Festi : Final agenda for the meeting - July 2022

07/05/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
General Meeting of Festi hf.

The Board of Directors of Festi hf. announces that a Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Thursday 14 July 2022 at 10.00 in the morning at the company's headquarters at Dalvegur 10-14, Kópavogur.

There will be three items on the agenda of the meeting: Board elections, as announced previously on 16 June 2022, a motion for a change in the Articles of Association from one shareholder and finally other matters.

At the beginning of the meeting, the company's Board of Directors will resign to ensure that Board elections take place.

Agenda of the meeting

  1. Board elections
  2. A motion for a change in the Articles of Association where the name of the company is changed to: Sundrung.
  3. Other matters.

Other information:

All documents and proposals that will be submitted before the shareholders' meeting will be found on the company's website www.festi.is/r/adalfundir. There you can also find the report of the Nomination Committee for the Board of Directors until next Annual General Meeting. Shareholders will be able to access the documents at the company's headquarters at Dalvegur 10-14, Kópavogur, weekdays between 9:00-16:00. The meeting will be held in Icelandic and the meeting documents will also be in Icelandic.

Shareholders can have an agent attend the Shareholders' Meeting on their behalf. Any agent shall submit a written power of attorney.

It will not be possible to vote electronically at the meeting. Shareholders are given the opportunity to vote on issues that are on the agenda of the meeting in writing. A request for such a ballot shall have been received by the company's office or to the e-mail address hluthafar@festi.is no later than five days before the meeting, ie. before 10.00 on Saturday 9 July 2022.

The Nomination Committee's proposal does not limit further candidacy for the Board of Directors until next Annual General Meeting. According to Article 63 a. of the Public Limited Companies Act no. 2/1995, the candidature for the Board of Directors must be notified in writing at least five days in advance of the Shareholders Meeting, or before 10.00 on Saturday 9 July 2022. Candidates must be submitted to the office of Festi hf., Dalvegur 10-14, Kópavogur, or to the e-mail address hluthafar@festi.is. Information on candidates for the Board of Directors will be published no later than three days before the Shareholders Meeting. Shareholders have the right to demand proportional or multiple elections in board elections for two days from the time the Board of Directors announces the results of the candidacy for the Board, if it is not self-elected.

Tickets, ballot papers and other meeting documents will be handed in from 9.30 on the day of the meeting.

The Board of Directors of Festi hf.

Festi | Dalvegi 10-14 | 201 Kópavogi | festi.is

FESTI hf. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 18:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
