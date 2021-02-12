Log in
Fertoz : Quarterly Activity Report Devember 2020

02/12/2021 | 01:25pm EST
29 JANUARY 2021

ASX RELEASE / MEDIA RELEASE

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT DECEMBER 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Strong growth in Fertoz's North American operations since early November, driven by concerted marketing and grower education, easing of logistics conditions and rates and processing partner equipment upgrades

  • We have picked up new customers in nearly all regions, from Maine to Oregon

  • Key new sales channel opened - selling Fertoz products via the website Fertoz.com

  • Signed distribution agreement with Parrish and Heimbecker (P&H), one of Canada's largest grain and fertilizer businesses

  • Signed distribution agreement with Sylvite to improve the Company's distribution in eastern

    Canada and northern USA, where Sylvite has been an agricultural input provider for more than 40 years

  • Five-year distribution agreements with Sylvite and P&H expected to generate sales of 5,500 tons in year 1 (combined), ramping up to 27,000 tons (combined) by year 5, while also providing better logistics and product blending capability, as Fertoz expands its customer base

  • Agreements will see Fertoz products distributed to more than 90 additional retail outlets

  • Fertoz is working closely with both new distribution partners to develop value-added organic sustainable products, as well as marketing, agronomic studies, and grower outreach

  • Encouraging end of year indications from North American customers seeking to lock in Spring tonnes now, setting up a positive early outlook for 2021

  • Additional work on in-house granulation scoping study completed

  • New product development close to completion, allowing Fertoz to offer organic NPK blends

  • Australian operations deliver a solid 2020 year, with upbeat expectations into 2021

  • Company Secretary Justyn Stedwell appointed a Non-Executive Director of the Company

Organic phosphate development company, Fertoz Ltd ("Fertoz" or the "Company", ASX: FTZ) is pleased to provide an update of activities during the quarter ending 31 December 2020.

Fertoz Executive Chairman Patrick Avery stated:

"2020 has certainly been a challenging year for businesses throughout the agricultural supply chain, however, in the midst of these challenges, in Q4 CY20 we managed to expand our network, increase our sales and open new distribution channels. Even more heartening is that our winter orders, whilst always lower than our Spring and Summer sales, have been stronger this year than any other. This bodes well for a good start to 2021. Truck freight is still running quite high, but we have nearly all sales FOB our locations now.

ASX : FTZ

Registered Office

Board of Directors

Key Projects

Suite 103, Level 1, 2 Queen Street

Melbourne VIC 3000 Ph: +61 3 8395 5446 office@fertoz.com www.fertoz.com

Executive Chairman Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director and Company SecretaryP. Avery

S. Richardson J. Chisholm

Wapiti FernieOwnership: 100%

Ownership: 100%

J. Stedwell

Fertoz Ltd

A.C.N. 145 951 622

"During and subsequent to the quarter, we also advanced our development of an organic NPK product line with a major Canadian organic nitrogen producer. We expect these products to be sought-after in 2021. We also progressed our plans towards developing an in-house granulation facility. Granulated fertilizer blends are the most common form of fertilizer used by farmers using mechanical equipment to place the fertilizer and seed at the same time, providing targeted fertilizers to enhance growth. At present, all of our granulation is outsourced. Bringing this in-house will substantially reduce costs and allow us to increase profitability.

"At the same time, our Australian and Pacific operations have weathered drought conditions and still made good sales in spite of the hurdles. Indeed, during the latter half of the quarter and into January, we have experienced very strong sales in these areas and if the current progress continues, we expect to post record sales for the Australia/Pacific operations."

SUMMARY

North America

  • North American operations have seen strong growth over the last few months, outperforming a traditionally slow winter period

  • Fertoz expanded its organic footprint in North America, with distribution agreements signed with

    Parrish and Heimbecker (P&H), one of Canada's largest grain and fertilizer businesses, and Sylvite, an agricultural input provider

  • P&H is the largest family-owned milling company in Canada, established more than 100 years ago, with 30 retail locations across western Canada. They have a dedicated warehouse in south central Alberta for 100% organic products. More sites are being considered

  • Sylvite is a full-service agricultural supplier in wholesale, agriculture and transport, with 13 retail locations of its own and partnerships with 47 others through the Sylvite alliance

  • The new agreements will provide better access to Fertoz products and facilitate the development of new, sustainable and organic product offerings

  • Fertoz will supply P&H and Sylvite with products blended from elemental sulphur, potash, nitrogen and the Company's main product and base ingredient: rock phosphate mined from properties owned and leased by Fertoz in Canada, USA and Mexico

  • The P&H distribution agreement targets sales goals of 5,000 tons in year 1, 10,000 tons in year 2, up to 25,000 tons per annum in the 5th year of the five-year agreement

  • Sylvite distribution agreement targets sales goals of 500 tons in each of years 1 and 2, 1,000 tons in each of years 3 and 4, and 2,000 tons per annum in the 5th year of the five-year agreement

  • Both companies expressed intent to renew contracts based on initial success

  • In mid 2020, the Company began sales and shipments into the US, from its Monterrey Mexico marketing agreement. Those continue to move steadily

  • Fertoz has retained all mining permits in good standing

  • Fertoz acquired new customers from all most regions and particularly from Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, but also as far east as Maine. All are seeking high quality rock phos, along with Fertoz's strong customer education and support

  • Further work undertaken on installing our own granulator. The Company currently contracts granulation, which preserves capital, but preliminary indications show a good payback, better control over quality and the ability to custom blend quickly, to meet customer orders

  • As well, further work has been undertaken with a major Canadian organic nitrogen producer to develop an organic NPKS blend. Tests on the product subsequent to the quarter highlight the efficacy of the blend and the Company expects that the base blend and variations will be sought-after in 2021 by organic farmers, as it provides all three key organic ingredients in one pellet

  • Additional planning was and is being undertaken on the Company's Wapiti and Fernie project areas, to update JORC resources in preparation for more mining activities.

New NPKS organic pellets

Australia & New Zealand

  • FertAg is on track to significantly exceed the budgeted profit of $30,000 for the year, despite bushfires, drought and COVID.

  • FertAg is currently sold out of stock in Australia and NZ, in part due to COVID-19 logistics and shipping implications. Over 1,000 tonnes of FertAg product is due to arrive in February and March in Australia to cover strong autumn demand.

  • The Company has implemented a significant price rise to help cover higher shipping costs but with the drought breaking in many areas, farmers seem comfortable in paying the higher prices in order to ensure delivery of FertAg blends.

Philippines

  • After a slow start to sales in the Philippines due to COVID-19, sales are starting to increase, and the Company expects strong sales in 2021. The Philippines sales team has been increased to 3 to facilitate growing the business with distributor EJ Agriculture.

Planned Activities for March 2021

For the coming quarter, Fertoz is focused on delivering value through:

  • Growing sales by supplying farmers and third-party fertiliser processers in North America with sufficient low impurity, high availability phosphate rock.

  • In Australia, a field day is planned on an Atherton Tablelands avocado farm in January 2021 to further promote sales.

  • Finalisation of studies related to in-house granulation.

  • Finalisation of new organic NPKS fertilizer blends.

COVID-19 RESPONSE

The COVID pandemic is still impacting all of our operations, but our distributors, logistics partners, customers and our own personnel are learning to live with the disruption and get on with business. Although we expect the impacts of COVID will not abate any time soon, the Board is quietly confident in delivering a strong performance across all areas this year.

SAFETY

There were no lost time injuries or environmental incidents recorded during the quarter ending 31

December 2020.

CORPORATE

Board Changes

In November, the Company announced the appointment of Company Secretary Justyn Stedwell as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Justyn was appointed Company Secretary in 2017 and has close to 15 years of experience as a Company Secretary of ASX listed companies. He has also acted as a Non-Executive Director of several listed companies over the previous five years.

His appointment followed the resignation of Ron Wilkinson in October 2020.

Cash

The Company had A$1.15 million in cash as at 31 December 2020 and no significant loan balances owing.

ASX Additional Information

ASX listing rule 5.3.2 - There were no substantive mining production or development activities during the quarter.

ASX listing rule 5.3.5 - Appendix 5B, Section 6.1 - description of payments: During the December quarter 2020, the Company paid directors fees totaling A$ Nil to non- executive directors and A$51,000 to the Executive Director.

Fertoz Tenements

A list of tenements is provided in Appendix 1.

Authorised by the Board of Directors of Fertoz Ltd

For further information, please contact:

Pat Avery

Tim Dohrmann

Executive Chairman

Investor and Media Enquiries

Fertoz Limited

NWR Communications

m: +1 720 413 4520

m: +61 468 420 846

Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ)

5

APPENDIX 1 - TENEMENT

Project NameCanadaTenement

NumberOwnershipApprox. Area (ha)

Wapiti Project - British Columbia, Canada Wapiti East

Expiry DateRegistered Holder

WK-1

851942

100%

450.83

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WK-2

851948

100%

451.02

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WK-3

851952

100%

375.66

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WK-4

851958

100%

451.2

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WK-5

941760

100%

450.83

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WK-6

941761

100%

469.87

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WK-7

941762

100%

432.07

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WK-8

941763

100%

413.49

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WK-9

941764

100%

451.33

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WK-10

941769

100%

432.53

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WK-11

955278

100%

470.31

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WK-12

956829

100%

37.56

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WK-One

982744

100%

18.8

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Wapiti NE

1015556

100%

375.54

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Wapiti Two

1015557

100%

168.93

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Wapiti South

1015558

100%

376.35

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WAP S2

1018104

100%

451.82

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WAP S3

1018106

100%

451.75

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WAP S4

1018107

100%

451.93

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WAP S5

1018108

100%

452.09

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WAP S6

1018109

100%

452.3

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Red Deer 1

1023921

100%

150.2

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Red Deer 2

1023922

100%

206.3

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Red Deer 3

1023923

100%

150.1

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Munok

1029417

100%

207.38

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Munok 1

1015626

100%

169.58

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Belcourt 1

1015627

100%

113.27

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Munok 2

1024783

100%

603.05

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Belcourt 2

1024803

100%

301.76

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Belcourt 3

1024806

100%

188.7

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Belcourt 4

1024805

100%

339.78

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Belcourt Link

1027037

100%

282.59

4/21/22

Fertoz International

WAP 11

1027038

100%

168.94

4/21/22

Fertoz International

South 1

1029488

100%

112.64

4/21/22

Fertoz International

South 2

1029489

100%

376.16

4/21/22

Fertoz International

South Road 2

1030777

100%

413.66

4/21/22

Fertoz International

Wapiti Project total

Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ)

11,870.32

Project Name

Fernie Project

Barnes (formerly Barnes Lake)

Barnes Lake

BL 2

BL 3

Barnes Lk West

South of Alberta 1

Barnes 5

Coal Mountain 1

Tenement

NumberOwnershipApprox. Area (ha)

1011319

1020873

1046619

1055454

1059393

1059412

1059422

Barnes Subtotal

Pump Station (formerly known as Crows Nest)

Crows Nest Crows 2

Pump Station Subtotal

10230621023064

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%100%

Marten

Marten 1 Marten 2 Marten Nth Marten E

Marten Subtotal

1024365102553310299791031107

100%100%100%100%

Graves Lake

Graves Lake 1

Graves 2

Graves 5

Graves 5

Graves 6

Graves 7

Graves 8

Graves 9

Graves 10

1046685

1058774

1063603

1063646

1063647

1063598

1063648

1063655

1063656

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Graves Subtotal Big Horn

RAM 1

RAM 2

RAM 3

RAM 4

RAM 5

RAM 6

1047502

1050068

1050069

1050660

1050661

1050662

Expiry DateRegistered Holder

608.98

5/19/22

Fertoz International

629.88

4/18/22

Fertoz International

524.89

1/12/22

Fertoz International

83.97

10/09/22

Fertoz International

309.31

3/17/22

Fertoz International

104.96

3/18/22

Fertoz International

230.78

3/19/22

Fertoz International

2,492.77

1450.8910/15/2021Fertoz International 38.6710/15/2021Fertoz International 1,489.56

754.32

6/29/21

Fertoz International

460.86

6/28/21

Fertoz International

334.99

8/01/21

Fertoz International

188.48

9/23/21

Fertoz International

1,738.65

499.54

208.29

208.42

83.38

228.87

166.44

41.60

41.61

41.66

10/14/22

10/22/22

10/04/21

10/06/21

10/06/21

10/04/21

10/06/21

10/07/21

10/07/21

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

1,519.81

126.7229/10/2021Fertoz International 253.4816/03/2021Fertoz International 168.9316/03/2021Fertoz International

105.64

3/10/21

Fertoz International

295.58

3/10/21

Fertoz International

253.5

3/10/21

Fertoz International

Fertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz InternationalFertoz International

BIGHORN 7 Bighorn Southwest BIG HORN Subtotal Fernie Project Total

10506861057281

Crowsnest, Alberta, Canada

TWP TWP

93180304319318100162

Alberta Subtotal Canada Total

100%

211.28

3/10/21

Fertoz International

100%

211.28

10/29/21

Fertoz International

1,626.398,908.75

100%Fertoz International 100%Fertoz International

20,737.50

Disclaimer

Fertoz Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 18:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
