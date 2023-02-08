Festi : Earning document

8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022
EBITDA ISK 2,293 million in Q4 and 10.020 million for 12M 2022
Main results
Sale of goods amounted to ISK 31,744 million, compared to ISK 26,428 million in the previous year, and increased by 20.1% between years.
Gross profit from sale of goods and services was amounted to ISK 6,871 million. Gross profit ratio was 21.6% and decreases by 3.1 b.p. mostly due to the increase in prices of raw materials in the global market between years.
Additional costs due to new collective wage agreement in the labour market from 1 November amounted to ISK 200 million in the quarter.
EBITDA was amounted to ISK 2,293 million compared to ISK 2,809 million in Q4 2021, which equals to an 18.4% decrease between years but the decrease is 9.5% if the gain on sale of property of ISK 276 million which was in Q4 2021 is taken into account.
Icelandic Food Company ehf., a 45% shareholding acquired, will become a 100% owned subsidiary from 1 January 2023.
Equity at year-end 2022 amounted to ISK 34,460 million and equity ratio 36.9%, compared to 39.4% at year-end 2021.
In 2022, N1, ELKO and Krónan deliver their best EBITDA results ever, if the gain on sale of property of Krónan in 2021 is not included.
EBITDA for the year 2022 amounted to ISK 10,020 million, which is in line with the Company's median earnings forecast, if the additional costs of the new collective wage agreement from the last 1 November are taken into account, which was not included in the plans.
ISK million
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Change
%Change
12M 2022
12M 2021
Change
%Change
Income Statement
Sale of goods and services
31,744
26,428
5,316
20.1%
121,398
98,736
22,662
23.0%
Margin from sale of goods and services
6,871
6,522
349
5.4%
26,994
24,646
2,348
9.5%
Other operating income
673
724
-51
-7.1%
2,386
2,316
70
3.0%
EBITDA
2,293
2,809
-516
-18.4%
10,020
10,118
-98
-1.0%
EBIT
1,529
2,156
-627
-29.1%
6,707
7,660
-953
-12.4%
EBT
835
1,712
-877
-51.2%
4,936
6,161
-1,226
-19.9%
Profit for the period
708
1,354
-646
-47.7%
4,082
4,972
-890
-17.9%
Statement of Financial Position
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
Change
%Change
Inventories
13,086
9,545
3,540
37.1%
Trade receivables
5,960
4,757
1,203
25.3%
Interest bearing liabilities without lease liabilities
30,014
27,312
2,702
9.9%
Cash and cash equivalents
2,112
4,003
-1,891
-47.2%
Net interest bearing liabilities without lease liabilities
27,902
23,309
4,593
19.7%
Statement of Cash Flows
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Change
%Change
12M 2022
12M 2021
Change
%Change
Cash flows from operating activities
1,830
888
942
106.1%
4,607
8,292
-3,685
-44.4%
Investing activities
-1,361
2,199
-3,560
-161.9%
-4,764
2,104
-6,867
-326.5%
Financing activities
475
-3,341
3,816
-114.2%
-1,807
-8,989
7,181
-79.9%
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
2,112
4,003
-1,891
-47.2%
2,112
4,003
-1,891
-47.2%
Key indicators
Margin from sale
21.6%
24.7%
-3.0%
-12.3%
22.2%
25.0%
-2.7%
-10.9%
EBITDA/margin from sale
33.4%
43.1%
-9.7%
-22.5%
37.1%
41.1%
-3.9%
-9.6%
Equity ratio
36.9%
39.4%
-2.5%
-6.4%
36.9%
35.7%
1.2%
3.4%
Salaries/margin from sale
54.4%
47.1%
7.3%
15.4%
49.8%
47.3%
2.5%
5.4%
Investments
1,439
846
593
70.1%
5,774
2,381
3,393
142.5%
Inventory turnover
7.6
8.2
-0.6
-7.3%
7.6
8.2
-0.6
-7.3%
Operations in Q4 2022
The company's operations were acceptable in the fourth quarter, and in accordance with Company´s budget. Sale of goods increased by 20.1% between years, whereas big sales growth was in convenience goods and other goods. An increase in volume was in all areas of operations, but the huge increase in prices of raw materials had, as mentioned , an impact on the margin level, which decreased by 3.1 b.p. between years. N1's results was ISK 301 million worse than the year before. The margin on fuel decreases during the quarter between years but the difference is also explained by a negative difference in the profit from oil hedes in the amount of ISK 124 million. ELKO's results were similar to last year and Krónan's results were ISK 86 million better than in the previous year. The Company's EBITDA amounted to ISK 2,293 million, which is ISK 516 million worse than in the same quarter of the previous year.
Revenues in Q4 2022
Revenue from sale of goods and services amounted to ISK 31,744 million in Q4 2022, an increase of 20.1% between years.
Revenue from sale of convenience goods amounted to ISK 15,286 million, an increase of 17.9% between years.
Revenue from sales of fuel and electricity increased by ISK 2,263 million, an increase of 36.7% between years.
Revenue from sales of electronic equipment amounted to ISK 4,995 million, an increase of 4.4% between years.
Revenue of sales of other goods and services were ISK 3,039 million, an increase of 20.8% between years.
ISK million
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Change
%Change
12M 2022
12M 2021
Change
%Change
Sale of goods and services
Grocery and convenience goods
15,286
12,970
2,316
17.9%
56,852
51,861
4,991
9.6%
Fuel and electricity
8,423
6,160
2,263
36.7%
38,564
23,798
14,766
62.0%
Electronic equipment
4,995
4,783
213
4.4%
16,761
15,326
1,435
9.4%
Other goods and services
3,039
2,516
524
20.8%
9,221
7,751
1,470
19.0%
Total sale of goods and services
31,744
26,428
5,316
20.1%
121,398
98,736
22,662
23.0%
Total other operating income
673
724
-51
-7.1%
2,386
2,316
70
3.0%
Total income
32,417
27,152
5,265
19.4%
123,785
101,052
22,732
22.5%
Revenue from convenience goods increased by 17.9% between years but the number of Krónan stores increased by two from the previous year, with the opening of a new store in Borgartún last May and in Akureyri in December. Krónan also opened new and bigger store in Skeifan in the beginning of July and closed another smaller store in the same neighborhood at the same time. Revenue from fuel and electricity increased by 36.7% between years, whereas the increase in fuel prices in the global market was between 18-60%, depending on fuel type. The volume sold amounted to 41.8 million liters and increased slightly between years. Revenue from sale of electronic equipment increased by 4.4% between years, which is explained mainly by the increase coming from the online store and the store at Keflavik Airport. Revenue from other goods and services increased by 20.8% between years, as N1 opened a new car service workshop in Klettagarðar in September, which had a great start.
8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022
Margin from sale of goods and services in Q4 2022
Margin from sale of goods and services amounted to ISK 6,871 million, an increase of 5.4% between years.
Margin from convenience goods was amounted to ISK 3,367 million, an increase of 13.5% between years.
Margin from fuel and electricity was amounted to ISK 1,017 million, a decrease of ISK 233 million between years. Margin percentage was 12.1% and decreases by 8.2 b.p. between years.
Margin from electronics amounted to ISK 1,279 million, an increase of 16.2% between years.
Margin from other goods and services amounted to ISK 1,208 million, an increase of 16.2%, between years.
ISK million
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Change
%Change
12M 2022
12M 2021
Change
%Change
Margin from sale of goods and services
Grocery and convenience goods
3,367
2,967
400
13.5%
13,213
12,334
879
7.1%
Fuel and electricity
1,017
1,251
-233
-18.7%
5,711
5,234
478
9.1%
Electronic equipment
1,279
1,264
14
1.1%
4,318
3,985
333
8.4%
Other goods and services
1,208
1,040
168
16.2%
3,751
3,093
658
21.3%
Total margin from sales of goods and services
6,871
6,522
349
5.4%
26,994
24,646
2,348
9.5%
Total margin from sale of goods and services in Q4 2022 amounted to ISK 6,871 million, compared to ISK 6,522 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 5.4%. Margin from sale of convenience goods amounted to ISK 3,367 million, an increase of 13.5% between years. Margin from fuel and electricity amounted to ISK 1,017 million, a decrease of ISK 233 million between years, where margin percentage drops from 20.3% to 12.1% or 8.2 b.p. Negative difference in the profit from oil hedges amounts to ISK 124 million between years, along with lower margin per ISK on sold liter between years, especially in the sale of gasoline. The margin of sale of electronic equipment amounted to ISK 1,279 million, an increase of 1.1% and the margin of other goods and services amounted to ISK 1,208 million, an increase of 16.2% between years.
Operating expenses in Q4 2022
Operating expenses in Q4 2022 amounted to ISK 5,250 million, an increase of ISK 814 million from Q4 2021 or about 18.3%.
Salaries and other personnel expenses increase by ISK 663 million between years, or about 21.6%.
Other operating expenses increase by ISK 151 million between years, or about 11.1%.
8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022
ISK million
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Change
%Change
12M 2022
12M 2021
Change
%Change
Operating expenses
Salaries and other personnel expenses
3,735
3,072
663
21.6%
13,456
11,659
1,797
15.4%
Other operating expenses
Operating costs of real estate
446
396
50
12.5%
1,751
1,519
232
15.3%
Maintenance expenses
275
254
21
8.3%
964
908
56
6.2%
Sales and marketing expenses
413
329
85
25.7%
1,523
1,217
306
25.1%
Communication expenses
204
203
2
0.9%
808
699
109
15.6%
Office and administrative expenses
164
142
22
15.4%
455
417
38
9.1%
Insurance and claims
6
8
-2
-25.1%
150
201
-51
-25.4%
Bad debt and change in allowance for bad debt
-53
-47
-6
13.2%
-15
-11
-4
41.0%
Other expenses
61
81
-20
-24.5%
268
235
34
14.3%
Total other operating expenses
1,515
1,364
151
11.1%
5,905
5,186
719
13.9%
Total operating Expenses
5,250
4,437
814
18.3%
19,361
16,844
2,516
14.9%
Salaries and other personnel expenses amounted to ISK 3,735 million in Q4 2022, compared to ISK 3,072 million in Q4 2021, an increase of 21.6%. Full-time equivalent positions were 1,284 for the quarter, an increase of 129 full-time equivalent positions between years. Three contractual wage increase came into effect between the periods, in January 2022, April 2022 and November 2022, which led to an increase of ISK 315 million between years. The additional costs due to the increase in full time equivalent positions amounted to 321 million. The table below shows an analysis of the increase in wages and other personnel expenses between years, in ISK million:
Salaries and other personnel expenses Q4 2021
3,072
Change in full-time position equivalents
321
Contractual wage increases
248
Accrued vacation, change
67
Personel expenses
27
Salaries and other personnel expenses Q4 2022
3,735
Other operating expenses amounted to ISK 1,515 million compared to ISK 1,364 million in Q4 2021, an increase of 11.1% between years. The increase is due mainly to sale-related expenses, such as costs of payment processing and house rent based on turnover.
Financial items in Q4 2022
Net finance expenses and the impact of associates were negative by ISK 693 million in Q4 2022, compared to ISK 443 million in Q4 2021, an increase of ISK 250 million between years.
Finance income amounted to ISK 28 million, unchanged between years.
Finance costs amounted to ISK 678 million, an increase of ISK 158 million between years.
Share of profit from associates amounted to ISK 69 million, an increase of ISK 61 million between years.
ISK million
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Change
%Change
12M 2022
12M 2021
Change
%Change
Finance income
28
28
0
-0.9%
178
90
88
97.9%
Finance expenses
-678
-519
-158
30.5%
-2,408
-1,957
-451
23.0%
Share of profit from associates
69
8
61
793.2%
453
301
153
50.8%
Total
-693
-443
-250
56.3%
-1,772
-1,499
-272
18.2%
Finance income amounted to ISK 28 million, similar to last year. Finance costs amounted to ISK 678 million, an increase of ISK 158 million between years, mostly due to the effect of increased policy interest rates by the
8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022
Central Bank of Iceland between years. The share of profit from associates amounted to ISK 69 million, an increase of ISK 61 million between years.
Financial position at the end of Q4 2022
Total assets amounted to ISK 93,373 million at year-end, an increase of ISK 7,401 million from year-end 2021.
Non-currentassets amounted to ISK 71,450 million, an increase of 4,673 million from year-end 2021.
Current assets amounted to 21,923 million, an increase of 2,728 million from year-end 2021.
Company´s equity ratio was 36.9% at year-end 2022, compared to 39.4% at year-end 2021.
Cash and cash equivalents amounted to ISK 2,112 million at year-end 2022, a decrease of ISK 1,891 million from year-end 2021.
ISK million
Goodwill
Other intangible assets
Property and equipment
Leased assets
Investment properties
Inventories
Trade receivables
Cash and cash equivalents
Interest bearing liabilities without lease liabilities
Net interest bearing liabilities without lease liabilities
Net interest bearing liabilities
Equity ratio
Inventory turnover
31.12.2022
31.12.2021
Change
%Change
14,862
14,668
194
1.3%
4,517
4,744
-228
-4.8%
34,815
32,544
2,271
7.0%
8,012
6,155
1,857
30.2%
6,479
6,100
378
6.2%
13,086
9,545
3,540
37.1%
5,960
4,757
1,203
25.3%
2,112
4,003
-1,891
-47.2%
30,014
27,312
2,702
9.9%
27,902
23,309
4,593
19.7%
36,328
29,731
6,597
22.2%
36.9%
39.4%
-2.5 p.p.
-6.4%
7.6
8.2
-0.6
-7.3%
Goodwill amounted to ISK 14,862 million and other intangible assets to ISK 4,517 million at the end of Q4 2022. Properties and equipment amounted to ISK 34,815 million, an increase of 2,271 million from year-end 2021. Investment properties amounted to ISK 6,479 million , an increase of ISK 378 million from year-end 2021.
Inventories increase by ISK 3,540 million due to rise in prices of raw materials and openings of new stores during the year. Capital investment in gasoline inventories increases by ISK 1,780 million or 70% and quantity in liters increased by 8%. Trade receivables increase by ISK 1,203 million from the year-end 2021, in line with the increase in global market prices and increased turnover.
Net interest-bearing liabilities excluding lease liabilities amounted to ISK 27,902 million, an increase of ISK 4,593 million from year-end 2021. Company´s equity ratio was 36.9% at year-end 2022, compared to 39.4% at year-end 2021. The Company's liquidity position is good and its financial position is strong.
