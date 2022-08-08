Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 31

In week 31 2022 Festi purchased in total 415,000 own shares for total amount of 92,070,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|31
|02/08/2022
|13.19.22
|90.000
|223
|20.070.000
|3.415.000
|774.895.000
|31
|03/08/2022
|13.14.47
|75.000
|222
|16.650.000
|3.490.000
|791.545.000
|31
|08/04/2022
|15.11.13
|100.000
|222
|22.200.000
|3.590.000
|813.745.000
|31
|08/05/2022
|13.16.02
|75.000
|221
|16.575.000
|3.665.000
|830.320.000
|31
|08/05/2022
|14.42.06
|75.000
|221
|16.575.000
|3.740.000
|846.895.000
|
|
|
|415.000
|
|92.070.000
|
|
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 3,740,000 own shares for 846,895,000 ISK and holds today 3,740,000 own shares or 1.20% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).