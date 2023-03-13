Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 10

In week 10 2023, Festi purchased in total 316,030 own shares for total amount of 55,851,298 ISK as follows:
Week
Date
Time
Purchased shares
Price
Purchase price
Total shares bought
Total puchase price
10
6.3.2023
10:40:00
2.000
178
356.000
2.254.520
401.952.002
10
6.3.2023
11:12:37
500
178
89.000
2.255.020
402.041.002
10
6.3.2023
11:47:07
3.000
178
534.000
2.258.020
402.575.002
10
6.3.2023
12:03:43
3.000
178
534.000
2.261.020
403.109.002
10
6.3.2023
12:25:44
50.000
179
8.950.000
2.311.020
412.059.002
10
6.3.2023
12:48:59
4.000
178
712.000
2.315.020
412.771.002
10
6.3.2023
14:42:05
5.000
178
890.000
2.320.020
413.661.002
10
6.3.2023
14:53:04
1.000
178
178.000
2.321.020
413.839.002
10
6.3.2023
14:54:12
1.000
178
178.000
2.322.020
414.017.002
10
6.3.2023
14:58:18
3.000
178
534.000
2.325.020
414.551.002
10
6.3.2023
15:17:26
5.534
178
985.052
2.330.554
415.536.054
10
7.3.2023
15:32:56
50.000
178
8.900.000
2.380.554
424.436.054
10
8.3.2023
13:22:29
13.950
177
2.469.150
2.394.504
426.905.204
10
8.3.2023
13:35:43
35.000
177
6.195.000
2.429.504
433.100.204
10
8.3.2023
15:13:12
3.000
176
528.000
2.432.504
433.628.204
10
8.3.2023
15:14:42
6.046
176
1.064.096
2.438.550
434.692.300
10
9.3.2023
10:02:32
30.000
176
5.280.000
2.468.550
439.972.300
10
9.3.2023
15:08:42
50.000
176
8.800.000
2.518.550
448.772.300
10
10.3.2023
13:21:40
50.000
173,5
8.675.000
2.568.550
457.447.300
316.030
55.851.298
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,568,550 own shares for 457,447,300 ISK and holds today 7,568,550 own shares or 2.42% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).