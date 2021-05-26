Log in
    FVI   IT0005325912

FERVI S.P.A.

(FVI)
  Report
05/26 08:16:27 am
11.6 EUR   +0.87%
FERVI S P A  : Presentation Fervi - May 2021
Fervi S p A : Presentation Fervi - May 2021

05/26/2021 | 11:03am EDT
COMPANY PRESENTATION

May 2021

1

Agenda

Company Presentation

1. COMPANY

1. COMPANY PROFILE

2. FERVI COMPETENCE

3. ESSENCE

4. MILESTONES

5. KEY FIGURES

2. PORTFOLIO

1. PRODUCTS

2. BUSINESS MODEL

3. STRATEGY AND KSF

4. MARKET

  1. TEAM
    1. MANAGEMENT TEAM
  3. REFERENCE
    1. CONTACT INFORMATION
  5. APPENDIX
    1. ACCOUNTING STATEMENTS

2

COMPANY PROFILE

3

FERVI: The Smart Company

The sector

We are the leading company in the MRO market

The Fervi Group operates in the professional

equipment supply sector, mainly for mechanical workshops, car workshops, carpentry and construction and everything revolves around the so-called "MRO" (maintenance, repair and operations) sector, i.e. the supply of equipment

to maintenance and repair professionals and for craft production (prototyping, sampling, limited series) plus in the advanced DIY ("Do-it- yourself") sector.

4

FERVI: The Smart Company

Shareholding and Group structure

Roberto TUNIOLI

PAOLA CHINA

77%

23%

1979 Investimenti srl

Roberto MEGNA

GUIDO GRECO

MARKET

74,78%

7,54%

2,04%

15,64%

100%

100%

40%

Vogel Germany - founded in 1949 - manufactures and sells

high-end measuring

instruments through local

5 agents and a network of over 100 worldwide distributors.

Riflex Abrasives - founded in 1982 - is a manufacturer of high quality flap abrasive discs using automatic machines engineered and manufactured internally. The automatic plants for the production of

flap discs are sold all over the world as well as the raw materials.

Sitges - founded in 1952 - is the

FREVI's historic Spanish distributor, based in Barcelona. The distribution takes place directly and through its own sales network.

Disclaimer

Fervi S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 15:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
