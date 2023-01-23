Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Festi hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:01:51 2023-01-20 am EST
179.00 ISK   -1.65%
03:36aFesti Hf. : Buy-back programme week 3
GL
03:35aFesti Hf. : Buy-back programme week 3
AQ
01/16Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 1 and 2
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 3

01/23/2023 | 03:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In week 3 2023, Festi purchased in total 260,000 own shares for total amount of 46,820,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
316.1.202310:32:013.000181543.000321.50059.197.000
316.1.202314:21:2230.0001825.460.000351.50064.657.000
316.1.202314:32:028718115.747351.58764.672.747
316.1.202315:10:2526.9131814.871.253378.50069.544.000
317.1.202310:41:0230.0001795.370.000408.50074.914.000
317.1.202313:56:2830.0001795.370.000438.50080.284.000
318.1.202310:56:5430.0001785.340.000468.50085.624.000
319.1.202314:32:3550.0001819.050.000518.50094.674.000
319.1.202315:16:3330.0001815.430.000548.500100.104.000
320.1.202311:13:0030.0001795.370.000578.500105.474.000
   260.000 46.820.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 578,500 own shares for 105,474,000 ISK and holds today 5,578,500 own shares or 1.79% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).





All news about FESTI HF.
03:36aFesti Hf. : Buy-back programme week 3
GL
03:35aFesti Hf. : Buy-back programme week 3
AQ
01/16Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 1 and 2
GL
01/16Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 1 and 2
AQ
01/10Festi Hf. : Candidacy for the Board of Directors of Festi hf.
GL
01/10Festi Hf. : Candidacy for the Board of Directors of Festi hf.
GL
01/09Festi : Announcement of candidacy for the Board of Directors of Festi 2023
PU
01/06Festi Hf. : Buy-back Program
GL
2022Festi Hf. : Financial calendar 2023/24
GL
2022Iceland-based Festi's CEO To Leave In Early 2023
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 98 736 M 693 M 693 M
Net income 2021 4 972 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net Debt 2021 29 731 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 54 985 M 386 M 386 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 326
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart FESTI HF.
Duration : Period :
Festi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FESTI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ásta Sigríður Fjeldsted Chief Executive Officer
Magnús Kristin Ingason Chief Financial Officer
Guðjón Karl Reynisson Chairman
Kolbeinn Finnsson Senior Director-HR, QC & Information Technology
Hinrik Örn Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FESTI HF.-1.65%386
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.77%466 809
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.10%191 597
BP PLC0.20%106 689
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION10.88%76 902
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.02%58 920