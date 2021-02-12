Log in
FERTOZ LIMITED

FERTOZ LIMITED

(FTZ)
  Report
News 
All News

Fertoz : Recent Studies Show the Beneficial Effects of Including Rock Phosphate in Conventional Fertility Plans

02/12/2021 | 01:19pm EST
  • Phosphorus fertilizers increase productivity of rice
  • According to Sarkar, et. al., 2018; Rock Phosphate, applied with SSP fertilizers enhance plant growth and yield in rice on acidic soils (pH 5.5)
  • Rice yield was maximized at T5: 50% RP and 50% SSP; and T6: 75% RP and 25% SSP
  • Blending soluble P fertilizer with rock phosphate is more beneficial than the application of soluble P fertilizer alone

Sudip Sarkar, N Surbala Devi, Abhinandan Singh and I Yimjenjang Longkumer. Effect of single super phosphate and rock phosphate on growth & yield of rice. Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry 2018; 7(2): 3654-3656

  • Phosphorus use efficiency ranges from 10-25% in alkaline and calcareous soils
  • Arfan-ul-Haq, et. al., 2020 show that a blend of 50% composted rock phosphate and manure with phosphate solubilizing bacteria and 50% blend of DAP increased wheat yield 21% over 100% DAP alone on a 7.8 pH soil
  • This combination also increased N, P and K content of the grain, by 34%, 71% and 29%, respectively and more than doubled total P plant uptake versus 100% DAP alone

Muhammad Arfan-ul-Haq,*, Muhammad Yaseen1, Muhammad Naveed1 and Muhammad Shahid. ASSESSMENT OF COMBINATIONS OF BIO-ACTIVATED ROCK-PHOSPHATE AND DI-AMMONIUM PHOSPHATE ON PHOSPHORUS USE EFFICIENCY, GROWTH AND YIELD OF WHEAT (Triticum aetivum L.). Pak. J. Agri. Sci., Vol. 57(6), 1521-1528; 2020.

Disclaimer

Fertoz Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 18:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 1,33 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
Net income 2019 -1,81 M -1,40 M -1,40 M
Net cash 2019 0,45 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,67x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,54 M 6,63 M 6,63 M
EV / Sales 2018 15,5x
EV / Sales 2019 7,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart FERTOZ LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fertoz Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jayram Hosanee Chief Financial Officer
Patrick L. Avery Executive Chairman
James Alexander Chisholm Non-Executive Director
Justyn Peter Stedwell Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Stuart Alfred Richardson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERTOZ LIMITED-8.33%7
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.10.57%14 286
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY20.96%13 418
ICL GROUP LTD14.00%7 306
PHOSAGRO17.08%6 446
UPL LIMITED16.58%5 716
