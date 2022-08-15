Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Festi hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  05:30 2022-08-12 am EDT
226.00 ISK    0.00%
08/12FESTI HF. : Major shareholder announcement
GL
08/12FESTI HF. : Major shareholder announcement
GL
08/08FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 31
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 32

08/15/2022 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In week 32 2022 Festi purchased in total 550,000 own shares for total amount of 121,650,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
328.8.202213:44:5975.00022016.500.0003.815.000831.445.000
328.8.202213:50:1475.00022016.500.0003.890.000847.945.000
328.8.202215:06:1475.00022016.500.0003.965.000864.445.000
329.8.202213:46:0775.00022016.500.0004.040.000880.945.000
3210.8.202213:55:14100.00022022.000.0004.140.000902.945.000
3211.8.202214:46:54100.00022422.400.0004.240.000925.345.000
3211.8.202215:20:5550.00022511.250.0004.290.000936.595.000
   550.000 121.650.000  


The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 4,290,000 own shares for 936,595,000 ISK and holds today 4,290,000 own shares or 1.37% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).




All news about FESTI HF.
08/12FESTI HF. : Major shareholder announcement
GL
08/12FESTI HF. : Major shareholder announcement
GL
08/08FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 31
GL
08/02FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 30
GL
07/28FESTI : Earning document
PU
07/28FESTI : Earning document
PU
07/28FESTI : Earning document
PU
07/28FESTI HF. : Presentation of Q2 2022 results
GL
07/28FESTI HF. : Presentation of Q2 2022 results
GL
07/27FESTI HF. : Financial results for Q2 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 98 736 M 727 M 727 M
Net income 2021 4 972 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
Net Debt 2021 29 731 M 219 M 219 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 72 067 M 531 M 531 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart FESTI HF.
Duration : Period :
Festi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FESTI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Magnús Kristin Ingason Chief Financial Officer
Guðjón Karl Reynisson Chairman
Kolbeinn Finnsson Senior Director-HR, QC & Information Technology
Hinrik Örn Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Margrét Guðmundsdóttir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FESTI HF.0.00%531
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION53.62%391 758
CHEVRON CORPORATION36.22%312 896
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD11.18%210 065
BP PLC30.27%98 423
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION2.75%70 954