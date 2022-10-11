Fervi S p A : 11/10/2022 - KT&Partners Equity Research

Fervi S.p.A. Industrial Machinery

Ready to face 2H22 challenges

ADD| Fair Value: €23.2 (€24.2) | Current Price: €14.6 | Upside: +58.8%

€ Million FY19A FY20A FY21A FY22E FY23E FY24E FY25E Total Revenues 29.1 26.4 39.0 56.9 59.7 63.3 67.1 EBITDA 4.5 4.1 5.8 8.1 8.9 9.9 10.9 margin 15.4% 15.5% 14.8% 14.2% 14.9% 15.6% 16.3% Net Profit 2.6 2.3 3.2 3.8 4.6 5.3 6.0 margin 8.9% 8.6% 8.2% 6.8% 7.6% 8.4% 9.0% EPS (€) 1.03 0.91 1.27 1.52 1.79 2.08 2.38 NFP (0.9) (3.0) 10.4 8.6 3.5 (1.8) (7.8)

Source: Company data (2019-21), KT&Partners' Elaboration (2022-25).

1H22 Financial Results. Despite the challenging macroeconomic scenario and the increase in the price of raw materials, in 1H22 Fervi Group confirms the preliminary results of July 2022, achieving a strong and sustained growth, mainly driven by the effects of Rivit's consolidation. Total revenues increased from €16.9mn in 1H21 to €29.7mn in 1H22, registering a growth of +75% YoY, above our expectation of €27.7mn. EBITDA stood at €4.6mn vs €2.7mn in 1H21 (+69% YoY), slightly above our estimates of €4.4mn. The EBITDA margin decreased only by 0.5%, moving from 16.0% in 1H21 to 15.5% in 1H22, thanks to the Group's actions aimed at offsetting freight costs' increases (especially from Far East) and the raw materials price acceleration. Indeed, over 1H22 Fervi Group adjusted its price lists due to inflation. Also 1H22's net income reported an improvement, increasing from €1.7mn in 1H21 to €2.3mn. Finally, despite the new investments of €1.2mn to support the strong business growth and a dividend payment of €0.9mn, the NFP remained unchanged compared to FY21's amount of €10.4mn.

A Strategic Action Plan to Guarantee the Further Growth Path in 2H22. Despite the strong increase reported in 1H22, Fervi Group constantly pay attention to the high level of uncertainty that still characterizes the macroeconomic environment. Indeed, the Group will continue to stay closely focused on monitoring inflation and raw materials' shortage, even though it had a modest impact on Fervi Group due to its solid suppliers' relationships that guaranteed a steady inventory products flow. The Group is also committed to enact a pricing policy and a careful cost control aimed at preserving marginality and the Group's financial soundness. By taking these actions to mitigate the raise of inflation, currency depreciations and further raw materials costs, the Group is confident about continuing its expansion path in the future, enriching its product's offering and penetrating regions not yet reached.

Change in Estimates. On the back of 1H22 financial results in line with our projections of July 14th, 2022, we have left our estimates unchanged. We anticipate FY22E total revenues at €56.9mn, growing at a CAGR21A-25E of +14.6% reaching €67.1mn at the end of FY25E. We estimate FY22E EBITDA at €8.1mn, with an EBITDA margin at 14.2% expecting a profitability improvement to 16.3% in FY25E, mainly thanks to more favourable transport and raw materials' costs in the following years. We also maintained unvaried bottom-line estimates, expecting FY22E net income at €3.8mn, growing at a CAGR21A-25E of 17.4%. Finally, we foresee NFP to improve from €8.6mn in FY22E to -€7.8mn (cash positive) in FY25E.

Valuation. We updated our valuation - based on both DCF and EV/EBITDA multiple models - following: i) the higher risk-free rate at 3.55% (vs 2.4% in our latest report of 2nd August, Italian 10y BTP), and ii) comparable multiples - EV/EBITDA and P/E - significantly lower due to the negative stock markets performances. Therefore, considering both these changes, we obtained an equity value of €58.9mn or €23.2ps, +58.8% on current market price.

Performance Chart - YTD

