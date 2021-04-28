Fertoz : Quarterly Activities Report March 2021

27 April 2021 ASX RELEASE / MEDIA RELEASE

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT MARCH 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Strong start to 2021, but production delays with third-party granulators have slowed customer deliveries; will catch up in Q2 2021

Rights issue closed over-subscribed, raising over $1.5 million

over-subscribed, raising over $1.5 million Fertoz Carbon Reduction Certificates developed and set to launch on May 1

Organic phosphate development company, Fertoz Ltd ("Fertoz" or the "Company", ASX: FTZ) is pleased to provide an update of activities during the quarter ending 31 March 2021.

Fertoz Executive Chairman Patrick Avery stated:

"Although both our contract granulator partners have experienced production issues, leading to delayed deliveries and thus invoicing, we have started the year strongly - indeed, our order book for Q1 is the highest it has ever been in the first quarter. This bodes well for the remainder of the year.

"We have placed the order to purchase our own granulator and expect that to land in the coming weeks with in-house granulation beginning in Q3 this year. Having our own granulator will enable us to meet Just-In-Time customer orders as well as reduce our dependence on third party suppliers. In addition to the granulator, we will have buildings for dry storage of raw ore, the granulator and finished products which in turn means Fertoz will be less impacted by winter and poor weather.

"Our carbon initiatives are being well received and generating a lot of interest among farmers, distributors and conventional fertilizer manufacturers. With bipartisan support for the Climate Growing Solutions Act (2021) in the USA, we expect a federal approach to carbon credits will replace the current state-based system. This should enable farmers to benefit from the CO2 sequestered in the soil by their crops, and if they use organic fertilizers, they'll help reduce their carbon footprint. We are developing a full carbon monetisation platform, which includes partnerships with trading companies, field and tech services with measurements and inspections of grower and dealer farm and sequestration practices. Additionally, by May 1, we will be providing carbon reduction certificates with each sale, and while new regional and federal programs are being developed, growers can begin saving these for future trading. We continue to lead the way in dealer and grower education on carbon programs and look forward to providing investors with updates as our platform emerges in this exciting field.

