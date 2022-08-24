Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Festi hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29 2022-08-23 am EDT
222.00 ISK   +0.91%
04:36aFESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 34 - end of buy-back
GL
04:35aFESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 34 - end of buy-back
AQ
08/22FESTI HF. : Buy-back programme week 33
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 34 - end of buy-back

08/24/2022 | 04:36am EDT
In week 34, Festi purchased in total 110,000 own shares for total amount of 24,530,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
3421.8.202215:06:02110.00022324.530.0005.000.0001.096.525.000
   110.000 24.530.000  


This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. Festi has purchased in total 5,000,000 own shares for 1,096,525,000 ISK and has finished the buy-back.

Before the purchase Festi held no own shares but owns now 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares.

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


Financials
Sales 2021 98 736 M 705 M 705 M
Net income 2021 4 972 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net Debt 2021 29 731 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 70 537 M 504 M 504 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 237
Free-Float 82,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Magnús Kristin Ingason Chief Financial Officer
Guðjón Karl Reynisson Chairman
Kolbeinn Finnsson Senior Director-HR, QC & Information Technology
Hinrik Örn Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Margrét Guðmundsdóttir Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FESTI HF.-1.77%504
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION60.16%391 799
CHEVRON CORPORATION38.04%307 122
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD10.07%207 208
BP PLC39.00%99 211
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.10%70 117