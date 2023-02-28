Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Festi hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:29:42 2023-02-28 am EST
182.00 ISK   -1.09%
02:43pFesti : Power of Attorney
PU
02:11pFesti Hf. : Annual General Meeting 22 March 2023
GL
02:11pFesti Hf. : Annual General Meeting 22 March 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Festi hf.: Annual General Meeting 22 March 2023

02/28/2023 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Festi hf. hereby announces that the Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Wednesday March 22nd 2023 at 10.00 at the Company´s headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur.

Enclosed is the notice of the Annual General Meeting with its´ agenda, proposals for the meeting, Remuneration Policy and the reports of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.

Further information regarding the Annual General Meeting and all documents can be accessed on the Company´s website: https://www.festi.is/cc/agm-2023  

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is

Attachments


All news about FESTI HF.
02:43pFesti : Power of Attorney
PU
02:11pFesti Hf. : Annual General Meeting 22 March 2023
GL
02:11pFesti Hf. : Annual General Meeting 22 March 2023
GL
02/27Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 8
GL
02/27Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 8
GL
02/20Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 7
GL
02/20Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 7
GL
02/13Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 6
GL
02/13Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 6
AQ
02/10Festi : Earning document
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 846 M 846 M
Net income 2022 4 082 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net Debt 2022 36 328 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 56 225 M 392 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 269
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart FESTI HF.
Duration : Period :
Festi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FESTI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ásta Sigríður Fjeldsted Chief Executive Officer
Magnús Kristin Ingason Chief Financial Officer
Guðjón Karl Reynisson Chairman
Kolbeinn Finnsson Senior Director-HR, QC & Information Technology
Hinrik Örn Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FESTI HF.1.10%390
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.41%450 047
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.04%181 881
BP PLC17.54%120 668
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION7.43%75 945
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.76%56 397