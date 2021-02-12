Fertoz : Quarterly Activity Report Devember 2020 02/12/2021 | 01:25pm EST Send by mail :

29 JANUARY 2021 ASX RELEASE / MEDIA RELEASE QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT DECEMBER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS • Strong growth in Fertoz's North American operations since early November, driven by concerted marketing and grower education, easing of logistics conditions and rates and processing partner equipment upgrades

• We have picked up new customers in nearly all regions, from Maine to Oregon

• Key new sales channel opened - selling Fertoz products via the website Fertoz.com

• Signed distribution agreement with Parrish and Heimbecker (P&H), one of Canada's largest grain and fertilizer businesses

• Signed distribution agreement with Sylvite to improve the Company's distribution in eastern Canada and northern USA, where Sylvite has been an agricultural input provider for more than 40 years

• Five-year distribution agreements with Sylvite and P&H expected to generate sales of 5,500 tons in year 1 (combined), ramping up to 27,000 tons (combined) by year 5, while also providing better logistics and product blending capability, as Fertoz expands its customer base

• Agreements will see Fertoz products distributed to more than 90 additional retail outlets

• Fertoz is working closely with both new distribution partners to develop value-added organic sustainable products, as well as marketing, agronomic studies, and grower outreach

• Encouraging end of year indications from North American customers seeking to lock in Spring tonnes now, setting up a positive early outlook for 2021

• Additional work on in-house granulation scoping study completed

• New product development close to completion, allowing Fertoz to offer organic NPK blends

• Australian operations deliver a solid 2020 year, with upbeat expectations into 2021

• Company Secretary Justyn Stedwell appointed a Non-Executive Director of the Company Organic phosphate development company, Fertoz Ltd ("Fertoz" or the "Company", ASX: FTZ) is pleased to provide an update of activities during the quarter ending 31 December 2020. Fertoz Executive Chairman Patrick Avery stated: "2020 has certainly been a challenging year for businesses throughout the agricultural supply chain, however, in the midst of these challenges, in Q4 CY20 we managed to expand our network, increase our sales and open new distribution channels. Even more heartening is that our winter orders, whilst always lower than our Spring and Summer sales, have been stronger this year than any other. This bodes well for a good start to 2021. Truck freight is still running quite high, but we have nearly all sales FOB our locations now. ASX : FTZ Registered Office Board of Directors Key Projects Suite 103, Level 1, 2 Queen Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Ph: +61 3 8395 5446 office@fertoz.com www.fertoz.com Executive Chairman Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director and Company SecretaryP. Avery S. Richardson J. Chisholm Wapiti FernieOwnership: 100% Ownership: 100% J. Stedwell Fertoz Ltd A.C.N. 145 951 622 "During and subsequent to the quarter, we also advanced our development of an organic NPK product line with a major Canadian organic nitrogen producer. We expect these products to be sought-after in 2021. We also progressed our plans towards developing an in-house granulation facility. Granulated fertilizer blends are the most common form of fertilizer used by farmers using mechanical equipment to place the fertilizer and seed at the same time, providing targeted fertilizers to enhance growth. At present, all of our granulation is outsourced. Bringing this in-house will substantially reduce costs and allow us to increase profitability. "At the same time, our Australian and Pacific operations have weathered drought conditions and still made good sales in spite of the hurdles. Indeed, during the latter half of the quarter and into January, we have experienced very strong sales in these areas and if the current progress continues, we expect to post record sales for the Australia/Pacific operations." SUMMARY North America • North American operations have seen strong growth over the last few months, outperforming a traditionally slow winter period

• Fertoz expanded its organic footprint in North America, with distribution agreements signed with Parrish and Heimbecker (P&H), one of Canada's largest grain and fertilizer businesses, and Sylvite, an agricultural input provider

• P&H is the largest family-owned milling company in Canada, established more than 100 years ago, with 30 retail locations across western Canada. They have a dedicated warehouse in south central Alberta for 100% organic products. More sites are being considered

• Sylvite is a full-service agricultural supplier in wholesale, agriculture and transport, with 13 retail locations of its own and partnerships with 47 others through the Sylvite alliance

• The new agreements will provide better access to Fertoz products and facilitate the development of new, sustainable and organic product offerings

• Fertoz will supply P&H and Sylvite with products blended from elemental sulphur, potash, nitrogen and the Company's main product and base ingredient: rock phosphate mined from properties owned and leased by Fertoz in Canada, USA and Mexico

• The P&H distribution agreement targets sales goals of 5,000 tons in year 1, 10,000 tons in year 2, up to 25,000 tons per annum in the 5th year of the five-year agreement

• Sylvite distribution agreement targets sales goals of 500 tons in each of years 1 and 2, 1,000 tons in each of years 3 and 4, and 2,000 tons per annum in the 5th year of the five-year agreement

• Both companies expressed intent to renew contracts based on initial success

• In mid 2020, the Company began sales and shipments into the US, from its Monterrey Mexico marketing agreement. Those continue to move steadily

• Fertoz has retained all mining permits in good standing

• Fertoz acquired new customers from all most regions and particularly from Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, but also as far east as Maine. All are seeking high quality rock phos, along with Fertoz's strong customer education and support

• Further work undertaken on installing our own granulator. The Company currently contracts granulation, which preserves capital, but preliminary indications show a good payback, better control over quality and the ability to custom blend quickly, to meet customer orders • As well, further work has been undertaken with a major Canadian organic nitrogen producer to develop an organic NPKS blend. Tests on the product subsequent to the quarter highlight the efficacy of the blend and the Company expects that the base blend and variations will be sought-after in 2021 by organic farmers, as it provides all three key organic ingredients in one pellet

• Additional planning was and is being undertaken on the Company's Wapiti and Fernie project areas, to update JORC resources in preparation for more mining activities. New NPKS organic pellets Australia & New Zealand • FertAg is on track to significantly exceed the budgeted profit of $30,000 for the year, despite bushfires, drought and COVID.

• FertAg is currently sold out of stock in Australia and NZ, in part due to COVID-19 logistics and shipping implications. Over 1,000 tonnes of FertAg product is due to arrive in February and March in Australia to cover strong autumn demand.

• The Company has implemented a significant price rise to help cover higher shipping costs but with the drought breaking in many areas, farmers seem comfortable in paying the higher prices in order to ensure delivery of FertAg blends. Philippines • After a slow start to sales in the Philippines due to COVID-19, sales are starting to increase, and the Company expects strong sales in 2021. The Philippines sales team has been increased to 3 to facilitate growing the business with distributor EJ Agriculture. Planned Activities for March 2021 For the coming quarter, Fertoz is focused on delivering value through: • Growing sales by supplying farmers and third-party fertiliser processers in North America with sufficient low impurity, high availability phosphate rock.

• In Australia, a field day is planned on an Atherton Tablelands avocado farm in January 2021 to further promote sales.

• Finalisation of studies related to in-house granulation.

• Finalisation of new organic NPKS fertilizer blends. COVID-19 RESPONSE The COVID pandemic is still impacting all of our operations, but our distributors, logistics partners, customers and our own personnel are learning to live with the disruption and get on with business. Although we expect the impacts of COVID will not abate any time soon, the Board is quietly confident in delivering a strong performance across all areas this year. SAFETY There were no lost time injuries or environmental incidents recorded during the quarter ending 31 December 2020. CORPORATE Board Changes In November, the Company announced the appointment of Company Secretary Justyn Stedwell as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Justyn was appointed Company Secretary in 2017 and has close to 15 years of experience as a Company Secretary of ASX listed companies. He has also acted as a Non-Executive Director of several listed companies over the previous five years. His appointment followed the resignation of Ron Wilkinson in October 2020. Cash The Company had A$1.15 million in cash as at 31 December 2020 and no significant loan balances owing. ASX Additional Information ASX listing rule 5.3.2 - There were no substantive mining production or development activities during the quarter. ASX listing rule 5.3.5 - Appendix 5B, Section 6.1 - description of payments: During the December quarter 2020, the Company paid directors fees totaling A$ Nil to non- executive directors and A$51,000 to the Executive Director. Fertoz Tenements A list of tenements is provided in Appendix 1. Authorised by the Board of Directors of Fertoz Ltd For further information, please contact: Pat Avery Tim Dohrmann Executive Chairman Investor and Media Enquiries Fertoz Limited NWR Communications m: +1 720 413 4520 m: +61 468 420 846 Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ) 5 APPENDIX 1 - TENEMENT Project NameCanadaTenement NumberOwnershipApprox. Area (ha) Wapiti Project - British Columbia, Canada Wapiti East Expiry DateRegistered Holder WK-1 851942 100% 450.83 4/21/22 Fertoz International WK-2 851948 100% 451.02 4/21/22 Fertoz International WK-3 851952 100% 375.66 4/21/22 Fertoz International WK-4 851958 100% 451.2 4/21/22 Fertoz International WK-5 941760 100% 450.83 4/21/22 Fertoz International WK-6 941761 100% 469.87 4/21/22 Fertoz International WK-7 941762 100% 432.07 4/21/22 Fertoz International WK-8 941763 100% 413.49 4/21/22 Fertoz International WK-9 941764 100% 451.33 4/21/22 Fertoz International WK-10 941769 100% 432.53 4/21/22 Fertoz International WK-11 955278 100% 470.31 4/21/22 Fertoz International WK-12 956829 100% 37.56 4/21/22 Fertoz International WK-One 982744 100% 18.8 4/21/22 Fertoz International Wapiti NE 1015556 100% 375.54 4/21/22 Fertoz International Wapiti Two 1015557 100% 168.93 4/21/22 Fertoz International Wapiti South 1015558 100% 376.35 4/21/22 Fertoz International WAP S2 1018104 100% 451.82 4/21/22 Fertoz International WAP S3 1018106 100% 451.75 4/21/22 Fertoz International WAP S4 1018107 100% 451.93 4/21/22 Fertoz International WAP S5 1018108 100% 452.09 4/21/22 Fertoz International WAP S6 1018109 100% 452.3 4/21/22 Fertoz International Red Deer 1 1023921 100% 150.2 4/21/22 Fertoz International Red Deer 2 1023922 100% 206.3 4/21/22 Fertoz International Red Deer 3 1023923 100% 150.1 4/21/22 Fertoz International Munok 1029417 100% 207.38 4/21/22 Fertoz International Munok 1 1015626 100% 169.58 4/21/22 Fertoz International Belcourt 1 1015627 100% 113.27 4/21/22 Fertoz International Munok 2 1024783 100% 603.05 4/21/22 Fertoz International Belcourt 2 1024803 100% 301.76 4/21/22 Fertoz International Belcourt 3 1024806 100% 188.7 4/21/22 Fertoz International Belcourt 4 1024805 100% 339.78 4/21/22 Fertoz International Belcourt Link 1027037 100% 282.59 4/21/22 Fertoz International WAP 11 1027038 100% 168.94 4/21/22 Fertoz International South 1 1029488 100% 112.64 4/21/22 Fertoz International South 2 1029489 100% 376.16 4/21/22 Fertoz International South Road 2 1030777 100% 413.66 4/21/22 Fertoz International Wapiti Project total Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ) 11,870.32 Project Name Fernie Project Barnes (formerly Barnes Lake) Barnes Lake BL 2 BL 3 Barnes Lk West South of Alberta 1 Barnes 5 Coal Mountain 1 Tenement NumberOwnershipApprox. Area (ha) 1011319 1020873 1046619 1055454 1059393 1059412 1059422 Barnes Subtotal Pump Station (formerly known as Crows Nest) Crows Nest Crows 2 Pump Station Subtotal 10230621023064 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%100% Marten Marten 1 Marten 2 Marten Nth Marten E Marten Subtotal 1024365102553310299791031107 100%100%100%100% Graves Lake Graves Lake 1 Graves 2 Graves 5 Graves 5 Graves 6 Graves 7 Graves 8 Graves 9 Graves 10 1046685 1058774 1063603 1063646 1063647 1063598 1063648 1063655 1063656 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Graves Subtotal Big Horn RAM 1 RAM 2 RAM 3 RAM 4 RAM 5 RAM 6 1047502 1050068 1050069 1050660 1050661 1050662 Expiry DateRegistered Holder 608.98 5/19/22 Fertoz International 629.88 4/18/22 Fertoz International 524.89 1/12/22 Fertoz International 83.97 10/09/22 Fertoz International 309.31 3/17/22 Fertoz International 104.96 3/18/22 Fertoz International 230.78 3/19/22 Fertoz International 2,492.77 1450.8910/15/2021Fertoz International 38.6710/15/2021Fertoz International 1,489.56 754.32 6/29/21 Fertoz International 460.86 6/28/21 Fertoz International 334.99 8/01/21 Fertoz International 188.48 9/23/21 Fertoz International 1,738.65 499.54 208.29 208.42 83.38 228.87 166.44 41.60 41.61 41.66 10/14/22 10/22/22 10/04/21 10/06/21 10/06/21 10/04/21 10/06/21 10/07/21 10/07/21 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 1,519.81 126.7229/10/2021Fertoz International 253.4816/03/2021Fertoz International 168.9316/03/2021Fertoz International 105.64 3/10/21 Fertoz International 295.58 3/10/21 Fertoz International 253.5 3/10/21 Fertoz International Fertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz International BIGHORN 7 Bighorn Southwest BIG HORN Subtotal Fernie Project Total 10506861057281 Crowsnest, Alberta, Canada TWP TWP 93180304319318100162 Alberta Subtotal Canada Total 100% 211.28 3/10/21 Fertoz International 100% 211.28 10/29/21 Fertoz International 1,626.398,908.75 100%Fertoz International 100%Fertoz International 20,737.50 Attachments Original document

