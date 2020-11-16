Festi : Consolidated Statements Q3 (.pdf) 0 11/16/2020 | 11:17am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 1 January - 30 September 2020 Festi hf. Dalvegur 10-14 201 Kópavogur Iceland Reg. no. 540206-2010 Contents Page Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO .................................................................... 3 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ............................................................................................... 4 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ......................................................................................................... 5 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ........................................................................................................ 6 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .................................................................................................................. 7 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................................................... 8 1. Reporting entity ......................................................................................................................................... 8 2. Basis of preparation .................................................................................................................................. 8 3. Use of estimates and judgements ............................................................................................................ 8 4. Changes in accounting policies ................................................................................................................ 9 5. Operating segments ................................................................................................................................. 9 6. Operating income ..................................................................................................................................... 11 7. Cost of goods sold .................................................................................................................................... 11 8. Salaries and other personnel expenses .................................................................................................... 11 9. Other operating expenses ......................................................................................................................... 11 10. Finance income and finance costs ........................................................................................................... 12 11. Operating assets ....................................................................................................................................... 12 12. Business combination ............................................................................................................................... 12 13. Loans from credit institutions .................................................................................................................... 13 14. Group entities ........................................................................................................................................... 14 15. Financial ratios .......................................................................................................................................... 14 ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 2 Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO Operations of the Group The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Festi hf. for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjuction with the Group's Annual Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The interim financial statements comprise the consolidated interim financial statements of Festi hf. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries together referred to as the "Group". The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. Operations in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020 For the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020, profit amounted to ISK 1,740 million. Total comprehensive income for the period was ISK 1,779 million. At the end of the period equity amounted to ISK 29,682 million, including share capital in the amount of ISK 327 million. Dividend was paid in the beginning of September in the amount of 648 million. Reference is made to the consolidated statement of changes in equity regarding information on changes in equity. COVID-19 The Group's focus during the COVID-19 outbreak has been on maintaining productivity while keeping its employees and customers safe. The Group is a critical infrastructure company in Iceland with its network of supermarkets and convenience stores, electronics retail stores, fuel and service stations around Iceland. The Group is working tightly with its suppliers to ensure that customers will have the same range of products as before the outbreak and is committed to find new ways to serve its customers when faced by various quarantine restrictions. In connection with the preparation of these financial statements the COVID-19 effects on the business was assessed, both financial and non financial. At the moment it is not known what the full economic impact of COVID- 19 will be on the Group for the year but the management and the board monitor the situation closely. The Group is balanced in exposure with its diversified business mix. Parts of the Group's operation are experiencing considerable business growth, like in sale of groceries and electronics, while other parts are experiencing considerable drop, like in sale of fuel and sale of fast food and refreshments in service stations around Iceland. That part of the business showed good signs of recovery in June and July as restrictions were lifted by the Government. Second wave of the outbreak started at the end of July and resulted in added restrictions again which significantly affected the operations in third quarter. Festi is committed to achieve its mid- and long term profit and growth targets. Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and, as applicable, additional requirements of the Icelandic Financial Statements Act. According to the best of our knowledge, in our opinion the consolidated interim financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial performance of the Group for the nine month period ended 30 September 2020, its assets, liabilities and consolidated financial position as at 30 September 2020, and its consolidated cash flows for the period then ended. Furthermore, in our opinion the consolidated interim financial statements and the statement and endorsement of the Board of Directors and the CEO give a true and fair view of the development and results of the Group´s operations and its position and describes the principal risk and uncertainties faced by the Group. The Board of Directors and the CEO have today discussed the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Festi hf. for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020 and confirm them by means of their signatures. Kópavogur, 4 November 2020. Board of Directors CEO ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 3 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020 Notes 2020 2019 2020 2019 1.7.-30.9. 1.7.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. Sale of goods and services ............................... 6 23.524.327 24.091.734 63.037.999 63.712.205 Cost of goods sold ............................................ ( 17.693.622) ( 18.447.709) ( 47.641.897) ( 48.789.020) .........Margin from sale of goods and services 7 5.830.705 5.644.025 15.396.102 14.923.185 Other operating income ................................... 6 342.379 411.795 950.687 1.423.249 Salaries and other personnel expenses ........... 8 ( 2.475.192) ( 2.371.105) ( 7.588.141) ( 7.249.646) Other operating expenses ................................ 9 ( 1.111.479) ( 1.067.328) ( 3.448.418) ( 3.257.773) ( 3.244.292) ( 3.026.638) ( 10.085.872) ( 9.084.170) Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) .......................... 2.586.413 2.617.387 5.310.230 5.839.015 Depreciation and amortization ........................... ( 799.335) ( 541.279) ( 2.075.968) ( 1.886.248) Changes in value of investment property ........... ( 875) 62.325 59.032 ( 54.956) Operating profit (EBIT) ...................................... 1.786.203 2.138.433 3.293.294 3.897.811 Finance income ............................................... 10 957 68.064 180.510 156.737 Finance costs ................................................... 10 ( 520.981) ( 536.244) ( 1.575.795) ( 1.807.391) Share of profit of associates ............................ 168.528 139.215 237.843 284.061 ( 351.496) ( 328.965) ( 1.157.442) ( 1.366.593) Profit before income tax (EBT) ......................... 1.434.707 1.809.468 2.135.852 2.531.218 Income tax ......................................................... ( 272.318) ( 329.843) ( 395.392) ( 450.478) Profit for the period ........................................... 1.162.389 1.479.625 1.740.460 2.080.740 Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Translation differences of foreign operations ..... 25.179 ( 33.187) 74.783 6.325 Net change in fair value of equity investments .. 12 0 0 30.000 0 Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedge, net of tax ......................... 4 ( 131.856) 0 ( 66.515) 0 Total other comprehensive income ................ ( 106.677) ( 33.187) 38.268 6.325 ...Total comprehensive income for the period 1.055.712 1.446.438 1.778.728 2.087.065 Basic and diluted earnings per share in ISK ...... 3,55 4,49 5,31 6,31 The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 4 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2020 Notes 30.9.2020 31.12.2019 Assets Goodwill ............................................................................................... 14.668.264 14.070.463 Other intangible assets ........................................................................ 4.987.967 4.649.850 Property and equipment ....................................................................... 11 31.908.424 31.433.757 Leased assets ...................................................................................... 5.269.893 3.862.182 Investment properties ........................................................................... 7.237.463 7.354.468 Shares in associates ............................................................................ 2.273.878 1.952.349 Shares in other companies .................................................................. 11.559 109.059 Long-term receivables .......................................................................... 269.037 271.989 Non-current assets 66.626.485 63.704.117 Inventories ............................................................................................ 8.671.515 7.678.413 Trade receivables ................................................................................. 4.216.958 3.756.324 Other short-term receivables ................................................................ 788.737 736.735 Cash and cash equivalents .................................................................. 4.990.769 5.368.754 Current assets 18.667.979 17.540.226 Total assets 85.294.464 81.244.343 Equity Share capital ........................................................................................ 327.055 328.574 Share premium ..................................................................................... 12.875.017 13.010.171 Other restricted equity .......................................................................... 6.310.717 5.815.161 Retained earnings ................................................................................ 10.169.653 9.534.338 Equity 29.682.442 28.688.244 Liabilities Loans from credit institutions ............................................................... 13 29.635.391 29.942.470 Lease liabilities ..................................................................................... 5.041.752 3.585.949 Deferred tax liability .............................................................................. 4.730.139 4.270.952 Non-current liabilities 39.407.282 37.799.371 ...............................................................Loans from credit institutions 13 3.463.971 3.437.684 Lease liabilities ..................................................................................... 406.006 377.610 Trade payables .................................................................................... 7.341.778 6.803.236 Other short-term liabilities .................................................................... 4.992.984 4.138.198 Current liabilities 16.204.739 14.756.728 Total liabilities 55.612.021 52.556.099 Total equity and liabilities 85.294.464 81.244.343 The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 5 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020 Other restricted equity Unrealised profit of Share Share Statutory Revaluation subsidiaries Other Retained Total capital premium reserve reserve and associates reserves earnings equity 1 January to 30 September 2019 Equity 1.1.2019 ........................................................... 329.574 13.140.383 82.393 3.654.286 1.642.560 ( 121.191) 7.241.841 25.969.846 Total comprehensive income for the period ................. 6.325 2.080.740 2.087.065 Restricted due to subsidiaries and associates ............ 1.526.213 ( 1.526.213) 0 Dissolution of revaluation of an associate ................... ( 19.076) 19.076 0 Dissolution of revaluation of property ........................... ( 274.290) 274.290 0 Equity 30.9.2019 .......................................................... 329.574 13.140.383 82.393 3.360.920 3.168.773 ( 114.866) 8.089.734 28.056.911 Total other restricted equity ......................................... 6.497.220 1 January to 30 September 2020 Equity 1.1.2020 ............................................................ 328.574 13.010.171 82.144 3.400.963 2.399.183 ( 67.129) 9.534.338 28.688.244 Transferred from statutory reserve .............................. ( 380) 380 0 Total comprehensive income for the period ................. 38.268 1.740.460 1.778.728 Restricted due to subsidiaries and associates ............ 555.397 ( 555.397) 0 Dissolution of revaluation of an associate ................... ( 15.606) 15.606 0 Dissolution of revaluation of property ........................... ( 82.122) 82.122 0 328.574 13.010.171 81.764 3.303.235 2.954.580 ( 28.861) 10.817.510 30.466.972 Transactions with shareholders: Issued new share capital .............................................. 3.126 403.265 406.391 Purchase of own shares ............................................... ( 4.645) ( 538.419) ( 543.064) Dividend paid (ISK 2.00 per share) .............................. ( 647.857) ( 647.857) Equity 30.9.2020 .......................................................... 327.055 12.875.017 81.764 3.303.235 2.954.580 ( 28.861) 10.169.653 29.682.442 Total other restricted equity .......................................... 6.310.717 The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 6 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the period 1 January to 30 September 2020 Note 2020 2019 2020 2019 1.7.-30.9. 1.7.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit before depreciation & amortization (EBITDA) 2.586.413 2.617.387 5.310.230 5.839.015 Operating items not affecting cash flows: Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment .................... 3.472 ( 365) 2.834 ( 240.281) 2.589.885 2.617.022 5.313.064 5.598.734 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories, (increase) decrease .......................................... ( 1.172.263) 831.819 ( 993.102) 16.073 Trade and short-term receivables, decrease (increase) ..... 135.054 ( 256.770) ( 495.579) ( 1.306.267) Trade and other short-term liabilities, increase (decrease) .. 1.197.874 ( 449.614) 1.807.205 1.371.012 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 160.665 125.435 318.524 80.818 Interest received .................................................................. 11.583 29.497 76.336 89.674 Interest paid ......................................................................... ( 308.815) ( 383.986) ( 1.060.412) ( 1.234.139) Income tax paid .................................................................... 0 ( 107.762) ( 278.802) ( 257.320) Net cash from operating activities 2.453.318 2.280.206 4.368.710 4.277.767 Cash flows (used in) from investing activities Purchase of intangible assets ................................................. ( 275.870) ( 100.487) ( 706.359) ( 390.318) Purchase of property and equipment ...................................... 11 ( 1.015.796) ( 427.012) ( 1.869.073) ( 1.066.665) Sale of property and equipment .............................................. 54.377 14.499 68.169 248.160 Purchase of investment properties .......................................... ( 4.883) 13.162 ( 8.843) ( 39.363) Sale of investment properties ................................................... 184.880 0 184.880 2.507.379 Purchase of shares in other companies ................................... 0 ( 12.500) ( 27.911) ( 110.000) Dividend received from associates .......................................... 0 194.000 0 194.000 Purchase of subsidiary, net of cash acquired .......................... 12 0 0 ( 76.094) 0 Long-term receivables and securities, change ....................... 59.184 0 167 0 Net cash (used in) from investing activities ( 998.108) ( 318.338) ( 2.435.064) 1.343.193 Cash flows used in financing activities Dividend paid ............................................................................ ( 647.857) 0 ( 647.857) 0 Purchase of own shares .......................................................... 0 0 ( 543.064) 0 New long-term loans from credit institutions ........................... 0 0 0 13.371.000 Repayment of long-term loans from credit institutions ............ 0 0 ( 867.625) ( 17.193.105) Payment of the principal portion of lease liabilities ................. ( 107.280) ( 79.240) ( 284.023) ( 251.164) Short term loans, change ......................................................... ( 930) 0 ( 2.444) 1.000.000 Net cash used in financing activities ( 756.067) ( 79.240) ( 2.345.013) ( 3.073.269) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents .............. 699.143 1.882.628 ( 411.367) 2.547.691 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held ........ ( 2.678) 6.149 33.382 24.444 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 4.294.304 4.950.283 5.368.754 4.266.925 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period ........... 4.990.769 6.839.060 4.990.769 6.839.060 Investing and financing activities not affecting cash flows Purchase of shares in other companies ................................... 0 0 ( 406.391) 0 Issued new share capital .......................................................... 0 0 406.391 0 Acquisition of right-of-use assets ............................................. ( 1.768.255) 0 ( 1.768.255) 0 New and renewed leases ......................................................... 1.768.255 0 1.768.255 0 The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 7 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statments Reporting entity

Festi hf. (the "Company) is an Icelandic public limited liability company incorporated and dimiciled in Iceland. The Company's headquarters are located at Dalvegur 10-14, Kópavogur, Iceland. The main operation of the Company consists of sale of fuel, goods and service to entities, groceries and related products, sale of electronic equipment and leasing of properties. These consolidated interim financial statements of the Company as at and for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 comprise of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group" and the Group's interests in associates. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

The Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 is available at its website address, www.festi.is and at The Icelandic Stock Exchange website www.nasdaqomx.com. Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union and, as applicable, additional requirements of the Icelandic Financial Statements Act. The condensed consolidated interim Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets and liabilities, which are valued at fair value through other Comprehensive Income and the Company's real estate are revalued to fair value. They do not include all the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The accounting policies and methods of computation applied in these consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied by the Group in its consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 except for the changes stated in note 4.

The consolidated financial statements are prepared and presented in Icelandic krona (ISK), which is the Company's functional currency. All amounts are presented in thousand of Icelandic krona unless otherwise stated.

The Board of Directors of Festi hf. approved the consolidated interim financial statements on 4 November 2020. Use of estimates and judgements

The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions, which affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were in all major matters the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The estimates and assumptions that are affected by COVID-19 and have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the current financial year are the following:

Estimated impairment

The Group annually tests, in accordance with the Group's accounting policies whether the financial and non-financial assets, including goodwill are impaired. At the end of each reporting period, the Group assesses whether there is any indication that an asset may be impaired. COVID-19 classifies as such an impairment indicator and therefore the financial and non-financial assets, including goodwill, were assessed if there was any indication of impairment. The Group's goodwill is allocated on three Cash Generating Units ("CGU"), grocery stores, electronic equipment stores and the Group as a whole. Both business in grocery stores and electronic equipment are experiencing considerable growth but sale in fuel and sale of fast food and refreshments in service stations around Iceland has experienced considerable drop. In management opinion the market should recover there fully in the next 9 to 15 months given the introduction of vaccine. A full impairment test on goodwill was therefore not performed.

The buildings and investment properties of the Group are real estate used for its own business and as rented space to third parties. Investment properties are recognised at fair value at the reporting date. Fair value measurement is based on discounted cash flows of individual assets. The forecast period applied in the model is 50 years. All the lessees were evaluated based on COVID-19 effects on their business and possible contract termination. The result showed that with lower weighted average cost of capital (WACC) which the Group is experiencing, there is no impairment on these assets and therefore no reason to deviate from the conclusion at year-end 2019.

Expected credit losses

Under IFRS 9, loss allowances are measured based on Expected Credit Losses ("ECL") that result from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument. As a result of COVID-19, the Group reassessed the ECL used in calculating its loss allowances. Based on the industry which the Group operates in and current market insights, it is expected that impairment losses will increase slightly short term, which is reflected in these financial statements. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 8 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes, continued: Changes in the accounting policies

Except for the changes below, the Group has consistently applied the accounting policies to all periods presented in these consolidated interim financial statements.

IFRS 9 Financial Instruments

IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" became effective as of 1 January 2018, and replaced IAS 39 "Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement". The standard's three main projects are classification and measurement, impairment, and hedge accounting. In 2017 Festi performed a review and an assessment of the effects on financial assets and liabilities. The conclusion was that there was no impact of IFRS 9 on the financial reporting at that time.

In 2020 the Group entered into forward swap agreements in fuel and foreign currency. The Group is now applying cash flow hedge accounting, whereby the effective portion of changes in fair value of the forward swap agreements is recognised in other comprehensive income, net of tax and accumulated in hedging reserve in equity. Any ineffective portion of changes in the fair value of the agreements is recognised immediately in profit or loss. Since the Group did not apply hedge accounting in prior accounting periods, it recognised the changes in fair value of forward agreements directly in profit and loss. At the end of September 2020, ISK 67 million was the cumulative net change in hedging reserve in equity with respect to forward swap agreements. Operating segments

An operating segment is a component of the Group that engages in business activity from which it may earn revenue and incur expenses, including revenue and expenses relating to transactions with other segments of the Group. Segments are determined by the Company´s management, which regularly reviews the Group´s segments so as to decide upon how assets are allocated as well as to monitor their financial performance.

Operating results of segments, their assets and liabilities consist of items directly attributable to individual segments as well as those items which can be allocated in a logical way. Capital expenditure of segments consist of the total cost of acquisition of operating and intangible assets. Transactions between segments are priced on an arm's length basis.

The operating companies of N1, Krónan and ELKO in the Group are individual operating segments. Íslensk Orkumidlun which was acquired on 1st of June 2020 is included in N1 segment as part of its operation. The Group´s other entities comprise the fourth segment. That segment consists of the operations of the parent company Festi, Bakkinn Vöruhótel and Festi fasteignir.

Reportable segments for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 Other N1 Krónan ELKO companies Total External revenue ......................................... 23.500.523 30.893.994 8.861.963 732.206 63.988.686 Intra-group revenue ..................................... 199.705 87.049 10.602 4.257.232 4.554.588 Total segment revenue ................................ 23.700.228 30.981.043 8.872.565 4.989.438 68.543.274 Operating profit before depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) .................... 2.401.463 2.177.421 762.035 2.456.415 7.797.334 Segment depreciation and amortisation ...... ( 1.722.757) ( 1.087.307) ( 264.025) ( 1.092.518) ( 4.166.607) Changes in value of investment properties . 0 0 0 59.032 59.032 Operating profit of segments (EBIT) ............ 678.706 1.090.114 498.010 1.422.929 3.689.759 Net finance costs ......................................... ( 639.181) ( 346.251) ( 60.160) ( 1.556.447) ( 2.602.039) Share of profit of associates ........................ 0 0 0 237.843 237.843 Income tax ................................................... ( 10.063) ( 159.665) ( 89.433) 25.827 ( 233.334) Profit for the period ...................................... 29.462 584.198 348.417 130.152 1.092.229 30 September 2020 Segment assets ........................................... 30.789.462 15.061.436 4.318.582 35.124.984 85.294.464 Segment capital expenditure ....................... 556.039 860.473 178.678 989.085 2.584.275 Segment liabilities ....................................... 17.351.906 13.522.957 3.305.138 21.432.020 55.612.021 ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 9 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes, continued: 5. Operating segments, continued: Reportable segments for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 Other N1 Krónan ELKO companies Total External revenue ......................................... 29.125.186 27.234.320 7.624.406 1.151.542 65.135.454 Intra-group revenue ..................................... 38.424 56.022 535 9.030.341 9.125.322 Total segment revenue ................................ 29.163.610 27.290.342 7.624.941 10.181.883 74.260.776 Operating profit before depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) .................... 2.896.321 1.920.523 364.654 7.917.081 13.098.579 Segment depreciation and amortisation ...... ( 1.650.303) ( 907.864) ( 242.939) ( 1.108.564) ( 3.909.670) Changes in value of investment properties . 0 0 0 ( 54.956) ( 54.956) Operating profit of segments (EBIT) ............ 1.246.018 1.012.659 121.715 6.753.561 9.133.953 Net finance costs ......................................... ( 750.477) ( 321.708) ( 63.146) ( 1.801.646) ( 2.936.977) Share of profit of associates ........................ 0 0 0 284.061 284.061 Income tax ................................................... ( 99.360) ( 138.190) ( 11.714) ( 991.178) ( 1.240.442) Profit for the period ...................................... 396.181 552.761 46.855 4.244.798 5.240.595 30 September 2019 Segment assets ........................................... 32.021.328 12.833.260 3.533.943 34.342.431 82.730.962 Segment capital expenditure ....................... 257.375 522.485 72.047 644.439 1.496.346 Segment liabilities ....................................... 18.337.824 11.254.582 2.614.740 22.466.905 54.674.051 Reconciliations of reportable segment revenues, profit or loss, assets and liabilities, and other material items 1.1.-30.9.2020 Reportable Intercompany Consolidated segment totals adjustments totals EBITDA ....................................................................................................... 7.797.334 ( 2.487.104) 5.310.230 Depreciation and amortisation .................................................................... ( 4.166.607) 2.090.639 ( 2.075.968) Changes in value of investment property .................................................... 59.032 59.032 EBIT ............................................................................................................ 3.689.759 ( 396.465) 3.293.294 Net finance costs ......................................................................................... ( 2.602.039) 1.206.754 ( 1.395.285) Share of profit of associates ........................................................................ 237.843 237.843 Income tax ................................................................................................... ( 233.334) ( 162.058) ( 395.392) Profit for the period ...................................................................................... 1.092.229 648.231 1.740.460 1.1.-30.9.2019 Reportable Intercompany Consolidated segment totals adjustments totals EBITDA ....................................................................................................... 13.098.579 ( 7.259.564) 5.839.015 Depreciation and amortisation .................................................................... ( 3.909.670) 2.023.422 ( 1.886.248) Changes in value of investment properties ................................................. ( 54.956) ( 54.956) EBIT ............................................................................................................ 9.133.953 ( 5.236.142) 3.897.811 Net finance costs ......................................................................................... ( 2.936.977) 1.286.323 ( 1.650.654) Share of profit of associates ........................................................................ 284.061 284.061 Income tax ................................................................................................... ( 1.240.442) 789.964 ( 450.478) Profit for the period ...................................................................................... 5.240.595 ( 3.159.855) 2.080.740 ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 10 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes, continued: 6. Operating income Sale of goods and services Sale of goods and services are recognised based on the fundamental principle of recognising revenue as or when control of goods and services are transferred to the customer. Income from lease of real estate Real estate leased to parties outside the Group are classified as investment properties. An investment property is a real estate held to earn rentals or for capital appreciation or both. Investment properties are recognised at fair value. Fair value changes of investment properties are presented seperately in the income statement, and therefore presented separately from lease income from those same assets. Other operating revenue Revenue from warehouse activities, commissions, gain on sale of assets and other income are presented in other operating income. Restated Restated Operating income is specified as follows: 2020 2019 2020 2019 1.7.-30.9. 1.7.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. Sale of goods and services: Grocery and convenience goods ...................................... 12.520.251 11.246.610 34.683.317 31.048.541 Fuel and electricity ............................................................ 5.930.365 8.317.926 14.640.780 20.296.709 Electronic equipment ......................................................... 3.363.741 2.804.188 8.850.698 7.620.716 Other goods and services ................................................. 1.709.970 1.723.010 4.863.204 4.746.239 Total sale of goods and services ....................................... 23.524.327 24.091.734 63.037.999 63.712.205 Changes have been made where goods previously classified as fuel and sale of other goods and services are now included in other segments. Amounts from Q3 2019 and Q1-Q3 2019 have been restated accordingly. This affects also amounts in note 7 which have been restated accordingly. Other operating income: Lease income from leasing of real estate ........................ 196.947 287.419 580.282 738.590 Warehouse services ......................................................... 96.224 114.302 259.838 319.673 Other operating income ..................................................... 49.208 10.074 110.567 364.986 Total other operating income ............................................ 342.379 411.795 950.687 1.423.249 Total operating revenue .................................................... 23.866.706 24.503.529 63.988.686 65.135.454 7. Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold consists of the purchase price of inventories sold together as well as related transportation cost, excise tax, duties and distribution costs. Any decrease of inventories to net realisable value is expensed as part of cost of goods sold. Margin from sale of goods and services is specified as follows: Restated Restated 2020 2019 2020 2019 1.7.-30.9. 1.7.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. Grocery and convenience goods ...................................... 3.147.412 2.979.630 8.099.444 7.461.666 Fuel and electricity ............................................................ 1.304.731 1.448.256 3.202.555 3.938.509 Electronic equipment ......................................................... 773.188 653.562 2.197.588 1.715.811 Other goods and services ................................................. 605.374 562.577 1.896.515 1.807.199 Total margin from sale of goods and services ................. 5.830.705 5.644.025 15.396.102 14.923.185 ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 11 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes, continued: 8. Salaries and other personnel expenses Salaries and other operating expenses are specified as follows: 2020 2019 2020 2019 1.7.-30.9. 1.7.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. Salaries ............................................................................. 2.054.027 1.944.695 5.938.077 5.638.965 Salary-related expenses .................................................... 340.130 344.380 1.347.252 1.336.085 Other personnel expenses ................................................ 81.035 82.030 302.812 274.596 Total salaries and other personnel expenses ................... 2.475.192 2.371.105 7.588.141 7.249.646 9. Other operating expenses Other operating expenses are specified as follows: Operating costs of real estate ........................................... 381.590 435.746 1.161.320 1.236.304 Maintenance expenses ..................................................... 152.246 155.909 507.864 469.800 Sales and marketing expenses ......................................... 177.628 181.701 549.582 568.608 Communication expenses ................................................. 154.160 139.409 448.873 369.481 Office and administrative expenses .................................. 81.029 101.096 353.931 385.147 Bad debt and change in allowance for bad debt ............... 27.754 28.431 64.919 10.117 Other expenses ................................................................. 137.072 25.036 361.929 218.316 Total other operating expenses ......................................... 1.111.479 1.067.328 3.448.418 3.257.773 10. Finance income and finance costs 2020 2019 2020 2019 Finance income is specified as follows: 1.7.-30.9. 1.7.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. Interest income on cash and cash equivalents ................. ( 4.781) 32.244 27.337 37.280 Interest income on long-term receivables ......................... ( 1.063) 1.250 11.175 1.250 Interest income on other receivables ................................ 6.801 10.299 32.531 40.200 Dividend income ................................................................ 0 0 6.600 0 Net foreign exchange gain ................................................ 0 24.271 102.867 78.007 Total finance income ......................................................... 957 68.064 180.510 156.737 Finance costs are specified as follows: Interest expense and CPI-index on loans ......................... 431.870 449.296 1.296.703 1.547.570 Interest expense on lease liabilities .................................. 74.449 48.724 207.710 146.171 Other interest expense ...................................................... 13.970 38.224 71.382 113.650 Net foreign exchange loss ................................................. 692 0 0 0 Total finance costs ............................................................ 520.981 536.244 1.575.795 1.807.391 Operating assets

Acquisition of operating assets in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to ISK 1,878 million. Thereof investment in buildings is ISK 710 million, interiors, equipment and tools was ISK 787 million and investment in computers and other IT hardware was ISK 129 million. Business combination

On 1st of March 2020 the Company bought the 85% outstanding shares in Íslensk Orkumiðlun for ISK 723 million making it a fully owned subsidiary. The purchase price of Íslensk Orkumiðlun will be allocated to identifiable assets and liabilities acquired in accordance with IFRS 3 Business Combinations. Total purchase price for 100% share of the company was ISK 850 million. Change in fair value of ISK 30 million on 15% shares previously bought is identified through other comprehensive income. Following is breakdown of the purchase price: Fair value of previously purchased 15% shares .................................................................................... 127.500 Issued new share capital 1 June 2020 .................................................................................................. 406.391 Cash payment on 1 June 2020 .............................................................................................................. 316.109 Total purchase price .............................................................................................................................. 850.000 The operation of Íslensk Orkumiðlun is included in these Financial Statements from 1 June 2020 when all conditions of the purchase agreement were met. The impact on Comprehensive Income is increase in revenues from sales by ISK 546 million, EBITDA is increased by ISK 32 million and profit for the period by ISK 24 million. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 12 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes, continued: 12. Business combination, continued: The effect on Financial Position is the values of assets and liabilites recognized on acquisition as their estimated fair values. Purchase price allocation of calculated goodwill on acquisition has not been finalized. The following table describes the consideration paid for Íslensk Orkumiðlun and the recognized provisional amount of assets acquired and liabilites assumed at the acquisition date: Property and equipment ........................................................................................................................ 4.936 Trade and other receivables .................................................................................................................. 200.935 Cash and cash equivalents ................................................................................................................... 240.015 Deferred tax liability ............................................................................................................................... ( 1.930) Trade and other payables ...................................................................................................................... ( 195.338) Total net identified assets ...................................................................................................................... 248.618 Goodwill ................................................................................................................................................. 601.382 Purchase price ....................................................................................................................................... 850.000 13. Loans from credit institutions All loans from credit institutions are denominated in Icelandic krona. The loans are secured by pledge in real estate and inventories. The loans are specified as follows: 30.9.2020 31.12.2019 Long-term loans Balance at the beginning of the year .............................................................................. 29.942.470 33.593.033 Repayments ................................................................................................................... ( 867.625) ( 17.913.413) New loans ...................................................................................................................... 0 13.429.328 Amortisation of borrowing costs ..................................................................................... 21.765 31.610 CPI-indexation ................................................................................................................ 567.512 516.622 Change in current portion ............................................................................................... ( 28.731) 285.290 Balance at the end of the period..................................................................................... 29.635.391 29.942.470 Short-term loans Current portion of long-term loans ................................................................................. 1.463.971 1.435.240 Short-term loans from bank ............................................................................................ 2.000.000 2.002.444 Balance at the end of the year ....................................................................................... 3.463.971 3.437.684 Total loans from credit institutions .................................................................................. 33.099.362 33.380.154 Interest rate at 30.9.2020 Non-indexed loans on floating interest rates ........................................... 2,1% 8.988.484 9.312.383 CPI-indexed loans on floating interest rates ........................................... 2,3% 22.110.878 22.065.327 Short-term loan on floating interest rates ................................................ 2,0% 2.000.000 2.002.444 Total loans from credit institutions .................................................................................. 33.099.362 33.380.154 The maturities of the loans are specified as follows: Year 2020 (3 months) (2019: 12 months)....................................................................... 2.738.757 3.437.684 Year 2021 ....................................................................................................................... 1.464.323 1.436.647 Year 2022 ....................................................................................................................... 1.465.730 1.438.054 Year 2023 ....................................................................................................................... 1.467.137 1.439.461 Year 2024 ....................................................................................................................... 1.468.544 1.440.868 Due for payment onwards .............................................................................................. 24.494.871 24.187.440 Total loans from credit institutions .................................................................................. 33.099.362 33.380.154 As at 30 September 2020, the Group had undrawn credit lines in the amount of ISK 1,000 million. ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 13 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Notes, continued: 14. Group entities At 1 January 2020, the Company merged Hlekkur and Ego, two of its subsidiaries with its operation. In March 2020 the Company bought the remaining 85% outstanding shares in Íslensk Orkumiðlun. At 1 June 2020 all conditions of the purchase were met and the company became a fully owned subsidiary. The operations and financial position of Íslensk Orkumiðlun are included from that day in the interim Financial Statements as a subsidiary of N1. The Company held five subsidiaries at end of September 2020. The subsidiaries are all fully owned by the parent. Company Bakkinn vöruhótel ehf. Elko ehf. Festi fasteignir ehf. Krónan ehf. N1 ehf. Activity Bakkinn vöruhótel specialises in product storage, packing, labeling and distribution of products for customers that elect to outsource their warehouse activities. Elko is an electronic equipment retail store which operates stores in the capital region and at Keflavik Airport as well as an online shop. Festi fasteignir specialises in leasing of non-residential real estate to retail companies. Krónan is a retail company that operates supermarkets and convenience stores in Iceland. The company operates stores throughout the country under the brand names of Krónan, Kr., Kjarval and Nóatún. N1 specialises in wholesale and retail of fuel, operation of service stations including tire and lubrication service stations around the country. The Company's service stations sell fuel in addition to refreshments and sale of various convenience goods. It's subsidiary Íslensk Orkumidlun is a retail company that buy's electricity on the wholesale market and sells to end users in Iceland 15. Financial ratios The Group's key financial ratios 2020 2019 Operations 1.1.-30.9. 1.1.-30.9. Turnover rate of inventories Utilisation of goods / average balance of inventories during the period..................... 8,3 8,5 Sales days in trade receivables: Average balance of trade receivables during the period / goods and services sold ....................................................................................... 13,6 14,9 EBITDA / margin from sales of goods and services........................................................ 34,5% 39,1% Salaries and personnel expenses / margin from sales of goods and services............... 49,3% 48,6% Other operating expenses / margin from sales of goods and services........................... 22,4% 21,8% 30.9.2020 31.12.2019 Financial position Current ratio: current assets / current liabilities............................................................... 1,15 1,19 Liquidity ratio: (current assets - inventories) / current liabilities....................................... 0,62 0,67 Intrinsic value of share capital ........................................................................................ 90,76 87,31 Equity ratio: equity / total capital..................................................................................... 34,8% 35,3% ________________________________________________________________________________________________ Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020 14 Amounts are in thousands of ISK Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer FESTI hf. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 16:16:05 UTC 0 All news about FESTI HF. 11:17a FESTI : Consolidated Statements Q3 (.pdf) PU 11/11 FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 46 AQ 11/11 FESTI HF. : Endurkaup vika 46 AQ 11/07 FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 45 AQ 11/07 FESTI HF. : Endurkaup vika 45 AQ 11/05 FESTI HF. : Presentation of Q3 2020 results AQ 11/04 FESTI HF. : Financial results for Q3 2020 AQ 11/04 FESTI HF. : Afkoma á 3. ársfjórðungi 2020 AQ 11/01 FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 44 AQ 11/01 FESTI HF. : Endurkaup vika 44 AQ