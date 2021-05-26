Fervi S p A : Presentation Fervi - May 2021

equipment supply sector, mainly for mechanical workshops, car workshops, carpentry and construction and everything revolves around the so-called "MRO" (maintenance, repair and operations)sector, i.e. the supply of equipment
to maintenance and repair professionals and for craft production (prototyping, sampling, limited series) plus in the advanced DIY ("Do-it- yourself") sector.
4
FERVI: The Smart Company
Shareholding and Group structure
Roberto TUNIOLI
PAOLA CHINA
77%
23%
1979 Investimenti srl
Roberto MEGNA
GUIDO GRECO
MARKET
74,78%
7,54%
2,04%
15,64%
100%
100%
40%
Vogel Germany - founded in 1949 - manufactures and sells
high-end measuring
instruments through local
5 agents and a network of over 100 worldwide distributors.
Riflex Abrasives - founded in 1982 - is a manufacturer of high quality flap abrasive discs using automatic machines engineered and manufactured internally. The automatic plants for the production of
flap discs are sold all over the world as well as the raw materials.
Sitges - founded in 1952 - is the
FREVI's historic Spanish distributor, based in Barcelona. The distribution takes place directly and through its own sales network.