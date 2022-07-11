Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 28

In week 28 2022 Festi purchased in total 250,000 own shares for total amount of 53,050,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 28 4.7.2022 13:45:07 75.000 207 15.525.000 1.000.000 210.350.000 28 4.7.2022 14:31:14 75.000 207 15.525.000 1.075.000 225.875.000 28 8.7.2022 15:12:34 100.000 220 22.000.000 1.175.000 247.875.000 250.000 53.050.000





The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.



Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 1,175,000 own shares for 247,875,000 ISK and holds today 1,175,000 own shares or 0.38% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

