Fervi S p A : Presentation Fervi - May 2021 05/26/2021 | 11:03am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields COMPANY PRESENTATION May 2021 1 Agenda Company Presentation 1. COMPANY 1. COMPANY PROFILE 2. FERVI COMPETENCE 3. ESSENCE 4. MILESTONES 5. KEY FIGURES 2. PORTFOLIO 1. PRODUCTS 2. BUSINESS MODEL 3. STRATEGY AND KSF 4. MARKET TEAM MANAGEMENT TEAM REFERENCE CONTACT INFORMATION APPENDIX ACCOUNTING STATEMENTS 2 COMPANY PROFILE 3 FERVI: The Smart Company The sector We are the leading company in the MRO market The Fervi Group operates in the professional equipment supply sector, mainly for mechanical workshops, car workshops, carpentry and construction and everything revolves around the so-called "MRO" (maintenance, repair and operations) sector, i.e. the supply of equipment to maintenance and repair professionals and for craft production (prototyping, sampling, limited series) plus in the advanced DIY ("Do-it- yourself") sector. 4 FERVI: The Smart Company Shareholding and Group structure Roberto TUNIOLI PAOLA CHINA 77% 23% 1979 Investimenti srl Roberto MEGNA GUIDO GRECO MARKET 74,78% 7,54% 2,04% 15,64% 100% 100% 40% Vogel Germany - founded in 1949 - manufactures and sells high-end measuring instruments through local 5 agents and a network of over 100 worldwide distributors. Riflex Abrasives - founded in 1982 - is a manufacturer of high quality flap abrasive discs using automatic machines engineered and manufactured internally. The automatic plants for the production of flap discs are sold all over the world as well as the raw materials. Sitges - founded in 1952 - is the FREVI's historic Spanish distributor, based in Barcelona. The distribution takes place directly and through its own sales network. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Fervi S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 15:02:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about FERVI S.P.A. 11:03a FERVI S P A : Presentation Fervi - May 2021 PU