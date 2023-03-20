Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Festi hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29:43 2023-03-17 am EDT
179.00 ISK   +3.47%
04:36aFesti Hf. : Buy-back programme week 11
GL
04:35aFesti Hf. : Buy-back programme week 11
AQ
03/17Festi : List of candidates for Board elections
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 11

03/20/2023 | 04:36am EDT
In week 11 2023, Festi purchased in total 260,000 own shares for total amount of 45,155,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
1113.3.202313:31:5230.0001715.130.0002.598.550462.577.300
1113.3.202313:49:1050.000171,58.575.0002.648.550471.152.300
1115.3.202311:01:2430.0001755.250.0002.678.550476.402.300
1115.3.202313:02:1450.0001738.650.0002.728.550485.052.300
1116.3.202314:26:5650.0001748.700.0002.778.550493.752.300
1117.3.202314:25:0650.0001778.850.0002.828.550502.602.300
   260.000 45.155.000  


The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,828,550 own shares for 502,602,300 ISK and holds today 7,828,550 own shares or 2.51% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).






Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 864 M 864 M
Net income 2022 4 082 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2022 36 328 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 54 583 M 388 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 269
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart FESTI HF.
Duration : Period :
Festi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FESTI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ásta Sigríður Fjeldsted Chief Executive Officer
Magnús Kristin Ingason Chief Financial Officer
Guðjón Karl Reynisson Chairman
Kolbeinn Finnsson Senior Director-HR, QC & Information Technology
Hinrik Örn Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FESTI HF.-1.65%388
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-9.48%406 447
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-12.72%170 959
BP PLC1.06%104 309
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION29.97%93 926
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.25%54 611