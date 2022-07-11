Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Festi hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:12 2022-07-08 am EDT
220.00 ISK   +0.92%
04:36aFESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 28
GL
04:35aFESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 28
AQ
07/10FESTI HF. : Candidates for the Board of directors (correction)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 28

07/11/2022 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In week 28 2022 Festi purchased in total 250,000 own shares for total amount of 53,050,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
284.7.202213:45:0775.00020715.525.0001.000.000210.350.000
284.7.202214:31:1475.00020715.525.0001.075.000225.875.000
288.7.202215:12:34100.00022022.000.0001.175.000247.875.000
   250.000 53.050.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 1,175,000 own shares for 247,875,000 ISK and holds today 1,175,000 own shares or 0.38% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


All news about FESTI HF.
04:36aFESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 28
GL
04:35aFESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 28
AQ
07/10FESTI HF. : Candidates for the Board of directors (correction)
GL
07/10FESTI HF. : Candidates for the Board of directors (correction)
GL
07/09FESTI HF. : Candidates for Board of DIrectors
GL
07/09FESTI HF. : Candidates for Board of DIrectors
GL
07/05FESTI : Final agenda for the meeting - July 2022
PU
07/05FESTI HF. : Shareholders Meeting 14 July - final agenda and proposals for the meeting
GL
07/05FESTI HF. : Shareholders Meeting 14 July - final agenda and proposals for the meeting
GL
07/04FESTI HF. : Nomination Committee´s report (correction)
GL
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 98 736 M - -
Net income 2021 4 972 M - -
Net Debt 2021 29 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 70 793 M 517 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 154
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart FESTI HF.
Duration : Period :
Festi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FESTI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eggert Þór Kristófersson Chief Executive Officer
Pétur Hafsteinsson Chief Financial Officer
Guðjón Karl Reynisson Chairman
Kolbeinn Finnsson Senior Director-HR, QC & Information Technology
Hinrik Örn Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FESTI HF.-2.65%517
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.68%362 673
CHEVRON CORPORATION21.66%280 516
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD0.98%191 678
BP PLC17.31%88 507
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.13%69 560