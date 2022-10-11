Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fervi S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FVI   IT0005325912

FERVI S.P.A.

(FVI)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-10 am EDT
14.60 EUR    0.00%
08:12aFervi S P A : 11/10/2022 - KT&Partners Equity Research
PU
09/29Fervi S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/14Fervi S P A : 14/07/2022 - Initiation of Coverage
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fervi S p A : 11/10/2022 - KT&Partners Equity Research

10/11/2022 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fervi S.p.A.

Industrial Machinery

Ready to face 2H22 challenges

ADD| Fair Value: €23.2 (€24.2) | Current Price: €14.6 | Upside: +58.8%

€ Million

FY19A

FY20A

FY21A

FY22E

FY23E

FY24E

FY25E

Total Revenues

29.1

26.4

39.0

56.9

59.7

63.3

67.1

EBITDA

4.5

4.1

5.8

8.1

8.9

9.9

10.9

margin

15.4%

15.5%

14.8%

14.2%

14.9%

15.6%

16.3%

Net Profit

2.6

2.3

3.2

3.8

4.6

5.3

6.0

margin

8.9%

8.6%

8.2%

6.8%

7.6%

8.4%

9.0%

EPS (€)

1.03

0.91

1.27

1.52

1.79

2.08

2.38

NFP

(0.9)

(3.0)

10.4

8.6

3.5

(1.8)

(7.8)

Source: Company data (2019-21), KT&Partners' Elaboration (2022-25).

1H22 Financial Results. Despite the challenging macroeconomic scenario and the increase in the price of raw materials, in 1H22 Fervi Group confirms the preliminary results of July 2022, achieving a strong and sustained growth, mainly driven by the effects of Rivit's consolidation. Total revenues increased from €16.9mn in 1H21 to €29.7mn in 1H22, registering a growth of +75% YoY, above our expectation of €27.7mn. EBITDA stood at €4.6mn vs €2.7mn in 1H21 (+69% YoY), slightly above our estimates of €4.4mn. The EBITDA margin decreased only by 0.5%, moving from 16.0% in 1H21 to 15.5% in 1H22, thanks to the Group's actions aimed at offsetting freight costs' increases (especially from Far East) and the raw materials price acceleration. Indeed, over 1H22 Fervi Group adjusted its price lists due to inflation. Also 1H22's net income reported an improvement, increasing from €1.7mn in 1H21 to €2.3mn. Finally, despite the new investments of €1.2mn to support the strong business growth and a dividend payment of €0.9mn, the NFP remained unchanged compared to FY21's amount of €10.4mn.

A Strategic Action Plan to Guarantee the Further Growth Path in 2H22. Despite the strong increase reported in 1H22, Fervi Group constantly pay attention to the high level of uncertainty that still characterizes the macroeconomic environment. Indeed, the Group will continue to stay closely focused on monitoring inflation and raw materials' shortage, even though it had a modest impact on Fervi Group due to its solid suppliers' relationships that guaranteed a steady inventory products flow. The Group is also committed to enact a pricing policy and a careful cost control aimed at preserving marginality and the Group's financial soundness. By taking these actions to mitigate the raise of inflation, currency depreciations and further raw materials costs, the Group is confident about continuing its expansion path in the future, enriching its product's offering and penetrating regions not yet reached.

Change in Estimates. On the back of 1H22 financial results in line with our projections of July 14th, 2022, we have left our estimates unchanged. We anticipate FY22E total revenues at €56.9mn, growing at a CAGR21A-25E of +14.6% reaching €67.1mn at the end of FY25E. We estimate FY22E EBITDA at €8.1mn, with an EBITDA margin at 14.2% expecting a profitability improvement to 16.3% in FY25E, mainly thanks to more favourable transport and raw materials' costs in the following years. We also maintained unvaried bottom-line estimates, expecting FY22E net income at €3.8mn, growing at a CAGR21A-25E of 17.4%. Finally, we foresee NFP to improve from €8.6mn in FY22E to -€7.8mn (cash positive) in FY25E.

Valuation. We updated our valuation - based on both DCF and EV/EBITDA multiple models - following: i) the higher risk-free rate at 3.55% (vs 2.4% in our latest report of 2nd August, Italian 10y BTP), and ii) comparable multiples - EV/EBITDA and P/E - significantly lower due to the negative stock markets performances. Therefore, considering both these changes, we obtained an equity value of €58.9mn or €23.2ps, +58.8% on current market price.

Performance Chart - YTD

20

Volume

Fervi SpA

FT SE Itali a Growth

15

10

5

0

0

-5

-10

-15

20.000

-20

-22. 29

-25

-30

0

Jan -22

Mar-22

May-22

Jul -22

Sep -22

Via della Posta, 10 - Piazza Affari, 20123 Milan- Italy Tel: +39.02.83424007 Fax: +39.02.83424011 segreteria@ktepartners.com

Research Update

October 11, 2022 - 7.00 h

Equity Research Team

connect@ktepartners.com

Maria Teresa DI GRADO mdigrado@ktepartners.com+39 331 631 0793

Gabriele TRAPANI gtrapani@ktepartners.com+39 366 770 3290

Market Data

Main Shareholders

1979 Investimenti Srl

74.78%

Roberto Megna

7.54%

Guido Greco

2.04%

Mkt Cap (€ mn)

37.1

EV (€ mn)

47.5

Shares out.

2.5

Free Float

15.6%

Market multiples

2021

2022

2023

EV/EBITDA

Fervi SpA

8.2x

5.9x

5.3x

Comps Average

10.1x

9.6x

9.9x

Fervi SpA vs Average

-18%

-39%

-46%

P/E

Fervi SpA

11.7x

9.6x

8.1x

Comps Average

14.3x

14.1x

12.9x

Fervi SpA vs Average

-19%

-32%

-37%

Stock Data

52 Wk High (€)

18.20

52 Wk Low (€)

12.60

Avg. Daily Trading 90d

491

Price Change 1w (%)

0.69

Price Change 1m (%)

1.39

Price Change YTD (%)

0.00

KT&PARTNERS PREPARED THIS DOCUMENT PURSUANT TO AN ENGAGEMENT LETTER ENTERED INTO WITH MIT SIM S.P.A. ACTING AS SPECIALIST IN ACCORDANCE WITH ART. 35 OF EURONEXT GROWTH MILAN MARKET RULES FOR COMPANIES

Fervi S.p.A.

Price: €14.6| Fair Value: €23.2

Key Figures - Fervi Group SpA

Current price (€)

Fair Value (€)

Sector

Free Float (%)

14.60

23.2

Industrial Machinery

15.64

Per Share Data

2019A

2020A

2021A

2022E

2023E

2024E

2025E

Total shares outstanding (mn)

2.50

2.50

2.50

2.54

2.54

2.54

2.54

EPS

1.03

0.91

1.27

1.52

1.79

2.08

2.38

Dividend per share (ord)

0.20

0.21

0.26

0.35

0.40

0.50

0.60

Dividend pay out ratio (%)

28%

21%

29%

28%

26%

28%

29%

Profit and Loss (EUR million)

2019A

2020A

2021A

2022E

2023E

2024E

2025E

Total Revenues

29.1

26.4

39.0

56.9

59.7

63.3

67.1

EBITDA

4.5

4.1

5.8

8.1

8.9

9.9

10.9

EBIT

3.4

3.0

4.4

5.4

6.3

7.2

8.2

EBT

3.4

2.9

4.2

5.1

6.1

7.0

8.1

Taxes

(0.8)

(0.6)

(1.0)

(1.3)

(1.5)

(1.8)

(2.0)

Tax rate

23%

22%

24%

25%

25%

25%

25%

Net Income

2.6

2.3

3.2

3.8

4.6

5.3

6.0

Net Income attributable to the Group

2.6

2.3

3.2

3.8

4.6

5.3

6.0

Balance Sheet (EUR million)

2019A

2020A

2021A

2022E

2023E

2024E

2025E

Total fixed assets

6.6

5.8

15.4

14.8

13.3

11.9

10.4

Net Working Capital (NWC)

16.1

16.8

25.0

27.4

28.0

28.8

29.7

Provisions

(1.9)

(2.3)

(4.0)

(4.7)

(5.4)

(6.1)

(6.8)

Total Net capital employed

20.8

20.3

36.4

37.5

35.9

34.6

33.2

Net financial position/(Cash)

(0.9)

(3.0)

10.4

8.6

3.5

(1.8)

(7.8)

Group Shareholder's Equity

21.7

23.2

26.0

28.9

32.5

36.5

41.0

Minorities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Shareholder's Equity

21.7

23.2

26.0

28.9

32.5

36.5

41.0

Cash Flow (EUR million)

2019A

2020A

2021A

2022E

2023E

2024E

2025E

Net operating cash flow

3.7

3.5

4.7

6.7

7.3

8.1

8.9

Change in NWC

(1.5)

(0.7)

(8.2)

(2.5)

(0.6)

(0.8)

(0.8)

Capital expenditure

(3.2)

(0.2)

(9.9)

(2.0)

(1.1)

(1.2)

(1.2)

Other cash items/Uses of funds

0.1

0.3

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.7

0.7

Free cash flow

(0.9)

2.9

(12.7)

2.9

6.3

6.7

7.5

Enterprise Value (EUR million)

2019A

2020A

2021A

2022E

2023E

2024E

2025E

Market Cap

28.0

28.8

36.5

37.1

37.1

37.1

37.1

Minorities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net financial position/(Cash)

(0.9)

(3.0)

10.4

8.6

3.5

(1.8)

(7.8)

Enterprise value

27.1

25.8

46.9

45.7

40.5

35.2

29.3

Ratios (%)

2019A

2020A

2021A

2022E

2023E

2024E

2025E

EBITDA margin

15.4%

15.5%

14.8%

14.2%

14.9%

15.6%

16.3%

EBIT margin

11.7%

11.5%

11.3%

9.5%

10.5%

11.4%

12.2%

Gearing - Debt/equity

-4.1%

-12.7%

40.0%

29.7%

10.7%

-5.1%

-19.0%

Interest cover on EBIT

1.6%

4.0%

3.8%

4.4%

3.1%

2.1%

1.3%

NFP/EBITDA

-19.9%

-72.0%

180.2%

106.4%

39.0%

-18.7%

-71.1%

ROCE

16.4%

15.0%

12.1%

14.3%

17.5%

20.8%

24.6%

ROE

11.9%

9.8%

12.2%

13.3%

14.0%

14.5%

14.7%

EV/Sales

1.63x

1.80x

1.22x

0.83x

0.80x

0.75x

0.71x

EV/EBITDA

10.57x

11.55x

8.22x

5.88x

5.34x

4.81x

4.34x

P/E

14.35x

16.23x

11.65x

9.64x

8.14x

7.01x

6.13x

Free cash flow yield

-1.8%

6.1%

-26.8%

6.1%

13.3%

14.1%

15.9%

Growth Rates (%)

2019A

2020A

2021A

2022E

2023E

2024E

2025E

Sales

18.9%

-9.1%

47.3%

46.0%

5.0%

6.0%

6.0%

EBITDA

-0.5%

-8.4%

40.4%

39.9%

10.2%

11.0%

10.7%

EBIT

32.8%

-10.8%

44.1%

22.7%

16.6%

14.9%

13.4%

Net Income

34.6%

-11.6%

39.3%

21.0%

18.3%

16.1%

14.3%

Source: Company Data (2019-2021), KT&Partners' Forecasts (2022-2025)

October 11, 2022 2

Fervi S.p.A.

Price: €14.6| Fair Value: €23.2

Key charts

Total Revenues (€mn)

Gross Profit, EBITDA and Net Income (€mn, %)1

39.0

29.1

26.4

2019A

2020A

2021A

Total Revenues

20.5

0

5

14.8

13.4

0

51%

50.6%

52.7%

5.8

5

4.5

4.1

3.2

2.3

2.6

15.4%

15.5%

14.8%

8.9%

8.6%

0

8.2%

2019A

2020A

2021A

Gross Profit

EBITDA

Net Income

Gross Margin

EBITDA margin

Net margin

Sales Revenues Breakdown (€mn)

Trade Working Capital (€mn, %)

37.9

68

0.1

67%

28.7

66

0.7

16.6

26.2

64

0.4

63.4%

0.1

0.7

62

9.0

9.4

0.2

0.3

10.0

0.4

26.5

19.4

60

0.3

58.8%

11.4

10.7

7.1

6.1

58

-3.5

-3.5

-10.6

56

20.6

19.3

54

2019A

2020A

2021A

2019A

2020A

2021A

Italy Europe

Americas Africa

Asia

Inventory

Trade Receivables

Trade Payables

TWC/Sales

Net Income, Dividend Pay-Out Ratio(€mn, %)

NFP, Change in Shareholders' Equity and NFP/EBITDA (€mn)

.0

10.4

2.0

1.8x

.0

1.5

28.5%

28.9%

.0

1.0

.0

20.6%

.0

0.5

3.2

2.6

.0

0.2

0.0

2.3

(0.2x)

(0.7x)

-

(0.0)

(0.2)

(0.5

0)

(0.9)

0)

(3.0)

(1.0

2019A

2020A

2021A

2019A

2020A

2021A

Net Income

Dividend pay-out ratio

NFP/(Cash) Adjusted

Change in Total Shareholders'Equity

NFP/EBITDA

1 Margins are calculated on Total Revenues

October 11, 2022 3

Fervi S.p.A.

Price: €14.6| Fair Value: €23.2

Overview

Company Description

Fervi Group is the leader in the Maintenance, Repairs, and Operations (MRO) industry. Fervi Group's mission is to plan, produce, select, and distribute machinery, mechanical tools, fasteners, industrial applications and equipment at the best quality-price ratio, guaranteeing safety and service standards well above its direct competitors. In order to achieve this objective, Fervi Group offers the most suitable, functional, and safest products to workers and artisans to solidly improve the productivity and quality of their daily work, thanks to its 60,000 products' references.

The Group's offer ranges from nine product groups to fifty product families; it includes machine tools, hand tools, abrasives, and more than 60,000 references available to maintenance and repair professionals in the industrial, artisan and automotive sectors. Given Fervi Group's strategy to constantly expand its range, the Group catalogue reference increased from 3,800 references in 2012 to over 60,000 in 2022. This wide product range, together with a careful attention to innovation and a cutting-edge customer support, has enabled Fervi Group to become the first Italian group in the MRO sector.

Fervi Group is active in the MRO and in the advanced DIY (do-it yourself) industry. According to Precedence Research, the global MRO distribution market was worth $635.5bn in 2021 and is expected to grow to over $798.6bn by 2030, mainly driven by the manufacturing enterprises' goal to optimize production processes and minimize inefficiencies. The DIY market, according to Global Market Insights, was worth $762.9bn in 2020 and is estimated to reach $1,010bn at the end of 2027.

Fervi Group's future strategy includes several actions aimed at consolidating its international presence, further expanding its ample product portfolio, and building new relationships with digital and GDS Partners. In order to achieve these results, the Group is going to realize both external and organic growth plans, targeting acquisitions to penetrate new territories, broaden the product portfolio, and introduce new products through scouting activity and product marketing.

Investment Case

  • A wide product portfolio for every need. The Group's offer includes 9 different product categories, including machine tools, hand tools, abrasives and fixing items, with more than 60,000 references available to maintenance and repair professionals in the industrial, handcraft and automotive sectors.
  • Revenues growth, profitability, and cash-flow generation drive a sustainable dividend policy growth. In recent years, Fervi Group grew in terms of revenues, profitability, and cash-flowgeneration. During the 2015-2021period, Fervi's total revenues grew at a CAGR of 10.4%, with an average double-digitEBITDA margin of 17%, and with an Operating Cash Flow/EBITDA ratio of 47% (also including the
    M&A's consolidation).
  • Strong M&A track record. Since 2015 the Group has built a consolidated M&A track recorded realizing four acquisitions both in Italy and abroad. After having completed its offering with the acquisitions of i) Riflex, which specializes in high- quality abrasives, ii) the Spanish distributor Sitges Maquinas y Acesorios, iii) and the high-end measuring instruments manufacturer Vogel Germany; in 2021, Fervi Group acquired Rivit, a company specializing in the supply of fastening systems.
  • A successful management team. Fervi Group can rely on a top management team with proven experience in M&A transactions, including cross-borders, management, and control. Fervi Group's key figures have years of experience on

October 11, 2022 4

Fervi S.p.A.

Price: €14.6| Fair Value: €23.2

different markets that have consolidated the medium-long-term vision guaranteeing effective and valuable strategic approaches.

  • Growing commitment to sustainability. Fervi Group implements a sustainable environmental strategy and takes part in many social inclusion projects. Indeed, in 2022, Fervi Group was awarded the prestigious ESG Certification issued by Certification S.r.l., an organization that evaluates corporate sustainability regarding the environment, workers, and governance.

October 11, 2022 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fervi S.p.A. published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 12:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FERVI S.P.A.
08:12aFervi S P A : 11/10/2022 - KT&Partners Equity Research
PU
09/29Fervi S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/14Fervi S P A : 14/07/2022 - Initiation of Coverage
PU
2021Fervi S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Esales S.R.L. announced that it expects to receive ?3 million in funding from Fervi S.p..
CI
2021Fervi S.p.A. acquired Rivit s.r.l. for 17.7 million.
CI
2021Fervi S P A : Presentation Fervi - May 2021
PU
2018Fervi Spa acquired 40% stake in Sitges.
CI
2018Fervi Spa has completed an IPO in the amount of 7.75 million.
CI
2018Fervi Spa has filed an IPO.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 56,8 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
Net income 2022 3,80 M 3,68 M 3,68 M
Net Debt 2022 7,77 M 7,53 M 7,53 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,61x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 37,1 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 17,7%
Chart FERVI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fervi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERVI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,60 €
Average target price 22,98 €
Spread / Average Target 57,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Tunioli Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniele Paolini Chief Financial Officer
Leena Koskelainen Chief Operating Officer
Pier Paolo Caruso Independent Director
Gianni Lorenzoni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERVI S.P.A.0.00%36
FASTENAL COMPANY-27.93%26 533
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.-3.34%25 645
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.60%4 223
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-11.78%4 152
DIPLOMA PLC-28.87%3 298