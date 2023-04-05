Fervi S p A : 05/04/2023 - KT&Partners Research

Fervi S.p.A. Industrial Machinery

Rivit's Consolidation Contributes to Fervi Acceleration

ADD| Fair Value: €23.6 (€23.2) | Current Price: €16.0 | Upside: +47.3%

€ Million FY20A FY21A FY22A FY23E FY24E FY25E FY26E Total Revenues 26.4 39.0 58.2 59.7 63.3 67.1 71.1 EBITDA 4.1 5.8 7.9 8.9 9.9 10.9 11.8 margin 15.5% 14.8% 13.7% 14.9% 15.6% 16.3% 16.6% Net Profit 2.3 3.2 3.6 4.5 5.1 5.9 9.1 margin 8.6% 8.2% 6.2% 7.5% 8.1% 8.8% 12.8% EPS (€) 0.90 1.25 1.42 1.76 2.03 2.34 3.60 NFP (3.0) 10.4 11.2 7.3 2.3 (3.1) (11.9)

Source: Company data (2020A-22A), KT&Partners' elaboration (2023E-26E).

FY22A Financial Results. In a global macroeconomic environment characterized by a high level of uncertainty, in 2022, for the second year in a row Fervi Group broke its sales record, reaching €57.3m (+50.8% YoY), in line with our latest estimate of €56.6mn. This growth comes mainly from the newly acquired Rivit Srl, as in 2021 Rivit Srl was consolidated only for three months (from the purchasing date in September 2021). The FY22A EBITDA improved from €5.8mn in FY21A to €7.9mn in FY22A (+37.6% YoY), in line with our estimate of €8.1mn, with a margin slightly below the previous year (from 14.8% to 13.7%) given raw materials price increases (especially iron and steel) and the higher freight costs, partially mitigated with an increase of Fervi Group's list price. In FY22A, net income was €3.6mn (+13.5% YoY), lower than our prior estimate of €3.8mn. However, adjusting for the effect of Rivit's technical know-how amortization, FY22A adjusted net income stood at €4.5mn. Net debt worsened from €10.4mn to €11.2mn (vs our estimate of €8.6mn) mainly due to a higher TWC uptake. Finally, the BoD announced the purpose to distribute in May 2023 a dividend per share of €0.40, higher than the €0.35 distributed in 2022, for a total cash-out of €1mn.

Changes in Estimates. On the back of Fervi Group's FY22A financial results, mostly aligned with our latest estimates, we left unchanged our FY23E-25E projections and included FY26E estimates. Total revenues are expected to reach €59.7mn in 2023, growing at a CAGR22A-26E of +5.1% up to €71.1mn in FY26E. EBITDA is expected to reach €8.9mn in FY23E, growing at a CAGR22A-26E of +10.4% up to €11.8mn in FY26E. Looking at marginality, we expect FY23E EBITDA margin at 14.9%, then improving in the following years as we anticipate more favourable transport and raw materials' costs compared to the 2022A-23E period, reaching 16.6% in FY26E. We anticipate FY23E net income at €4.5mn with a net margin of 7.5%, while for the next years we foresee a growth equal to a CAGR22A-26E of 26.1%, reaching €9.1mn by the end of 2026E. Finally, we expect a FY23E net debt of €7.3mn, considering the dividend cash-out of €1mn, with a progressively improvement up to a cash position of -€11.9mn in FY26E, also including an average dividend pay-out ratio of 28% in the 2023E-2026E period.

Valuation. We updated our valuation based on both DCF and EV/EBITDA and P/E multiple models. Therefore, we obtained an equity value of €59.9mn or €23.6ps, +47.3% on current market price.

Performance Chart - YTD