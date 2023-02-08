Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Festi hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:21:12 2023-02-08 am EST
172.00 ISK   -1.71%
11:51aFesti : Consolidated Annual report 2022
GL
02/06Festi : Publication of Q4 and 12M 2022 results 8 February 2023
GL
02/06Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 5
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Festi : Earning document

02/08/2023 | 12:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022

EBITDA ISK 2,293 million in Q4 and 10.020 million for 12M 2022

Main results

  • Sale of goods amounted to ISK 31,744 million, compared to ISK 26,428 million in the previous year, and increased by 20.1% between years.
  • Gross profit from sale of goods and services was amounted to ISK 6,871 million. Gross profit ratio was 21.6% and decreases by 3.1 b.p. mostly due to the increase in prices of raw materials in the global market between years.
  • Additional costs due to new collective wage agreement in the labour market from 1 November amounted to ISK 200 million in the quarter.
  • EBITDA was amounted to ISK 2,293 million compared to ISK 2,809 million in Q4 2021, which equals to an 18.4% decrease between years but the decrease is 9.5% if the gain on sale of property of ISK 276 million which was in Q4 2021 is taken into account.
  • Icelandic Food Company ehf., a 45% shareholding acquired, will become a 100% owned subsidiary from 1 January 2023.
  • Equity at year-end 2022 amounted to ISK 34,460 million and equity ratio 36.9%, compared to 39.4% at year-end 2021.
  • In 2022, N1, ELKO and Krónan deliver their best EBITDA results ever, if the gain on sale of property of Krónan in 2021 is not included.
  • EBITDA for the year 2022 amounted to ISK 10,020 million, which is in line with the Company's median earnings forecast, if the additional costs of the new collective wage agreement from the last 1 November are taken into account, which was not included in the plans.

ISK million

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Change

%Change

12M 2022

12M 2021

Change

%Change

Income Statement

Sale of goods and services

31,744

26,428

5,316

20.1%

121,398

98,736

22,662

23.0%

Margin from sale of goods and services

6,871

6,522

349

5.4%

26,994

24,646

2,348

9.5%

Other operating income

673

724

-51

-7.1%

2,386

2,316

70

3.0%

EBITDA

2,293

2,809

-516

-18.4%

10,020

10,118

-98

-1.0%

EBIT

1,529

2,156

-627

-29.1%

6,707

7,660

-953

-12.4%

EBT

835

1,712

-877

-51.2%

4,936

6,161

-1,226

-19.9%

Profit for the period

708

1,354

-646

-47.7%

4,082

4,972

-890

-17.9%

Statement of Financial Position

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Change

%Change

Inventories

13,086

9,545

3,540

37.1%

Trade receivables

5,960

4,757

1,203

25.3%

Interest bearing liabilities without lease liabilities

30,014

27,312

2,702

9.9%

Cash and cash equivalents

2,112

4,003

-1,891

-47.2%

Net interest bearing liabilities without lease liabilities

27,902

23,309

4,593

19.7%

Statement of Cash Flows

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Change

%Change

12M 2022

12M 2021

Change

%Change

Cash flows from operating activities

1,830

888

942

106.1%

4,607

8,292

-3,685

-44.4%

Investing activities

-1,361

2,199

-3,560

-161.9%

-4,764

2,104

-6,867

-326.5%

Financing activities

475

-3,341

3,816

-114.2%

-1,807

-8,989

7,181

-79.9%

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

2,112

4,003

-1,891

-47.2%

2,112

4,003

-1,891

-47.2%

Key indicators

Margin from sale

21.6%

24.7%

-3.0%

-12.3%

22.2%

25.0%

-2.7%

-10.9%

EBITDA/margin from sale

33.4%

43.1%

-9.7%

-22.5%

37.1%

41.1%

-3.9%

-9.6%

Equity ratio

36.9%

39.4%

-2.5%

-6.4%

36.9%

35.7%

1.2%

3.4%

Salaries/margin from sale

54.4%

47.1%

7.3%

15.4%

49.8%

47.3%

2.5%

5.4%

Investments

1,439

846

593

70.1%

5,774

2,381

3,393

142.5%

Inventory turnover

7.6

8.2

-0.6

-7.3%

7.6

8.2

-0.6

-7.3%

1

8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022

Operations in Q4 2022

The company's operations were acceptable in the fourth quarter, and in accordance with Company´s budget. Sale of goods increased by 20.1% between years, whereas big sales growth was in convenience goods and other goods. An increase in volume was in all areas of operations, but the huge increase in prices of raw materials had, as mentioned , an impact on the margin level, which decreased by 3.1 b.p. between years. N1's results was ISK 301 million worse than the year before. The margin on fuel decreases during the quarter between years but the difference is also explained by a negative difference in the profit from oil hedes in the amount of ISK 124 million. ELKO's results were similar to last year and Krónan's results were ISK 86 million better than in the previous year. The Company's EBITDA amounted to ISK 2,293 million, which is ISK 516 million worse than in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenues in Q4 2022

  • Revenue from sale of goods and services amounted to ISK 31,744 million in Q4 2022, an increase of 20.1% between years.
  • Revenue from sale of convenience goods amounted to ISK 15,286 million, an increase of 17.9% between years.
  • Revenue from sales of fuel and electricity increased by ISK 2,263 million, an increase of 36.7% between years.
  • Revenue from sales of electronic equipment amounted to ISK 4,995 million, an increase of 4.4% between years.
  • Revenue of sales of other goods and services were ISK 3,039 million, an increase of 20.8% between years.

ISK million

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Change

%Change

12M 2022

12M 2021

Change

%Change

Sale of goods and services

Grocery and convenience goods

15,286

12,970

2,316

17.9%

56,852

51,861

4,991

9.6%

Fuel and electricity

8,423

6,160

2,263

36.7%

38,564

23,798

14,766

62.0%

Electronic equipment

4,995

4,783

213

4.4%

16,761

15,326

1,435

9.4%

Other goods and services

3,039

2,516

524

20.8%

9,221

7,751

1,470

19.0%

Total sale of goods and services

31,744

26,428

5,316

20.1%

121,398

98,736

22,662

23.0%

Total other operating income

673

724

-51

-7.1%

2,386

2,316

70

3.0%

Total income

32,417

27,152

5,265

19.4%

123,785

101,052

22,732

22.5%

Revenue from convenience goods increased by 17.9% between years but the number of Krónan stores increased by two from the previous year, with the opening of a new store in Borgartún last May and in Akureyri in December. Krónan also opened new and bigger store in Skeifan in the beginning of July and closed another smaller store in the same neighborhood at the same time. Revenue from fuel and electricity increased by 36.7% between years, whereas the increase in fuel prices in the global market was between 18-60%, depending on fuel type. The volume sold amounted to 41.8 million liters and increased slightly between years. Revenue from sale of electronic equipment increased by 4.4% between years, which is explained mainly by the increase coming from the online store and the store at Keflavik Airport. Revenue from other goods and services increased by 20.8% between years, as N1 opened a new car service workshop in Klettagarðar in September, which had a great start.

2

8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022

Margin from sale of goods and services in Q4 2022

  • Margin from sale of goods and services amounted to ISK 6,871 million, an increase of 5.4% between years.
  • Margin from convenience goods was amounted to ISK 3,367 million, an increase of 13.5% between years.
  • Margin from fuel and electricity was amounted to ISK 1,017 million, a decrease of ISK 233 million between years. Margin percentage was 12.1% and decreases by 8.2 b.p. between years.
  • Margin from electronics amounted to ISK 1,279 million, an increase of 16.2% between years.
  • Margin from other goods and services amounted to ISK 1,208 million, an increase of 16.2%, between years.

ISK million

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Change

%Change

12M 2022

12M 2021

Change

%Change

Margin from sale of goods and services

Grocery and convenience goods

3,367

2,967

400

13.5%

13,213

12,334

879

7.1%

Fuel and electricity

1,017

1,251

-233

-18.7%

5,711

5,234

478

9.1%

Electronic equipment

1,279

1,264

14

1.1%

4,318

3,985

333

8.4%

Other goods and services

1,208

1,040

168

16.2%

3,751

3,093

658

21.3%

Total margin from sales of goods and services

6,871

6,522

349

5.4%

26,994

24,646

2,348

9.5%

Total margin from sale of goods and services in Q4 2022 amounted to ISK 6,871 million, compared to ISK 6,522 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 5.4%. Margin from sale of convenience goods amounted to ISK 3,367 million, an increase of 13.5% between years. Margin from fuel and electricity amounted to ISK 1,017 million, a decrease of ISK 233 million between years, where margin percentage drops from 20.3% to 12.1% or 8.2 b.p. Negative difference in the profit from oil hedges amounts to ISK 124 million between years, along with lower margin per ISK on sold liter between years, especially in the sale of gasoline. The margin of sale of electronic equipment amounted to ISK 1,279 million, an increase of 1.1% and the margin of other goods and services amounted to ISK 1,208 million, an increase of 16.2% between years.

Operating expenses in Q4 2022

  • Operating expenses in Q4 2022 amounted to ISK 5,250 million, an increase of ISK 814 million from Q4 2021 or about 18.3%.
  • Salaries and other personnel expenses increase by ISK 663 million between years, or about 21.6%.
  • Other operating expenses increase by ISK 151 million between years, or about 11.1%.

3

8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022

ISK million

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Change

%Change

12M 2022

12M 2021

Change

%Change

Operating expenses

Salaries and other personnel expenses

3,735

3,072

663

21.6%

13,456

11,659

1,797

15.4%

Other operating expenses

Operating costs of real estate

446

396

50

12.5%

1,751

1,519

232

15.3%

Maintenance expenses

275

254

21

8.3%

964

908

56

6.2%

Sales and marketing expenses

413

329

85

25.7%

1,523

1,217

306

25.1%

Communication expenses

204

203

2

0.9%

808

699

109

15.6%

Office and administrative expenses

164

142

22

15.4%

455

417

38

9.1%

Insurance and claims

6

8

-2

-25.1%

150

201

-51

-25.4%

Bad debt and change in allowance for bad debt

-53

-47

-6

13.2%

-15

-11

-4

41.0%

Other expenses

61

81

-20

-24.5%

268

235

34

14.3%

Total other operating expenses

1,515

1,364

151

11.1%

5,905

5,186

719

13.9%

Total operating Expenses

5,250

4,437

814

18.3%

19,361

16,844

2,516

14.9%

Salaries and other personnel expenses amounted to ISK 3,735 million in Q4 2022, compared to ISK 3,072 million in Q4 2021, an increase of 21.6%. Full-time equivalent positions were 1,284 for the quarter, an increase of 129 full-time equivalent positions between years. Three contractual wage increase came into effect between the periods, in January 2022, April 2022 and November 2022, which led to an increase of ISK 315 million between years. The additional costs due to the increase in full time equivalent positions amounted to 321 million. The table below shows an analysis of the increase in wages and other personnel expenses between years, in ISK million:

Salaries and other personnel expenses Q4 2021

3,072

Change in full-time position equivalents

321

Contractual wage increases

248

Accrued vacation, change

67

Personel expenses

27

Salaries and other personnel expenses Q4 2022

3,735

Other operating expenses amounted to ISK 1,515 million compared to ISK 1,364 million in Q4 2021, an increase of 11.1% between years. The increase is due mainly to sale-related expenses, such as costs of payment processing and house rent based on turnover.

Financial items in Q4 2022

  • Net finance expenses and the impact of associates were negative by ISK 693 million in Q4 2022, compared to ISK 443 million in Q4 2021, an increase of ISK 250 million between years.
  • Finance income amounted to ISK 28 million, unchanged between years.
  • Finance costs amounted to ISK 678 million, an increase of ISK 158 million between years.
  • Share of profit from associates amounted to ISK 69 million, an increase of ISK 61 million between years.

ISK million

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Change

%Change

12M 2022

12M 2021

Change

%Change

Finance income

28

28

0

-0.9%

178

90

88

97.9%

Finance expenses

-678

-519

-158

30.5%

-2,408

-1,957

-451

23.0%

Share of profit from associates

69

8

61

793.2%

453

301

153

50.8%

Total

-693

-443

-250

56.3%

-1,772

-1,499

-272

18.2%

Finance income amounted to ISK 28 million, similar to last year. Finance costs amounted to ISK 678 million, an increase of ISK 158 million between years, mostly due to the effect of increased policy interest rates by the

4

8 February 2022 - Festi's results announcement for Q4 2022

Central Bank of Iceland between years. The share of profit from associates amounted to ISK 69 million, an increase of ISK 61 million between years.

Financial position at the end of Q4 2022

  • Total assets amounted to ISK 93,373 million at year-end, an increase of ISK 7,401 million from year-end 2021.
  • Non-currentassets amounted to ISK 71,450 million, an increase of 4,673 million from year-end 2021.
  • Current assets amounted to 21,923 million, an increase of 2,728 million from year-end 2021.
  • Company´s equity ratio was 36.9% at year-end 2022, compared to 39.4% at year-end 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to ISK 2,112 million at year-end 2022, a decrease of ISK 1,891 million from year-end 2021.

ISK million

Goodwill

Other intangible assets

Property and equipment

Leased assets

Investment properties

Inventories

Trade receivables

Cash and cash equivalents

Interest bearing liabilities without lease liabilities

Net interest bearing liabilities without lease liabilities

Net interest bearing liabilities

Equity ratio

Inventory turnover

31.12.2022

31.12.2021

Change

%Change

14,862

14,668

194

1.3%

4,517

4,744

-228

-4.8%

34,815

32,544

2,271

7.0%

8,012

6,155

1,857

30.2%

6,479

6,100

378

6.2%

13,086

9,545

3,540

37.1%

5,960

4,757

1,203

25.3%

2,112

4,003

-1,891

-47.2%

30,014

27,312

2,702

9.9%

27,902

23,309

4,593

19.7%

36,328

29,731

6,597

22.2%

36.9%

39.4%

-2.5 p.p.

-6.4%

7.6

8.2

-0.6

-7.3%

Goodwill amounted to ISK 14,862 million and other intangible assets to ISK 4,517 million at the end of Q4 2022. Properties and equipment amounted to ISK 34,815 million, an increase of 2,271 million from year-end 2021. Investment properties amounted to ISK 6,479 million , an increase of ISK 378 million from year-end 2021.

Inventories increase by ISK 3,540 million due to rise in prices of raw materials and openings of new stores during the year. Capital investment in gasoline inventories increases by ISK 1,780 million or 70% and quantity in liters increased by 8%. Trade receivables increase by ISK 1,203 million from the year-end 2021, in line with the increase in global market prices and increased turnover.

Net interest-bearing liabilities excluding lease liabilities amounted to ISK 27,902 million, an increase of ISK 4,593 million from year-end 2021. Company´s equity ratio was 36.9% at year-end 2022, compared to 39.4% at year-end 2021. The Company's liquidity position is good and its financial position is strong.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FESTI hf. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 17:38:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FESTI HF.
11:51aFesti : Consolidated Annual report 2022
GL
02/06Festi : Publication of Q4 and 12M 2022 results 8 February 2023
GL
02/06Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 5
GL
02/06Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 5
AQ
01/30Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 4
GL
01/30Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 4
AQ
01/23Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 3
GL
01/23Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 3
AQ
01/16Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 1 and 2
GL
01/16Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 1 and 2
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 98 736 M 695 M 695 M
Net income 2021 4 972 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net Debt 2021 29 731 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 53 612 M 377 M 377 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 326
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart FESTI HF.
Duration : Period :
Festi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FESTI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ásta Sigríður Fjeldsted Chief Executive Officer
Magnús Kristin Ingason Chief Financial Officer
Guðjón Karl Reynisson Chairman
Kolbeinn Finnsson Senior Director-HR, QC & Information Technology
Hinrik Örn Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FESTI HF.-3.85%377
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.30%469 103
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-9.47%176 820
BP PLC8.74%111 521
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.08%76 132
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.02%55 492