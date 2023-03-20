Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 11

In week 11 2023, Festi purchased in total 260,000 own shares for total amount of 45,155,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|11
|13.3.2023
|13:31:52
|30.000
|171
|5.130.000
|2.598.550
|462.577.300
|11
|13.3.2023
|13:49:10
|50.000
|171,5
|8.575.000
|2.648.550
|471.152.300
|11
|15.3.2023
|11:01:24
|30.000
|175
|5.250.000
|2.678.550
|476.402.300
|11
|15.3.2023
|13:02:14
|50.000
|173
|8.650.000
|2.728.550
|485.052.300
|11
|16.3.2023
|14:26:56
|50.000
|174
|8.700.000
|2.778.550
|493.752.300
|11
|17.3.2023
|14:25:06
|50.000
|177
|8.850.000
|2.828.550
|502.602.300
|
|
|
|260.000
|
|45.155.000
|
|
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,828,550 own shares for 502,602,300 ISK and holds today 7,828,550 own shares or 2.51% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).