(Alliance News) - Fervi reported Tuesday that at the end of the fourth quarter it reported consolidated net revenues of about EUR56.6 million, compared to EUR57.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2022, a decrease of about 1.2 percent.
The Consolidated Net Financial Position is negative - net debt - of about EUR7.6 million is an improvement of about EUR1.2 million compared to the September 30 figure.
Compared to the 2022 figure - with negative NFP of EUR11.2 million - the Consolidated Net Financial Position has improved by EUR3.6 million.
Fervi on Tuesday is flat at EUR17.00 per share.
