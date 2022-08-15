Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 32

In week 32 2022 Festi purchased in total 550,000 own shares for total amount of 121,650,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|32
|8.8.2022
|13:44:59
|75.000
|220
|16.500.000
|3.815.000
|831.445.000
|32
|8.8.2022
|13:50:14
|75.000
|220
|16.500.000
|3.890.000
|847.945.000
|32
|8.8.2022
|15:06:14
|75.000
|220
|16.500.000
|3.965.000
|864.445.000
|32
|9.8.2022
|13:46:07
|75.000
|220
|16.500.000
|4.040.000
|880.945.000
|32
|10.8.2022
|13:55:14
|100.000
|220
|22.000.000
|4.140.000
|902.945.000
|32
|11.8.2022
|14:46:54
|100.000
|224
|22.400.000
|4.240.000
|925.345.000
|32
|11.8.2022
|15:20:55
|50.000
|225
|11.250.000
|4.290.000
|936.595.000
|
|
|
|550.000
|
|121.650.000
|
|
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 4,290,000 own shares for 936,595,000 ISK and holds today 4,290,000 own shares or 1.37% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).