Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX ICELAND  >  Festi hf.    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX ICELAND - 11/16 08:12:28 am
156 ISK   +1.30%
11:17aFESTI : Consolidated Statements Q3 (.pdf)
PU
11/11FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 46
AQ
11/11FESTI HF. : Endurkaup vika 46
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Festi : Consolidated Statements Q3 (.pdf)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 11:17am EST

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

1 January - 30 September 2020

Festi hf.

Dalvegur 10-14

201 Kópavogur Iceland

Reg. no. 540206-2010

Contents

Page

Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO ....................................................................

3

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ...............................................................................................

4

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position .........................................................................................................

5

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ........................................................................................................

6

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..................................................................................................................

7

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ....................................................................................................

8

1.

Reporting entity .........................................................................................................................................

8

2.

Basis of preparation ..................................................................................................................................

8

3.

Use of estimates and judgements ............................................................................................................

8

4.

Changes in accounting policies ................................................................................................................

9

5.

Operating segments .................................................................................................................................

9

6.

Operating income .....................................................................................................................................

11

7.

Cost of goods sold ....................................................................................................................................

11

8.

Salaries and other personnel expenses ....................................................................................................

11

9.

Other operating expenses .........................................................................................................................

11

10.

Finance income and finance costs ...........................................................................................................

12

11.

Operating assets .......................................................................................................................................

12

12.

Business combination ...............................................................................................................................

12

13.

Loans from credit institutions ....................................................................................................................

13

14.

Group entities ...........................................................................................................................................

14

15.

Financial ratios ..........................................................................................................................................

14

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020

2

Endorsement and Statement by the Board of Directors

and the CEO

Operations of the Group

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Festi hf. for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjuction with the Group's Annual Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The interim financial statements comprise the consolidated interim financial statements of Festi hf. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries together referred to as the "Group". The condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.

Operations in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2020

For the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020, profit amounted to ISK 1,740 million. Total comprehensive income for the period was ISK 1,779 million. At the end of the period equity amounted to ISK 29,682 million, including share capital in the amount of ISK 327 million. Dividend was paid in the beginning of September in the amount of 648 million. Reference is made to the consolidated statement of changes in equity regarding information on changes in equity.

COVID-19

The Group's focus during the COVID-19 outbreak has been on maintaining productivity while keeping its employees and customers safe. The Group is a critical infrastructure company in Iceland with its network of supermarkets and convenience stores, electronics retail stores, fuel and service stations around Iceland. The Group is working tightly with its suppliers to ensure that customers will have the same range of products as before the outbreak and is committed to find new ways to serve its customers when faced by various quarantine restrictions.

In connection with the preparation of these financial statements the COVID-19 effects on the business was assessed, both financial and non financial. At the moment it is not known what the full economic impact of COVID- 19 will be on the Group for the year but the management and the board monitor the situation closely.

The Group is balanced in exposure with its diversified business mix. Parts of the Group's operation are experiencing considerable business growth, like in sale of groceries and electronics, while other parts are experiencing considerable drop, like in sale of fuel and sale of fast food and refreshments in service stations around Iceland. That part of the business showed good signs of recovery in June and July as restrictions were lifted by the Government. Second wave of the outbreak started at the end of July and resulted in added restrictions again which significantly affected the operations in third quarter. Festi is committed to achieve its mid- and long term profit and growth targets.

Statement by the Board of Directors and the CEO

The Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and, as applicable, additional requirements of the Icelandic Financial Statements Act.

According to the best of our knowledge, in our opinion the consolidated interim financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial performance of the Group for the nine month period ended 30 September 2020, its assets, liabilities and consolidated financial position as at 30 September 2020, and its consolidated cash flows for the period then ended.

Furthermore, in our opinion the consolidated interim financial statements and the statement and endorsement of the Board of Directors and the CEO give a true and fair view of the development and results of the Group´s operations and its position and describes the principal risk and uncertainties faced by the Group.

The Board of Directors and the CEO have today discussed the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Festi hf. for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020 and confirm them by means of their signatures.

Kópavogur, 4 November 2020.

Board of Directors

CEO

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020

3

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020

Notes

2020

2019

2020

2019

1.7.-30.9.

1.7.-30.9.

1.1.-30.9.

1.1.-30.9.

Sale of goods and services ...............................

6

23.524.327

24.091.734

63.037.999

63.712.205

Cost of goods sold ............................................

( 17.693.622)

( 18.447.709)

(

47.641.897)

(

48.789.020)

.........Margin from sale of goods and services

7

5.830.705

5.644.025

15.396.102

14.923.185

Other operating income ...................................

6

342.379

411.795

950.687

1.423.249

Salaries and other personnel expenses ...........

8

(

2.475.192)

(

2.371.105)

(

7.588.141)

(

7.249.646)

Other operating expenses ................................

9

(

1.111.479)

(

1.067.328)

(

3.448.418)

(

3.257.773)

(

3.244.292)

(

3.026.638)

(

10.085.872)

(

9.084.170)

Operating profit before depreciation

and amortization (EBITDA) ..........................

2.586.413

2.617.387

5.310.230

5.839.015

Depreciation and amortization ...........................

(

799.335)

(

541.279)

(

2.075.968)

(

1.886.248)

Changes in value of investment property ...........

(

875)

62.325

59.032

(

54.956)

Operating profit (EBIT) ......................................

1.786.203

2.138.433

3.293.294

3.897.811

Finance income ...............................................

10

957

68.064

180.510

156.737

Finance costs ...................................................

10

(

520.981)

(

536.244)

(

1.575.795)

(

1.807.391)

Share of profit of associates ............................

168.528

139.215

237.843

284.061

(

351.496)

(

328.965)

(

1.157.442)

(

1.366.593)

Profit before income tax (EBT) .........................

1.434.707

1.809.468

2.135.852

2.531.218

Income tax .........................................................

(

272.318)

(

329.843)

(

395.392)

(

450.478)

Profit for the period ...........................................

1.162.389

1.479.625

1.740.460

2.080.740

Other comprehensive income

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Translation differences of foreign operations .....

25.179

(

33.187)

74.783

6.325

Net change in fair value of equity investments ..

12

0

0

30.000

0

Effective portion of changes in fair value

of cash flow hedge, net of tax .........................

4

(

131.856)

0

(

66.515)

0

Total other comprehensive income ................

(

106.677)

(

33.187)

38.268

6.325

...Total comprehensive income for the period

1.055.712

1.446.438

1.778.728

2.087.065

Basic and diluted earnings per share in ISK ......

3,55

4,49

5,31

6,31

The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020

4

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

as at 30 September 2020

Notes

30.9.2020

31.12.2019

Assets

Goodwill ...............................................................................................

14.668.264

14.070.463

Other intangible assets ........................................................................

4.987.967

4.649.850

Property and equipment .......................................................................

11

31.908.424

31.433.757

Leased assets ......................................................................................

5.269.893

3.862.182

Investment properties ...........................................................................

7.237.463

7.354.468

Shares in associates ............................................................................

2.273.878

1.952.349

Shares in other companies ..................................................................

11.559

109.059

Long-term receivables ..........................................................................

269.037

271.989

Non-current assets

66.626.485

63.704.117

Inventories ............................................................................................

8.671.515

7.678.413

Trade receivables .................................................................................

4.216.958

3.756.324

Other short-term receivables ................................................................

788.737

736.735

Cash and cash equivalents ..................................................................

4.990.769

5.368.754

Current assets

18.667.979

17.540.226

Total assets

85.294.464

81.244.343

Equity

Share capital ........................................................................................

327.055

328.574

Share premium .....................................................................................

12.875.017

13.010.171

Other restricted equity ..........................................................................

6.310.717

5.815.161

Retained earnings ................................................................................

10.169.653

9.534.338

Equity

29.682.442

28.688.244

Liabilities

Loans from credit institutions ...............................................................

13

29.635.391

29.942.470

Lease liabilities .....................................................................................

5.041.752

3.585.949

Deferred tax liability ..............................................................................

4.730.139

4.270.952

Non-current liabilities

39.407.282

37.799.371

...............................................................Loans from credit institutions

13

3.463.971

3.437.684

Lease liabilities .....................................................................................

406.006

377.610

Trade payables ....................................................................................

7.341.778

6.803.236

Other short-term liabilities ....................................................................

4.992.984

4.138.198

Current liabilities

16.204.739

14.756.728

Total liabilities

55.612.021

52.556.099

Total equity and liabilities

85.294.464

81.244.343

The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020

5

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period from 1 January to 30 September 2020

Other restricted equity

Unrealised

profit of

Share

Share

Statutory

Revaluation

subsidiaries

Other

Retained

Total

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

and associates

reserves

earnings

equity

1 January to 30 September 2019

Equity 1.1.2019 ...........................................................

329.574

13.140.383

82.393

3.654.286

1.642.560

(

121.191)

7.241.841

25.969.846

Total comprehensive income for the period .................

6.325

2.080.740

2.087.065

Restricted due to subsidiaries and associates ............

1.526.213

(

1.526.213)

0

Dissolution of revaluation of an associate ...................

(

19.076)

19.076

0

Dissolution of revaluation of property ...........................

(

274.290)

274.290

0

Equity 30.9.2019 ..........................................................

329.574

13.140.383

82.393

3.360.920

3.168.773

(

114.866)

8.089.734

28.056.911

Total other restricted equity .........................................

6.497.220

1 January to 30 September 2020

Equity 1.1.2020 ............................................................

328.574

13.010.171

82.144

3.400.963

2.399.183

(

67.129)

9.534.338

28.688.244

Transferred from statutory reserve ..............................

(

380)

380

0

Total comprehensive income for the period .................

38.268

1.740.460

1.778.728

Restricted due to subsidiaries and associates ............

555.397

(

555.397)

0

Dissolution of revaluation of an associate ...................

(

15.606)

15.606

0

Dissolution of revaluation of property ...........................

(

82.122)

82.122

0

328.574

13.010.171

81.764

3.303.235

2.954.580

(

28.861)

10.817.510

30.466.972

Transactions with shareholders:

Issued new share capital ..............................................

3.126

403.265

406.391

Purchase of own shares ...............................................

(

4.645) (

538.419)

(

543.064)

Dividend paid (ISK 2.00 per share) ..............................

(

647.857) (

647.857)

Equity 30.9.2020 ..........................................................

327.055

12.875.017

81.764

3.303.235

2.954.580

(

28.861)

10.169.653

29.682.442

Total other restricted equity ..........................................

6.310.717

The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020

6

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

for the period 1 January to 30 September 2020

Note

2020

2019

2020

2019

1.7.-30.9.

1.7.-30.9.

1.1.-30.9.

1.1.-30.9.

Cash flows from operating activities

Operating profit before depreciation & amortization (EBITDA)

2.586.413

2.617.387

5.310.230

5.839.015

Operating items not affecting cash flows:

Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment ....................

3.472

(

365)

2.834

(

240.281)

2.589.885

2.617.022

5.313.064

5.598.734

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Inventories, (increase) decrease ..........................................

( 1.172.263)

831.819

(

993.102)

16.073

Trade and short-term receivables, decrease (increase) .....

135.054

(

256.770)

(

495.579)

(

1.306.267)

Trade and other short-term liabilities, increase (decrease) ..

1.197.874

(

449.614)

1.807.205

1.371.012

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

160.665

125.435

318.524

80.818

Interest received ..................................................................

11.583

29.497

76.336

89.674

Interest paid .........................................................................

(

308.815)

(

383.986)

(

1.060.412)

(

1.234.139)

Income tax paid ....................................................................

0

(

107.762)

(

278.802)

(

257.320)

Net cash from operating activities

2.453.318

2.280.206

4.368.710

4.277.767

Cash flows (used in) from investing activities

Purchase of intangible assets .................................................

(

275.870)

(

100.487)

(

706.359)

(

390.318)

Purchase of property and equipment ......................................

11

( 1.015.796)

(

427.012)

(

1.869.073)

(

1.066.665)

Sale of property and equipment ..............................................

54.377

14.499

68.169

248.160

Purchase of investment properties ..........................................

(

4.883)

13.162

(

8.843)

(

39.363)

Sale of investment properties ...................................................

184.880

0

184.880

2.507.379

Purchase of shares in other companies ...................................

0

(

12.500)

(

27.911)

(

110.000)

Dividend received from associates ..........................................

0

194.000

0

194.000

Purchase of subsidiary, net of cash acquired ..........................

12

0

0

(

76.094)

0

Long-term receivables and securities, change .......................

59.184

0

167

0

Net cash (used in) from investing activities

(

998.108)

(

318.338)

(

2.435.064)

1.343.193

Cash flows used in financing activities

Dividend paid ............................................................................

(

647.857)

0

(

647.857)

0

Purchase of own shares ..........................................................

0

0

(

543.064)

0

New long-term loans from credit institutions ...........................

0

0

0

13.371.000

Repayment of long-term loans from credit institutions ............

0

0

(

867.625)

( 17.193.105)

Payment of the principal portion of lease liabilities .................

(

107.280)

(

79.240)

(

284.023)

(

251.164)

Short term loans, change .........................................................

(

930)

0

(

2.444)

1.000.000

Net cash used in financing activities

(

756.067)

(

79.240)

(

2.345.013)

(

3.073.269)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents ..............

699.143

1.882.628

(

411.367)

2.547.691

Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held ........

(

2.678)

6.149

33.382

24.444

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

4.294.304

4.950.283

5.368.754

4.266.925

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period ...........

4.990.769

6.839.060

4.990.769

6.839.060

Investing and financing activities not affecting cash flows

Purchase of shares in other companies ...................................

0

0

(

406.391)

0

Issued new share capital ..........................................................

0

0

406.391

0

Acquisition of right-of-use assets .............................................

( 1.768.255)

0

(

1.768.255)

0

New and renewed leases .........................................................

1.768.255

0

1.768.255

0

The notes on pages 8 to 14 are an integral part of these financial statements

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020

7

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statments

  1. Reporting entity
    Festi hf. (the "Company) is an Icelandic public limited liability company incorporated and dimiciled in Iceland. The Company's headquarters are located at Dalvegur 10-14, Kópavogur, Iceland. The main operation of the Company consists of sale of fuel, goods and service to entities, groceries and related products, sale of electronic equipment and leasing of properties. These consolidated interim financial statements of the Company as at and for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 comprise of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group" and the Group's interests in associates. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Iceland.
    The Group's consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 is available at its website address, www.festi.is and at The Icelandic Stock Exchange website www.nasdaqomx.com.
  2. Basis of preparation
    The condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union and, as applicable, additional requirements of the Icelandic Financial Statements Act. The condensed consolidated interim Financial Statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for financial assets and liabilities, which are valued at fair value through other Comprehensive Income and the Company's real estate are revalued to fair value. They do not include all the information required for a complete set of IFRS financial statements. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019.
    The accounting policies and methods of computation applied in these consolidated interim financial statements are the same as those applied by the Group in its consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019 except for the changes stated in note 4.
    The consolidated financial statements are prepared and presented in Icelandic krona (ISK), which is the Company's functional currency. All amounts are presented in thousand of Icelandic krona unless otherwise stated.
    The Board of Directors of Festi hf. approved the consolidated interim financial statements on 4 November 2020.
  3. Use of estimates and judgements
    The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions, which affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
    The significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were in all major matters the same as those applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2019. The estimates and assumptions that are affected by COVID-19 and have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the current financial year are the following:
    Estimated impairment
    The Group annually tests, in accordance with the Group's accounting policies whether the financial and non-financial assets, including goodwill are impaired. At the end of each reporting period, the Group assesses whether there is any indication that an asset may be impaired. COVID-19 classifies as such an impairment indicator and therefore the financial and non-financial assets, including goodwill, were assessed if there was any indication of impairment. The Group's goodwill is allocated on three Cash Generating Units ("CGU"), grocery stores, electronic equipment stores and the Group as a whole. Both business in grocery stores and electronic equipment are experiencing considerable growth but sale in fuel and sale of fast food and refreshments in service stations around Iceland has experienced considerable drop. In management opinion the market should recover there fully in the next 9 to 15 months given the introduction of vaccine. A full impairment test on goodwill was therefore not performed.
    The buildings and investment properties of the Group are real estate used for its own business and as rented space to third parties. Investment properties are recognised at fair value at the reporting date. Fair value measurement is based on discounted cash flows of individual assets. The forecast period applied in the model is 50 years. All the lessees were evaluated based on COVID-19 effects on their business and possible contract termination. The result showed that with lower weighted average cost of capital (WACC) which the Group is experiencing, there is no impairment on these assets and therefore no reason to deviate from the conclusion at year-end 2019.
    Expected credit losses
    Under IFRS 9, loss allowances are measured based on Expected Credit Losses ("ECL") that result from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument. As a result of COVID-19, the Group reassessed the ECL used in calculating its loss allowances. Based on the industry which the Group operates in and current market insights, it is expected that impairment losses will increase slightly short term, which is reflected in these financial statements.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020

8

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes, continued:

  1. Changes in the accounting policies
    Except for the changes below, the Group has consistently applied the accounting policies to all periods presented in these consolidated interim financial statements.
    IFRS 9 Financial Instruments
    IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" became effective as of 1 January 2018, and replaced IAS 39 "Financial Instruments: Recognition and Measurement". The standard's three main projects are classification and measurement, impairment, and hedge accounting. In 2017 Festi performed a review and an assessment of the effects on financial assets and liabilities. The conclusion was that there was no impact of IFRS 9 on the financial reporting at that time.
    In 2020 the Group entered into forward swap agreements in fuel and foreign currency. The Group is now applying cash flow hedge accounting, whereby the effective portion of changes in fair value of the forward swap agreements is recognised in other comprehensive income, net of tax and accumulated in hedging reserve in equity. Any ineffective portion of changes in the fair value of the agreements is recognised immediately in profit or loss. Since the Group did not apply hedge accounting in prior accounting periods, it recognised the changes in fair value of forward agreements directly in profit and loss. At the end of September 2020, ISK 67 million was the cumulative net change in hedging reserve in equity with respect to forward swap agreements.
  2. Operating segments
    An operating segment is a component of the Group that engages in business activity from which it may earn revenue and incur expenses, including revenue and expenses relating to transactions with other segments of the Group. Segments are determined by the Company´s management, which regularly reviews the Group´s segments so as to decide upon how assets are allocated as well as to monitor their financial performance.
    Operating results of segments, their assets and liabilities consist of items directly attributable to individual segments as well as those items which can be allocated in a logical way. Capital expenditure of segments consist of the total cost of acquisition of operating and intangible assets. Transactions between segments are priced on an arm's length basis.
    The operating companies of N1, Krónan and ELKO in the Group are individual operating segments. Íslensk Orkumidlun which was acquired on 1st of June 2020 is included in N1 segment as part of its operation. The Group´s other entities comprise the fourth segment. That segment consists of the operations of the parent company Festi, Bakkinn Vöruhótel and Festi fasteignir.
    Reportable segments for the nine months ended 30 September 2020

Other

N1

Krónan

ELKO

companies

Total

External revenue .........................................

23.500.523

30.893.994

8.861.963

732.206

63.988.686

Intra-group revenue .....................................

199.705

87.049

10.602

4.257.232

4.554.588

Total segment revenue ................................

23.700.228

30.981.043

8.872.565

4.989.438

68.543.274

Operating profit before depreciation,

and amortization (EBITDA) ....................

2.401.463

2.177.421

762.035

2.456.415

7.797.334

Segment depreciation and amortisation ......

(

1.722.757)

(

1.087.307) (

264.025)

(

1.092.518)

(

4.166.607)

Changes in value of investment properties .

0

0

0

59.032

59.032

Operating profit of segments (EBIT) ............

678.706

1.090.114

498.010

1.422.929

3.689.759

Net finance costs .........................................

(

639.181)

(

346.251) (

60.160)

(

1.556.447)

(

2.602.039)

Share of profit of associates ........................

0

0

0

237.843

237.843

Income tax ...................................................

(

10.063)

(

159.665) (

89.433)

25.827

(

233.334)

Profit for the period ......................................

29.462

584.198

348.417

130.152

1.092.229

30 September 2020

Segment assets ...........................................

30.789.462

15.061.436

4.318.582

35.124.984

85.294.464

Segment capital expenditure .......................

556.039

860.473

178.678

989.085

2.584.275

Segment liabilities .......................................

17.351.906

13.522.957

3.305.138

21.432.020

55.612.021

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020

9

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes, continued:

5. Operating segments, continued:

Reportable segments for the nine months ended 30 September 2019

Other

N1

Krónan

ELKO

companies

Total

External revenue .........................................

29.125.186

27.234.320

7.624.406

1.151.542

65.135.454

Intra-group revenue .....................................

38.424

56.022

535

9.030.341

9.125.322

Total segment revenue ................................

29.163.610

27.290.342

7.624.941

10.181.883

74.260.776

Operating profit before depreciation,

and amortization (EBITDA) ....................

2.896.321

1.920.523

364.654

7.917.081

13.098.579

Segment depreciation and amortisation ......

(

1.650.303)

(

907.864) (

242.939)

(

1.108.564)

(

3.909.670)

Changes in value of investment properties .

0

0

0

(

54.956)

(

54.956)

Operating profit of segments (EBIT) ............

1.246.018

1.012.659

121.715

6.753.561

9.133.953

Net finance costs .........................................

(

750.477)

(

321.708) (

63.146)

(

1.801.646)

(

2.936.977)

Share of profit of associates ........................

0

0

0

284.061

284.061

Income tax ...................................................

(

99.360)

(

138.190) (

11.714)

(

991.178)

(

1.240.442)

Profit for the period ......................................

396.181

552.761

46.855

4.244.798

5.240.595

30 September 2019

Segment assets ...........................................

32.021.328

12.833.260

3.533.943

34.342.431

82.730.962

Segment capital expenditure .......................

257.375

522.485

72.047

644.439

1.496.346

Segment liabilities .......................................

18.337.824

11.254.582

2.614.740

22.466.905

54.674.051

Reconciliations of reportable segment revenues, profit or loss, assets and liabilities, and other material items

1.1.-30.9.2020

Reportable

Intercompany

Consolidated

segment totals

adjustments

totals

EBITDA .......................................................................................................

7.797.334

(

2.487.104)

5.310.230

Depreciation and amortisation ....................................................................

( 4.166.607)

2.090.639

(

2.075.968)

Changes in value of investment property ....................................................

59.032

59.032

EBIT ............................................................................................................

3.689.759

(

396.465)

3.293.294

Net finance costs .........................................................................................

( 2.602.039)

1.206.754

(

1.395.285)

Share of profit of associates ........................................................................

237.843

237.843

Income tax ...................................................................................................

(

233.334)

(

162.058)

(

395.392)

Profit for the period ......................................................................................

1.092.229

648.231

1.740.460

1.1.-30.9.2019

Reportable

Intercompany

Consolidated

segment totals

adjustments

totals

EBITDA .......................................................................................................

13.098.579

(

7.259.564)

5.839.015

Depreciation and amortisation ....................................................................

( 3.909.670)

2.023.422

(

1.886.248)

Changes in value of investment properties .................................................

(

54.956)

(

54.956)

EBIT ............................................................................................................

9.133.953

(

5.236.142)

3.897.811

Net finance costs .........................................................................................

( 2.936.977)

1.286.323

(

1.650.654)

Share of profit of associates ........................................................................

284.061

284.061

Income tax ...................................................................................................

( 1.240.442)

789.964

(

450.478)

Profit for the period ......................................................................................

5.240.595

(

3.159.855)

2.080.740

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020

10

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes, continued:

6. Operating income

Sale of goods and services

Sale of goods and services are recognised based on the fundamental principle of recognising revenue as or when control of goods and services are transferred to the customer.

Income from lease of real estate

Real estate leased to parties outside the Group are classified as investment properties. An investment property is a real estate held to earn rentals or for capital appreciation or both. Investment properties are recognised at fair value. Fair value changes of investment properties are presented seperately in the income statement, and therefore presented separately from lease income from those same assets.

Other operating revenue

Revenue from warehouse activities, commissions, gain on sale of assets and other income are presented in other operating income.

Restated

Restated

Operating income is specified as follows:

2020

2019

2020

2019

1.7.-30.9.

1.7.-30.9.

1.1.-30.9.

1.1.-30.9.

Sale of goods and services:

Grocery and convenience goods ......................................

12.520.251

11.246.610

34.683.317

31.048.541

Fuel and electricity ............................................................

5.930.365

8.317.926

14.640.780

20.296.709

Electronic equipment .........................................................

3.363.741

2.804.188

8.850.698

7.620.716

Other goods and services .................................................

1.709.970

1.723.010

4.863.204

4.746.239

Total sale of goods and services .......................................

23.524.327

24.091.734

63.037.999

63.712.205

Changes have been made where goods previously classified as fuel and sale of other goods and services are now included in other segments. Amounts from Q3 2019 and Q1-Q3 2019 have been restated accordingly. This affects also amounts in note 7 which have been restated accordingly.

Other operating income:

Lease income from leasing of real estate ........................

196.947

287.419

580.282

738.590

Warehouse services .........................................................

96.224

114.302

259.838

319.673

Other operating income .....................................................

49.208

10.074

110.567

364.986

Total other operating income ............................................

342.379

411.795

950.687

1.423.249

Total operating revenue ....................................................

23.866.706

24.503.529

63.988.686

65.135.454

7. Cost of goods sold

Cost of goods sold consists of the purchase price of inventories sold together as well as related transportation cost, excise tax, duties and distribution costs. Any decrease of inventories to net realisable value is expensed as part of cost of goods sold.

Margin from sale of goods and services is specified as follows:

Restated

Restated

2020

2019

2020

2019

1.7.-30.9.

1.7.-30.9.

1.1.-30.9.

1.1.-30.9.

Grocery and convenience goods ......................................

3.147.412

2.979.630

8.099.444

7.461.666

Fuel and electricity ............................................................

1.304.731

1.448.256

3.202.555

3.938.509

Electronic equipment .........................................................

773.188

653.562

2.197.588

1.715.811

Other goods and services .................................................

605.374

562.577

1.896.515

1.807.199

Total margin from sale of goods and services .................

5.830.705

5.644.025

15.396.102

14.923.185

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020

11

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes, continued:

8. Salaries and other personnel expenses

Salaries and other operating expenses are specified as follows:

2020

2019

2020

2019

1.7.-30.9.

1.7.-30.9.

1.1.-30.9.

1.1.-30.9.

Salaries .............................................................................

2.054.027

1.944.695

5.938.077

5.638.965

Salary-related expenses ....................................................

340.130

344.380

1.347.252

1.336.085

Other personnel expenses ................................................

81.035

82.030

302.812

274.596

Total salaries and other personnel expenses ...................

2.475.192

2.371.105

7.588.141

7.249.646

9. Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses are specified as follows:

Operating costs of real estate ...........................................

381.590

435.746

1.161.320

1.236.304

Maintenance expenses .....................................................

152.246

155.909

507.864

469.800

Sales and marketing expenses .........................................

177.628

181.701

549.582

568.608

Communication expenses .................................................

154.160

139.409

448.873

369.481

Office and administrative expenses ..................................

81.029

101.096

353.931

385.147

Bad debt and change in allowance for bad debt ...............

27.754

28.431

64.919

10.117

Other expenses .................................................................

137.072

25.036

361.929

218.316

Total other operating expenses .........................................

1.111.479

1.067.328

3.448.418

3.257.773

10. Finance income and finance costs

2020

2019

2020

2019

Finance income is specified as follows:

1.7.-30.9.

1.7.-30.9.

1.1.-30.9.

1.1.-30.9.

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents .................

(

4.781)

32.244

27.337

37.280

Interest income on long-term receivables .........................

(

1.063)

1.250

11.175

1.250

Interest income on other receivables ................................

6.801

10.299

32.531

40.200

Dividend income ................................................................

0

0

6.600

0

Net foreign exchange gain ................................................

0

24.271

102.867

78.007

Total finance income .........................................................

957

68.064

180.510

156.737

Finance costs are specified as follows:

Interest expense and CPI-index on loans .........................

431.870

449.296

1.296.703

1.547.570

Interest expense on lease liabilities ..................................

74.449

48.724

207.710

146.171

Other interest expense ......................................................

13.970

38.224

71.382

113.650

Net foreign exchange loss .................................................

692

0

0

0

Total finance costs ............................................................

520.981

536.244

1.575.795

1.807.391

  1. Operating assets
    Acquisition of operating assets in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to ISK 1,878 million. Thereof investment in buildings is ISK 710 million, interiors, equipment and tools was ISK 787 million and investment in computers and other IT hardware was ISK 129 million.
  2. Business combination
    On 1st of March 2020 the Company bought the 85% outstanding shares in Íslensk Orkumiðlun for ISK 723 million making it a fully owned subsidiary. The purchase price of Íslensk Orkumiðlun will be allocated to identifiable assets and liabilities acquired in accordance with IFRS 3 Business Combinations. Total purchase price for 100% share of the company was ISK 850 million. Change in fair value of ISK 30 million on 15% shares previously bought is identified through other comprehensive income. Following is breakdown of the purchase price:

Fair value of previously purchased 15% shares ....................................................................................

127.500

Issued new share capital 1 June 2020 ..................................................................................................

406.391

Cash payment on 1 June 2020 ..............................................................................................................

316.109

Total purchase price ..............................................................................................................................

850.000

The operation of Íslensk Orkumiðlun is included in these Financial Statements from 1 June 2020 when all conditions of the purchase agreement were met. The impact on Comprehensive Income is increase in revenues from sales by ISK 546 million, EBITDA is increased by ISK 32 million and profit for the period by ISK 24 million.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020

12

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes, continued:

12. Business combination, continued:

The effect on Financial Position is the values of assets and liabilites recognized on acquisition as their estimated fair values. Purchase price allocation of calculated goodwill on acquisition has not been finalized. The following table describes the consideration paid for Íslensk Orkumiðlun and the recognized provisional amount of assets acquired and liabilites assumed at the acquisition date:

Property and equipment ........................................................................................................................

4.936

Trade and other receivables ..................................................................................................................

200.935

Cash and cash equivalents ...................................................................................................................

240.015

Deferred tax liability ...............................................................................................................................

(

1.930)

Trade and other payables ......................................................................................................................

(

195.338)

Total net identified assets ......................................................................................................................

248.618

Goodwill .................................................................................................................................................

601.382

Purchase price .......................................................................................................................................

850.000

13. Loans from credit institutions

All loans from credit institutions are denominated in Icelandic krona. The loans are secured by pledge in real estate and inventories. The loans are specified as follows:

30.9.2020

31.12.2019

Long-term loans

Balance at the beginning of the year ..............................................................................

29.942.470

33.593.033

Repayments ...................................................................................................................

(

867.625)

( 17.913.413)

New loans ......................................................................................................................

0

13.429.328

Amortisation of borrowing costs .....................................................................................

21.765

31.610

CPI-indexation ................................................................................................................

567.512

516.622

Change in current portion ...............................................................................................

(

28.731)

285.290

Balance at the end of the period.....................................................................................

29.635.391

29.942.470

Short-term loans

Current portion of long-term loans .................................................................................

1.463.971

1.435.240

Short-term loans from bank ............................................................................................

2.000.000

2.002.444

Balance at the end of the year .......................................................................................

3.463.971

3.437.684

Total loans from credit institutions ..................................................................................

33.099.362

33.380.154

Interest rate

at 30.9.2020

Non-indexed loans on floating interest rates ...........................................

2,1%

8.988.484

9.312.383

CPI-indexed loans on floating interest rates ...........................................

2,3%

22.110.878

22.065.327

Short-term loan on floating interest rates ................................................

2,0%

2.000.000

2.002.444

Total loans from credit institutions ..................................................................................

33.099.362

33.380.154

The maturities of the loans are specified as follows:

Year 2020 (3 months) (2019: 12 months).......................................................................

2.738.757

3.437.684

Year 2021 .......................................................................................................................

1.464.323

1.436.647

Year 2022 .......................................................................................................................

1.465.730

1.438.054

Year 2023 .......................................................................................................................

1.467.137

1.439.461

Year 2024 .......................................................................................................................

1.468.544

1.440.868

Due for payment onwards ..............................................................................................

24.494.871

24.187.440

Total loans from credit institutions ..................................................................................

33.099.362

33.380.154

As at 30 September 2020, the Group had undrawn credit lines in the amount of ISK 1,000 million.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020

13

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Notes, continued:

14. Group entities

At 1 January 2020, the Company merged Hlekkur and Ego, two of its subsidiaries with its operation. In March 2020 the Company bought the remaining 85% outstanding shares in Íslensk Orkumiðlun. At 1 June 2020 all conditions of the purchase were met and the company became a fully owned subsidiary. The operations and financial position of Íslensk Orkumiðlun are included from that day in the interim Financial Statements as a subsidiary of N1. The Company held five subsidiaries at end of September 2020. The subsidiaries are all fully owned by the parent.

Company

Bakkinn vöruhótel ehf.

Elko ehf.

Festi fasteignir ehf.

Krónan ehf.

N1 ehf.

Activity

Bakkinn vöruhótel specialises in product storage, packing, labeling and distribution of products for customers that elect to outsource their warehouse activities.

Elko is an electronic equipment retail store which operates stores in the capital region and at Keflavik Airport as well as an online shop.

Festi fasteignir specialises in leasing of non-residential real estate to retail companies.

Krónan is a retail company that operates supermarkets and convenience stores in Iceland. The company operates stores throughout the country under the brand names of Krónan, Kr., Kjarval and Nóatún.

N1 specialises in wholesale and retail of fuel, operation of service stations including tire and lubrication service stations around the country. The Company's service stations sell fuel in addition to refreshments and sale of various convenience goods. It's subsidiary Íslensk Orkumidlun is a retail company that buy's electricity on the wholesale market and sells to end users in Iceland

15. Financial ratios

The Group's key financial ratios

2020

2019

Operations

1.1.-30.9.

1.1.-30.9.

Turnover rate of inventories

Utilisation of goods / average balance of inventories during the period.....................

8,3

8,5

Sales days in trade receivables:

Average balance of trade receivables during the period /

goods and services sold .......................................................................................

13,6

14,9

EBITDA / margin from sales of goods and services........................................................

34,5%

39,1%

Salaries and personnel expenses / margin from sales of goods and services...............

49,3%

48,6%

Other operating expenses / margin from sales of goods and services...........................

22,4%

21,8%

30.9.2020

31.12.2019

Financial position

Current ratio: current assets / current liabilities...............................................................

1,15

1,19

Liquidity ratio: (current assets - inventories) / current liabilities.......................................

0,62

0,67

Intrinsic value of share capital ........................................................................................

90,76

87,31

Equity ratio: equity / total capital.....................................................................................

34,8%

35,3%

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Consolidated Interim Financial Statements 30 September 2020

14

Amounts are in thousands of ISK

Disclaimer

FESTI hf. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 16:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FESTI HF.
11:17aFESTI : Consolidated Statements Q3 (.pdf)
PU
11/11FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 46
AQ
11/11FESTI HF. : Endurkaup vika 46
AQ
11/07FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 45
AQ
11/07FESTI HF. : Endurkaup vika 45
AQ
11/05FESTI HF. : Presentation of Q3 2020 results
AQ
11/04FESTI HF. : Financial results for Q3 2020
AQ
11/04FESTI HF. : Afkoma á 3. ársfjórðungi 2020
AQ
11/01FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 44
AQ
11/01FESTI HF. : Endurkaup vika 44
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 85 184 M 625 M 625 M
Net income 2019 2 796 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net Debt 2019 31 975 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
Yield 2019 1,54%
Capitalization 49 275 M 360 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 158
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart FESTI HF.
Duration : Period :
Festi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FESTI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Eggert Þór Kristófersson Chief Executive Officer
Margrét Guðmundsdóttir Chairman
Hinrik Örn Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Pétur Hafsteinsson Chief Financial Officer
Kolbeinn Finnsson Senior Director-HR, QC & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FESTI HF.18.92%360
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD33.11%170 479
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-48.29%152 555
BP PLC-49.77%62 824
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-23.67%58 151
NESTE OYJ69.44%47 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group