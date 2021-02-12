Fertoz : Quarterly Activity Report Devember 2020

29 JANUARY 2021
ASX RELEASE / MEDIA RELEASE
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT DECEMBER 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
• Strong growth in Fertoz's North American operations since early November, driven by concerted marketing and grower education, easing of logistics conditions and rates and processing partner equipment upgrades
• We have picked up new customers in nearly all regions, from Maine to Oregon
• Key new sales channel opened - selling Fertoz products via the website Fertoz.com
• Signed distribution agreement with Parrish and Heimbecker (P&H), one of Canada's largest grain and fertilizer businesses
• Signed distribution agreement with Sylvite to improve the Company's distribution in eastern
Canada and northern USA, where Sylvite has been an agricultural input provider for more than 40 years
• Five-year distribution agreements with Sylvite and P&H expected to generate sales of 5,500 tons in year 1 (combined), ramping up to 27,000 tons (combined) by year 5, while also providing better logistics and product blending capability, as Fertoz expands its customer base
• Agreements will see Fertoz products distributed to more than 90 additional retail outlets
• Fertoz is working closely with both new distribution partners to develop value-added organic sustainable products, as well as marketing, agronomic studies, and grower outreach
• Encouraging end of year indications from North American customers seeking to lock in Spring tonnes now, setting up a positive early outlook for 2021
• Additional work on in-house granulation scoping study completed
• New product development close to completion, allowing Fertoz to offer organic NPK blends
• Australian operations deliver a solid 2020 year, with upbeat expectations into 2021
• Company Secretary Justyn Stedwell appointed a Non-Executive Director of the Company
Organic phosphate development company, Fertoz Ltd ("Fertoz" or the "Company", ASX: FTZ) is pleased to provide an update of activities during the quarter ending 31 December 2020.
Fertoz Executive Chairman Patrick Avery stated:
"2020 has certainly been a challenging year for businesses throughout the agricultural supply chain, however, in the midst of these challenges, in Q4 CY20 we managed to expand our network, increase our sales and open new distribution channels. Even more heartening is that our winter orders, whilst always lower than our Spring and Summer sales, have been stronger this year than any other. This bodes well for a good start to 2021. Truck freight is still running quite high, but we have nearly all sales FOB our locations now.
ASX : FTZ
Registered Office
Board of Directors
Key Projects
Suite 103, Level 1, 2 Queen Street
Melbourne VIC 3000 Ph: +61 3 8395 5446 office@fertoz.com www.fertoz.com
Executive Chairman Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director and Company SecretaryP. Avery
S. Richardson J. Chisholm
Wapiti FernieOwnership: 100%
Ownership: 100%
J. Stedwell
Fertoz Ltd
A.C.N. 145 951 622
"During and subsequent to the quarter, we also advanced our development of an organic NPK product line with a major Canadian organic nitrogen producer. We expect these products to be sought-after in 2021. We also progressed our plans towards developing an in-house granulation facility. Granulated fertilizer blends are the most common form of fertilizer used by farmers using mechanical equipment to place the fertilizer and seed at the same time, providing targeted fertilizers to enhance growth. At present, all of our granulation is outsourced. Bringing this in-house will substantially reduce costs and allow us to increase profitability.
"At the same time, our Australian and Pacific operations have weathered drought conditions and still made good sales in spite of the hurdles. Indeed, during the latter half of the quarter and into January, we have experienced very strong sales in these areas and if the current progress continues, we expect to post record sales for the Australia/Pacific operations."
SUMMARY
North America
• North American operations have seen strong growth over the last few months, outperforming a traditionally slow winter period
• Fertoz expanded its organic footprint in North America, with distribution agreements signed with
Parrish and Heimbecker (P&H), one of Canada's largest grain and fertilizer businesses, and Sylvite, an agricultural input provider
• P&H is the largest family-owned milling company in Canada, established more than 100 years ago, with 30 retail locations across western Canada. They have a dedicated warehouse in south central Alberta for 100% organic products. More sites are being considered
-
• Sylvite is a full-service agricultural supplier in wholesale, agriculture and transport, with 13 retail locations of its own and partnerships with 47 others through the Sylvite alliance
• The new agreements will provide better access to Fertoz products and facilitate the development of new, sustainable and organic product offerings
• Fertoz will supply P&H and Sylvite with products blended from elemental sulphur, potash, nitrogen and the Company's main product and base ingredient: rock phosphate mined from properties owned and leased by Fertoz in Canada, USA and Mexico
• The P&H distribution agreement targets sales goals of 5,000 tons in year 1, 10,000 tons in year 2, up to 25,000 tons per annum in the 5th year of the five-year agreement
• Sylvite distribution agreement targets sales goals of 500 tons in each of years 1 and 2, 1,000 tons in each of years 3 and 4, and 2,000 tons per annum in the 5th year of the five-year agreement
• Both companies expressed intent to renew contracts based on initial success
• In mid 2020, the Company began sales and shipments into the US, from its Monterrey Mexico marketing agreement. Those continue to move steadily
• Fertoz has retained all mining permits in good standing
• Fertoz acquired new customers from all most regions and particularly from Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, but also as far east as Maine. All are seeking high quality rock phos, along with Fertoz's strong customer education and support
• Further work undertaken on installing our own granulator. The Company currently contracts granulation, which preserves capital, but preliminary indications show a good payback, better control over quality and the ability to custom blend quickly, to meet customer orders
• As well, further work has been undertaken with a major Canadian organic nitrogen producer to develop an organic NPKS blend. Tests on the product subsequent to the quarter highlight the efficacy of the blend and the Company expects that the base blend and variations will be sought-after in 2021 by organic farmers, as it provides all three key organic ingredients in one pellet
• Additional planning was and is being undertaken on the Company's Wapiti and Fernie project areas, to update JORC resources in preparation for more mining activities.
New NPKS organic pellets
Australia & New Zealand
• FertAg is on track to significantly exceed the budgeted profit of $30,000 for the year, despite bushfires, drought and COVID.
• FertAg is currently sold out of stock in Australia and NZ, in part due to COVID-19 logistics and shipping implications. Over 1,000 tonnes of FertAg product is due to arrive in February and March in Australia to cover strong autumn demand.
• The Company has implemented a significant price rise to help cover higher shipping costs but with the drought breaking in many areas, farmers seem comfortable in paying the higher prices in order to ensure delivery of FertAg blends.
Philippines
• After a slow start to sales in the Philippines due to COVID-19, sales are starting to increase, and the Company expects strong sales in 2021. The Philippines sales team has been increased to 3 to facilitate growing the business with distributor EJ Agriculture.
Planned Activities for March 2021
For the coming quarter, Fertoz is focused on delivering value through:
• Growing sales by supplying farmers and third-party fertiliser processers in North America with sufficient low impurity, high availability phosphate rock.
• In Australia, a field day is planned on an Atherton Tablelands avocado farm in January 2021 to further promote sales.
-
-
• Finalisation of new organic NPKS fertilizer blends.
COVID-19 RESPONSE
The COVID pandemic is still impacting all of our operations, but our distributors, logistics partners, customers and our own personnel are learning to live with the disruption and get on with business. Although we expect the impacts of COVID will not abate any time soon, the Board is quietly confident in delivering a strong performance across all areas this year.
SAFETY
There were no lost time injuries or environmental incidents recorded during the quarter ending 31
December 2020.
CORPORATE
Board Changes
In November, the Company announced the appointment of Company Secretary Justyn Stedwell as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
Justyn was appointed Company Secretary in 2017 and has close to 15 years of experience as a Company Secretary of ASX listed companies. He has also acted as a Non-Executive Director of several listed companies over the previous five years.
His appointment followed the resignation of Ron Wilkinson in October 2020.
Cash
The Company had A$1.15 million in cash as at 31 December 2020 and no significant loan balances owing.
ASX Additional Information
ASX listing rule 5.3.2 - There were no substantive mining production or development activities during the quarter.
ASX listing rule 5.3.5 - Appendix 5B, Section 6.1 - description of payments: During the December quarter 2020, the Company paid directors fees totaling A$ Nil to non- executive directors and A$51,000 to the Executive Director.
Fertoz Tenements
A list of tenements is provided in Appendix 1.
Authorised by the Board of Directors of Fertoz Ltd
For further information, please contact:
Pat Avery
Tim Dohrmann
Executive Chairman
Investor and Media Enquiries
Fertoz Limited
NWR Communications
m: +1 720 413 4520
m: +61 468 420 846
Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ)
5
APPENDIX 1 - TENEMENT
Project NameCanadaTenement
NumberOwnershipApprox. Area (ha)
Wapiti Project - British Columbia, Canada Wapiti East
Expiry DateRegistered Holder
WK-1
851942
100%
450.83
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WK-2
851948
100%
451.02
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WK-3
851952
100%
375.66
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WK-4
851958
100%
451.2
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WK-5
941760
100%
450.83
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WK-6
941761
100%
469.87
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WK-7
941762
100%
432.07
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WK-8
941763
100%
413.49
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WK-9
941764
100%
451.33
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WK-10
941769
100%
432.53
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WK-11
955278
100%
470.31
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WK-12
956829
100%
37.56
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WK-One
982744
100%
18.8
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Wapiti NE
1015556
100%
375.54
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Wapiti Two
1015557
100%
168.93
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Wapiti South
1015558
100%
376.35
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WAP S2
1018104
100%
451.82
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WAP S3
1018106
100%
451.75
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WAP S4
1018107
100%
451.93
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WAP S5
1018108
100%
452.09
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WAP S6
1018109
100%
452.3
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Red Deer 1
1023921
100%
150.2
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Red Deer 2
1023922
100%
206.3
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Red Deer 3
1023923
100%
150.1
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Munok
1029417
100%
207.38
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Munok 1
1015626
100%
169.58
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Belcourt 1
1015627
100%
113.27
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Munok 2
1024783
100%
603.05
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Belcourt 2
1024803
100%
301.76
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Belcourt 3
1024806
100%
188.7
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Belcourt 4
1024805
100%
339.78
4/21/22
Fertoz International
Belcourt Link
1027037
100%
282.59
4/21/22
Fertoz International
WAP 11
1027038
100%
168.94
4/21/22
Fertoz International
South 1
1029488
100%
112.64
4/21/22
Fertoz International
South 2
1029489
100%
376.16
4/21/22
Fertoz International
South Road 2
1030777
100%
413.66
4/21/22
Fertoz International
|
Wapiti Project total
Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ)
11,870.32
Fernie Project
Barnes (formerly Barnes Lake)
Barnes Lake
BL 2
BL 3
Barnes Lk West
South of Alberta 1
Barnes 5
Coal Mountain 1
Tenement
NumberOwnershipApprox. Area (ha)
1011319
1020873
1046619
1055454
1059393
1059412
1059422
Barnes Subtotal
Pump Station (formerly known as Crows Nest)
Crows Nest Crows 2
Pump Station Subtotal
10230621023064
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%100%
Marten
Marten 1 Marten 2 Marten Nth Marten E
Marten Subtotal
1024365102553310299791031107
100%100%100%100%
Graves Lake
Graves Lake 1
Graves 2
Graves 5
Graves 5
Graves 6
Graves 7
Graves 8
Graves 9
Graves 10
1046685
1058774
1063603
1063646
1063647
1063598
1063648
1063655
1063656
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Graves Subtotal Big Horn
RAM 1
RAM 2
RAM 3
RAM 4
RAM 5
RAM 6
1047502
1050068
1050069
1050660
1050661
1050662
Expiry DateRegistered Holder
608.98
5/19/22
Fertoz International
629.88
4/18/22
Fertoz International
524.89
1/12/22
Fertoz International
83.97
10/09/22
Fertoz International
309.31
3/17/22
Fertoz International
104.96
3/18/22
Fertoz International
230.78
3/19/22
Fertoz International
2,492.77
1450.8910/15/2021Fertoz International 38.6710/15/2021Fertoz International 1,489.56
754.32
6/29/21
Fertoz International
460.86
6/28/21
Fertoz International
334.99
8/01/21
Fertoz International
188.48
9/23/21
Fertoz International
1,738.65
499.54
208.29
208.42
83.38
228.87
166.44
41.60
41.61
41.66
10/14/22
10/22/22
10/04/21
10/06/21
10/06/21
10/04/21
10/06/21
10/07/21
10/07/21
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
1,519.81
126.7229/10/2021Fertoz International 253.4816/03/2021Fertoz International 168.9316/03/2021Fertoz International
105.64
3/10/21
Fertoz International
295.58
3/10/21
Fertoz International
253.5
3/10/21
Fertoz International
Fertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz International
BIGHORN 7 Bighorn Southwest BIG HORN Subtotal Fernie Project Total
10506861057281
Crowsnest, Alberta, Canada
TWP TWP
93180304319318100162
Alberta Subtotal Canada Total
100%
211.28
3/10/21
Fertoz International
100%
211.28
10/29/21
Fertoz International
1,626.398,908.75
100%Fertoz International 100%Fertoz International
20,737.50