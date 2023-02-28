Festi : Power of Attorney

Power of Attorney

The undersigned shareholder in í Festi hf., ID no. 540206-2010, Dalvegi 10-14, Kópavogi hereby authorises:

_________________________________________________________ _____________________ Attorney´s name ID no.

A full and unlimited Power of Attorney to attend, on behalf of the shareholder, at the general meeting at Festi hf. which is to be held on the 22nd of March 2023, and exercise any and all of the shareholder´s rights, including any voting rights, at the meeting.

Everything executed in accordance with this Power of Attorney has the same value and effects as if the undersigned shareholder, or representative of the undersigned shareholder, had attended the shareholder´s meeting and executed voting rights and made other decisions which the Attorney´s is authorised in accordance with this Power of Attorney.

Name of the shareholder: __________________________________________________ Shareholders ID no.: __________________________________________________ Shareholder´s number of shares: __________________________________________________

__________________________________________________________________________________

Place and date

__________________________________________________________________________________

Signature of the shareholder / representative of the shareholder (name and ID no.)

Witnesses to the correct date and signature of the shareholder: