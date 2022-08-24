Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 34 - end of buy-back

In week 34, Festi purchased in total 110,000 own shares for total amount of 24,530,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 34 21.8.2022 15:06:02 110.000 223 24.530.000 5.000.000 1.096.525.000 110.000 24.530.000





This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 5,000,000 own shares for 1,096,525,000 ISK and has finished the buy-back.

Before the purchase Festi held no own shares but owns now 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares.

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.