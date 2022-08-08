Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Festi hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:19 2022-08-05 am EDT
222.00 ISK    0.00%
08/02FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 30
GL
07/28FESTI : Earning document
PU
07/28FESTI : Earning document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 31

08/08/2022 | 05:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In week 31 2022 Festi purchased in total 415,000 own shares for total amount of 92,070,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
3102/08/202213.19.2290.00022320.070.0003.415.000774.895.000
3103/08/202213.14.4775.00022216.650.0003.490.000791.545.000
3108/04/202215.11.13100.00022222.200.0003.590.000813.745.000
3108/05/202213.16.0275.00022116.575.0003.665.000830.320.000
3108/05/202214.42.0675.00022116.575.0003.740.000846.895.000
   415.000 92.070.000  

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 3,740,000 own shares for 846,895,000 ISK and holds today 3,740,000 own shares or 1.20% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


All news about FESTI HF.
08/02FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 30
GL
07/28FESTI : Earning document
PU
07/28FESTI : Earning document
PU
07/28FESTI : Earning document
PU
07/28FESTI HF. : Presentation of Q2 2022 results
GL
07/28FESTI HF. : Presentation of Q2 2022 results
GL
07/27FESTI HF. : Financial results for Q2 2022
GL
07/27FESTI HF. : Financial results for Q2 2022
GL
07/27Festi hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30,..
CI
07/25FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 29
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 98 736 M 730 M 730 M
Net income 2021 4 972 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net Debt 2021 29 731 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 70 904 M 524 M 524 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart FESTI HF.
Duration : Period :
Festi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FESTI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Magnús Kristin Ingason Chief Financial Officer
Guðjón Karl Reynisson Chairman
Kolbeinn Finnsson Senior Director-HR, QC & Information Technology
Hinrik Örn Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Margrét Guðmundsdóttir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FESTI HF.-1.77%524
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION44.55%368 627
CHEVRON CORPORATION30.92%300 740
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD7.00%202 750
BP PLC24.40%93 619
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.38%69 294