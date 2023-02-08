Festi : Earning document 02/08/2023 | 12:41pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022 EBITDA ISK 2,293 million in Q4 and 10.020 million for 12M 2022 Main results Sale of goods amounted to ISK 31,744 million, compared to ISK 26,428 million in the previous year, and increased by 20.1% between years.

Gross profit from sale of goods and services was amounted to ISK 6,871 million. Gross profit ratio was 21.6% and decreases by 3.1 b.p. mostly due to the increase in prices of raw materials in the global market between years.

Additional costs due to new collective wage agreement in the labour market from 1 November amounted to ISK 200 million in the quarter.

EBITDA was amounted to ISK 2,293 million compared to ISK 2,809 million in Q4 2021, which equals to an 18.4% decrease between years but the decrease is 9.5% if the gain on sale of property of ISK 276 million which was in Q4 2021 is taken into account.

Icelandic Food Company ehf., a 45% shareholding acquired, will become a 100% owned subsidiary from 1 January 2023.

Equity at year-end 2022 amounted to ISK 34,460 million and equity ratio 36.9%, compared to 39.4% at year-end 2021.

year-end 2022 amounted to ISK 34,460 million and equity ratio 36.9%, compared to 39.4% at year-end 2021. In 2022, N1, ELKO and Krónan deliver their best EBITDA results ever, if the gain on sale of property of Krónan in 2021 is not included.

EBITDA for the year 2022 amounted to ISK 10,020 million, which is in line with the Company's median earnings forecast, if the additional costs of the new collective wage agreement from the last 1 November are taken into account, which was not included in the plans. ISK million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change %Change 12M 2022 12M 2021 Change %Change Income Statement Sale of goods and services 31,744 26,428 5,316 20.1% 121,398 98,736 22,662 23.0% Margin from sale of goods and services 6,871 6,522 349 5.4% 26,994 24,646 2,348 9.5% Other operating income 673 724 -51 -7.1% 2,386 2,316 70 3.0% EBITDA 2,293 2,809 -516 -18.4% 10,020 10,118 -98 -1.0% EBIT 1,529 2,156 -627 -29.1% 6,707 7,660 -953 -12.4% EBT 835 1,712 -877 -51.2% 4,936 6,161 -1,226 -19.9% Profit for the period 708 1,354 -646 -47.7% 4,082 4,972 -890 -17.9% Statement of Financial Position 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Change %Change Inventories 13,086 9,545 3,540 37.1% Trade receivables 5,960 4,757 1,203 25.3% Interest bearing liabilities without lease liabilities 30,014 27,312 2,702 9.9% Cash and cash equivalents 2,112 4,003 -1,891 -47.2% Net interest bearing liabilities without lease liabilities 27,902 23,309 4,593 19.7% Statement of Cash Flows Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change %Change 12M 2022 12M 2021 Change %Change Cash flows from operating activities 1,830 888 942 106.1% 4,607 8,292 -3,685 -44.4% Investing activities -1,361 2,199 -3,560 -161.9% -4,764 2,104 -6,867 -326.5% Financing activities 475 -3,341 3,816 -114.2% -1,807 -8,989 7,181 -79.9% Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 2,112 4,003 -1,891 -47.2% 2,112 4,003 -1,891 -47.2% Key indicators Margin from sale 21.6% 24.7% -3.0% -12.3% 22.2% 25.0% -2.7% -10.9% EBITDA/margin from sale 33.4% 43.1% -9.7% -22.5% 37.1% 41.1% -3.9% -9.6% Equity ratio 36.9% 39.4% -2.5% -6.4% 36.9% 35.7% 1.2% 3.4% Salaries/margin from sale 54.4% 47.1% 7.3% 15.4% 49.8% 47.3% 2.5% 5.4% Investments 1,439 846 593 70.1% 5,774 2,381 3,393 142.5% Inventory turnover 7.6 8.2 -0.6 -7.3% 7.6 8.2 -0.6 -7.3% 1 8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022 Operations in Q4 2022 The company's operations were acceptable in the fourth quarter, and in accordance with Company´s budget. Sale of goods increased by 20.1% between years, whereas big sales growth was in convenience goods and other goods. An increase in volume was in all areas of operations, but the huge increase in prices of raw materials had, as mentioned , an impact on the margin level, which decreased by 3.1 b.p. between years. N1's results was ISK 301 million worse than the year before. The margin on fuel decreases during the quarter between years but the difference is also explained by a negative difference in the profit from oil hedes in the amount of ISK 124 million. ELKO's results were similar to last year and Krónan's results were ISK 86 million better than in the previous year. The Company's EBITDA amounted to ISK 2,293 million, which is ISK 516 million worse than in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenues in Q4 2022 Revenue from sale of goods and services amounted to ISK 31,744 million in Q4 2022, an increase of 20.1% between years.

Revenue from sale of convenience goods amounted to ISK 15,286 million, an increase of 17.9% between years.

Revenue from sales of fuel and electricity increased by ISK 2,263 million, an increase of 36.7% between years.

Revenue from sales of electronic equipment amounted to ISK 4,995 million, an increase of 4.4% between years.

Revenue of sales of other goods and services were ISK 3,039 million, an increase of 20.8% between years. ISK million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change %Change 12M 2022 12M 2021 Change %Change Sale of goods and services Grocery and convenience goods 15,286 12,970 2,316 17.9% 56,852 51,861 4,991 9.6% Fuel and electricity 8,423 6,160 2,263 36.7% 38,564 23,798 14,766 62.0% Electronic equipment 4,995 4,783 213 4.4% 16,761 15,326 1,435 9.4% Other goods and services 3,039 2,516 524 20.8% 9,221 7,751 1,470 19.0% Total sale of goods and services 31,744 26,428 5,316 20.1% 121,398 98,736 22,662 23.0% Total other operating income 673 724 -51 -7.1% 2,386 2,316 70 3.0% Total income 32,417 27,152 5,265 19.4% 123,785 101,052 22,732 22.5% Revenue from convenience goods increased by 17.9% between years but the number of Krónan stores increased by two from the previous year, with the opening of a new store in Borgartún last May and in Akureyri in December. Krónan also opened new and bigger store in Skeifan in the beginning of July and closed another smaller store in the same neighborhood at the same time. Revenue from fuel and electricity increased by 36.7% between years, whereas the increase in fuel prices in the global market was between 18-60%, depending on fuel type. The volume sold amounted to 41.8 million liters and increased slightly between years. Revenue from sale of electronic equipment increased by 4.4% between years, which is explained mainly by the increase coming from the online store and the store at Keflavik Airport. Revenue from other goods and services increased by 20.8% between years, as N1 opened a new car service workshop in Klettagarðar in September, which had a great start. 2 8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022 Margin from sale of goods and services in Q4 2022 Margin from sale of goods and services amounted to ISK 6,871 million, an increase of 5.4% between years.

Margin from convenience goods was amounted to ISK 3,367 million, an increase of 13.5% between years.

Margin from fuel and electricity was amounted to ISK 1,017 million, a decrease of ISK 233 million between years. Margin percentage was 12.1% and decreases by 8.2 b.p. between years.

Margin from electronics amounted to ISK 1,279 million, an increase of 16.2% between years.

Margin from other goods and services amounted to ISK 1,208 million, an increase of 16.2%, between years. ISK million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change %Change 12M 2022 12M 2021 Change %Change Margin from sale of goods and services Grocery and convenience goods 3,367 2,967 400 13.5% 13,213 12,334 879 7.1% Fuel and electricity 1,017 1,251 -233 -18.7% 5,711 5,234 478 9.1% Electronic equipment 1,279 1,264 14 1.1% 4,318 3,985 333 8.4% Other goods and services 1,208 1,040 168 16.2% 3,751 3,093 658 21.3% Total margin from sales of goods and services 6,871 6,522 349 5.4% 26,994 24,646 2,348 9.5% Total margin from sale of goods and services in Q4 2022 amounted to ISK 6,871 million, compared to ISK 6,522 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 5.4%. Margin from sale of convenience goods amounted to ISK 3,367 million, an increase of 13.5% between years. Margin from fuel and electricity amounted to ISK 1,017 million, a decrease of ISK 233 million between years, where margin percentage drops from 20.3% to 12.1% or 8.2 b.p. Negative difference in the profit from oil hedges amounts to ISK 124 million between years, along with lower margin per ISK on sold liter between years, especially in the sale of gasoline. The margin of sale of electronic equipment amounted to ISK 1,279 million, an increase of 1.1% and the margin of other goods and services amounted to ISK 1,208 million, an increase of 16.2% between years. Operating expenses in Q4 2022 Operating expenses in Q4 2022 amounted to ISK 5,250 million, an increase of ISK 814 million from Q4 2021 or about 18.3%.

Salaries and other personnel expenses increase by ISK 663 million between years, or about 21.6%.

Other operating expenses increase by ISK 151 million between years, or about 11.1%. 3 8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022 ISK million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change %Change 12M 2022 12M 2021 Change %Change Operating expenses Salaries and other personnel expenses 3,735 3,072 663 21.6% 13,456 11,659 1,797 15.4% Other operating expenses Operating costs of real estate 446 396 50 12.5% 1,751 1,519 232 15.3% Maintenance expenses 275 254 21 8.3% 964 908 56 6.2% Sales and marketing expenses 413 329 85 25.7% 1,523 1,217 306 25.1% Communication expenses 204 203 2 0.9% 808 699 109 15.6% Office and administrative expenses 164 142 22 15.4% 455 417 38 9.1% Insurance and claims 6 8 -2 -25.1% 150 201 -51 -25.4% Bad debt and change in allowance for bad debt -53 -47 -6 13.2% -15 -11 -4 41.0% Other expenses 61 81 -20 -24.5% 268 235 34 14.3% Total other operating expenses 1,515 1,364 151 11.1% 5,905 5,186 719 13.9% Total operating Expenses 5,250 4,437 814 18.3% 19,361 16,844 2,516 14.9% Salaries and other personnel expenses amounted to ISK 3,735 million in Q4 2022, compared to ISK 3,072 million in Q4 2021, an increase of 21.6%. Full-time equivalent positions were 1,284 for the quarter, an increase of 129 full-time equivalent positions between years. Three contractual wage increase came into effect between the periods, in January 2022, April 2022 and November 2022, which led to an increase of ISK 315 million between years. The additional costs due to the increase in full time equivalent positions amounted to 321 million. The table below shows an analysis of the increase in wages and other personnel expenses between years, in ISK million: Salaries and other personnel expenses Q4 2021 3,072 Change in full-time position equivalents 321 Contractual wage increases 248 Accrued vacation, change 67 Personel expenses 27 Salaries and other personnel expenses Q4 2022 3,735 Other operating expenses amounted to ISK 1,515 million compared to ISK 1,364 million in Q4 2021, an increase of 11.1% between years. The increase is due mainly to sale-related expenses, such as costs of payment processing and house rent based on turnover. Financial items in Q4 2022 Net finance expenses and the impact of associates were negative by ISK 693 million in Q4 2022, compared to ISK 443 million in Q4 2021, an increase of ISK 250 million between years.

Finance income amounted to ISK 28 million, unchanged between years.

Finance costs amounted to ISK 678 million, an increase of ISK 158 million between years.

Share of profit from associates amounted to ISK 69 million, an increase of ISK 61 million between years. ISK million Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change %Change 12M 2022 12M 2021 Change %Change Finance income 28 28 0 -0.9% 178 90 88 97.9% Finance expenses -678 -519 -158 30.5% -2,408 -1,957 -451 23.0% Share of profit from associates 69 8 61 793.2% 453 301 153 50.8% Total -693 -443 -250 56.3% -1,772 -1,499 -272 18.2% Finance income amounted to ISK 28 million, similar to last year. Finance costs amounted to ISK 678 million, an increase of ISK 158 million between years, mostly due to the effect of increased policy interest rates by the 4 8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022 Central Bank of Iceland between years. The share of profit from associates amounted to ISK 69 million, an increase of ISK 61 million between years. Financial position at the end of Q4 2022 Total assets amounted to ISK 93,373 million at year-end, an increase of ISK 7,401 million from year-end 2021.

year-end, an increase of ISK 7,401 million from year-end 2021. Non-current assets amounted to ISK 71,450 million, an increase of 4,673 million from year-end 2021.

assets amounted to ISK 71,450 million, an increase of 4,673 million from year-end 2021. Current assets amounted to 21,923 million, an increase of 2,728 million from year-end 2021.

year-end 2021. Company´s equity ratio was 36.9% at year-end 2022, compared to 39.4% at year-end 2021.

year-end 2022, compared to 39.4% at year-end 2021. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to ISK 2,112 million at year-end 2022, a decrease of ISK 1,891 million from year-end 2021. ISK million Goodwill Other intangible assets Property and equipment Leased assets Investment properties Inventories Trade receivables Cash and cash equivalents Interest bearing liabilities without lease liabilities Net interest bearing liabilities without lease liabilities Net interest bearing liabilities Equity ratio Inventory turnover 31.12.2022 31.12.2021 Change %Change 14,862 14,668 194 1.3% 4,517 4,744 -228 -4.8% 34,815 32,544 2,271 7.0% 8,012 6,155 1,857 30.2% 6,479 6,100 378 6.2% 13,086 9,545 3,540 37.1% 5,960 4,757 1,203 25.3% 2,112 4,003 -1,891 -47.2% 30,014 27,312 2,702 9.9% 27,902 23,309 4,593 19.7% 36,328 29,731 6,597 22.2% 36.9% 39.4% -2.5 p.p. -6.4% 7.6 8.2 -0.6 -7.3% Goodwill amounted to ISK 14,862 million and other intangible assets to ISK 4,517 million at the end of Q4 2022. Properties and equipment amounted to ISK 34,815 million, an increase of 2,271 million from year-end 2021. Investment properties amounted to ISK 6,479 million , an increase of ISK 378 million from year-end 2021. Inventories increase by ISK 3,540 million due to rise in prices of raw materials and openings of new stores during the year. Capital investment in gasoline inventories increases by ISK 1,780 million or 70% and quantity in liters increased by 8%. Trade receivables increase by ISK 1,203 million from the year-end 2021, in line with the increase in global market prices and increased turnover. Net interest-bearing liabilities excluding lease liabilities amounted to ISK 27,902 million, an increase of ISK 4,593 million from year-end 2021. Company´s equity ratio was 36.9% at year-end 2022, compared to 39.4% at year-end 2021. The Company's liquidity position is good and its financial position is strong. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer FESTI hf. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 17:38:43 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about FESTI HF. 11:51a Festi : Consolidated Annual report 2022 GL 02/06 Festi : Publication of Q4 and 12M 2022 results 8 February 2023 GL 02/06 Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 5 GL 02/06 Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 5 AQ 01/30 Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 4 GL 01/30 Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 4 AQ 01/23 Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 3 GL 01/23 Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 3 AQ 01/16 Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 1 and 2 GL 01/16 Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 1 and 2 AQ