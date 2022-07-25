Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Festi hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29 2022-07-22 am EDT
220.00 ISK   -0.90%
04:36aFESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 29
GL
04:35aFESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 29
AQ
07/22Festi hf. – Q2 2022 financial results will be published 27 July 2022 – CEO hired temporarily.
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 29

07/25/2022 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In week 29 2022 Festi purchased in total 700,000 own shares for total amount of 153,850,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
2918.7.202213:01:1175.00022016.500.0002.150.000463.475.000
2918.7.202214:12:0075.00022016.500.0002.225.000479.975.000
2919.7.202212:34:4975.00022016.500.0002.300.000496.475.000
2919.7.202213:59:1450.00022011.000.0002.350.000507.475.000
2919.7.202214:49:2425.0002205.500.0002.375.000512.975.000
2920.7.202212:34:5275.00021916.425.0002.450.000529.400.000
2920.7.202214:34:5450.00021910.950.0002.500.000540.350.000
2920.7.202215:23:1225.0002195.475.0002.525.000545.825.000
2921.7.202212:16:2575.00022016.500.0002.600.000562.325.000
2921.7.202214:24:3550.00022011.000.0002.650.000573.325.000
2921.7.202214:37:2225.0002205.500.0002.675.000578.825.000
2922.7.202213:13:08100.00022022.000.0002.775.000600.825.000
   700.000 153.850.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 2,775,000 own shares for 600,825,000 ISK and holds today 2,775,000 own shares or 0.89% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


All news about FESTI HF.
04:36aFESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 29
GL
04:35aFESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 29
AQ
07/22Festi hf. – Q2 2022 financial results will be published 27 July 2022 – CEO ..
GL
07/22Festi hf. – Q2 2022 financial results will be published 27 July 2022 – CEO ..
AQ
07/18FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 28
GL
07/14FESTI : Results of shareholders' meeting - July 2022
PU
07/14FESTI HF. : Results of shareholders' meeting
GL
07/14Festi hf. Elects Hjörleifur Pálsson and Magnús Júlíusson to the Board
CI
07/12FESTI HF. : Candidate withdraws
GL
07/12Festi hf. Announces That Viðar Örn Traustason Has Withdrawn His Candidacy to the Board ..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 98 736 M - -
Net income 2021 4 972 M - -
Net Debt 2021 29 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 70 540 M 515 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 154
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart FESTI HF.
Duration : Period :
Festi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FESTI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eggert Þór Kristófersson Chief Executive Officer
Pétur Hafsteinsson Chief Financial Officer
Guðjón Karl Reynisson Chairman
Kolbeinn Finnsson Senior Director-HR, QC & Information Technology
Hinrik Örn Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FESTI HF.-2.65%515
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION42.31%366 886
CHEVRON CORPORATION22.87%283 306
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.70%199 117
BP PLC16.05%87 352
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.93%69 743