a production capacity of 6.7 million tonnes of urea and merchant ammonia produced in the UAE, Egypt and Algeria.

It raised $795 million from an initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange last year.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.5.65%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.56% 460.53 Real-time Quote.-13.92%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.15% 3.8989 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
FERTIGLOBE PLC -0.46% 4.31 End-of-day quote.22.44%
OCI N.V. 0.94% 34.38 Real-time Quote.49.35%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.24% 153.09 Real-time Quote.-12.56%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6723 Delayed Quote.0.01%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.4.10%
