    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:29:42 2023-02-28 am EST
182.00 ISK   -1.09%
02:43pFesti : Power of Attorney
PU
02:11pFesti Hf. : Annual General Meeting 22 March 2023
GL
02:11pFesti Hf. : Annual General Meeting 22 March 2023
GL
Festi : Power of Attorney

02/28/2023 | 02:43pm EST
Power of Attorney

The undersigned shareholder in í Festi hf., ID no. 540206-2010, Dalvegi 10-14, Kópavogi hereby authorises:

_________________________________________________________

_____________________

Attorney´s name

ID no.

A full and unlimited Power of Attorney to attend, on behalf of the shareholder, at the general meeting at Festi hf. which is to be held on the 22nd of March 2023, and exercise any and all of the shareholder´s rights, including any voting rights, at the meeting.

Everything executed in accordance with this Power of Attorney has the same value and effects as if the undersigned shareholder, or representative of the undersigned shareholder, had attended the shareholder´s meeting and executed voting rights and made other decisions which the Attorney´s is authorised in accordance with this Power of Attorney.

Name of the shareholder:

__________________________________________________

Shareholders ID no.:

__________________________________________________

Shareholder´s number of shares:

__________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________

Place and date

__________________________________________________________________________________

Signature of the shareholder / representative of the shareholder (name and ID no.)

Witnesses to the correct date and signature of the shareholder:

___________________________

______________________________

Name and ID no.

Name and ID no.

Disclaimer

FESTI hf. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 19:42:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
