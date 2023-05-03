Festi : Earning document

Equity at the end of Q1 amounted to ISK 32,905 million with an equity ratio of 34.9% compared to equity ratio 36.9% at

Profit margins were 21.1%, which is 2.2 p.p lower than previous year and 0.5 p.p from last quarter. There is continued pressure on profit margins in all product categories.

Gross profit from sales of goods and services amounted to ISK 6,227 million. An increase of ISK 493 million or 8.6% between years.

Sales of goods amounted to ISK 29,484 million, compared to ISK 24,572 million in the previous year and increased by 20.0% between years.

3rd May 2023 - Festi Q1 2023 Interim Report

Operations in Q1 2023

The company's operations were good in the first quarter and in line with our forecast. Retail operations continued to be challenging due to the impact of inflation on prices and operation costs. Sales of goods and services increased by 20.0% year-over-year. Considerable sales growth in fuel, grocery, and convenience goods as well as electronic goods. In general, there was an increase in volume in most sectors of operations, except for sales to large customers. Price increases from suppliers in purchasing of products had an impact on the margin level, which decreased by 2.2 p.p. between years. N1's EBITDA decreased by ISK 302 million. Profit of oil hedging contracts was ISK 174 million lower than Q1 2022. Krónan's EBITDA was ISK 102 million better than previous years and ELKO's EBITDA was ISK 93 million worse than the previous year. The company's EBITDA was ISK 1,401 million, which is an ISK 348 million decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenues in Q1 2023

Sales of grocery and convenience goods amounted to ISK 15,383 million, up by 24.1% between years.

Sales of fuel and electricity amounted to ISK 8,361 million, an increase of 18.3% between years.

Sales of electronic equipment amounted to ISK 3,846 million, an increase of 13.2% between years.

Sales of other goods and services were ISK 1,894 million, an increase of 10.9% between years.

ISK million Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Change %Change Sale of goods and services Grocery and convenience goods 15,383 12,399 2,984 24.1% Fuel and electricity 8,361 7,067 1,295 18.3% Electronic equipment 3,846 3,397 448 13.2% Other goods and services 1,894 1,708 186 10.9% Total sale of goods and services 29,484 24,572 4,912 20.0% Total other operating income 497 431 66 15.4% Total income 29,980 25,002 4,978 19.9%

Sales of grocery and convenience goods increased by 24.1% between years, the number of Krónan stores increased by two from the previous year with the opening of a new store in Borgartún last May and in Akureyri in December. Krónan also opened a new and bigger store in Skeifan and simultaneously closed an older store in Skeifan. Icelandic Food Company operations joined the group from January 1st, 2023, with revenue in the Grocery and convenience sector. Sales of fuel and electricity increased by 18.3% between years, while fuel prices in the global market decreased by around 5-7% depending on fuel type between years. Volume sold amounted to 41.4 million liters, which is a decrease of 12% between years. Revenue from electronics sales increased by 13.2% with the greatest increase coming from stores at Keflavik Airport and Skeifan. Revenue from other goods and services increased by 10.9% between years, with N1 opening a new car service workshop in Klettagarðar which was launched last September.

