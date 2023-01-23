Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 3

In week 3 2023, Festi purchased in total 260,000 own shares for total amount of 46,820,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 3 16.1.2023 10:32:01 3.000 181 543.000 321.500 59.197.000 3 16.1.2023 14:21:22 30.000 182 5.460.000 351.500 64.657.000 3 16.1.2023 14:32:02 87 181 15.747 351.587 64.672.747 3 16.1.2023 15:10:25 26.913 181 4.871.253 378.500 69.544.000 3 17.1.2023 10:41:02 30.000 179 5.370.000 408.500 74.914.000 3 17.1.2023 13:56:28 30.000 179 5.370.000 438.500 80.284.000 3 18.1.2023 10:56:54 30.000 178 5.340.000 468.500 85.624.000 3 19.1.2023 14:32:35 50.000 181 9.050.000 518.500 94.674.000 3 19.1.2023 15:16:33 30.000 181 5.430.000 548.500 100.104.000 3 20.1.2023 11:13:00 30.000 179 5.370.000 578.500 105.474.000 260.000 46.820.000





The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 578,500 own shares for 105,474,000 ISK and holds today 5,578,500 own shares or 1.79% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.



For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).











