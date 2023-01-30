Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 4

In week 4 2023, Festi purchased in total 315,000 own shares for total amount of 56,080,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 4 23.1.2023 14:13:14 50.000 179 8.950.000 628.500 114.424.000 4 23.1.2023 14:42:34 30.000 179 5.370.000 658.500 119.794.000 4 25.1.2023 14:54:56 50.000 178 8.900.000 708.500 128.694.000 4 26.1.2023 11:37:45 30.000 177 5.310.000 738.500 134.004.000 4 26.1.2023 14:41:51 80.000 177,5 14.200.000 818.500 148.204.000 4 27.1.2023 14:33:55 75.000 178 13.350.000 893.500 161.554.000 315.000 56.080.000





The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 893,500 own shares for 161,554,000 ISK and holds today 5,893,500 own shares or 1.89% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.



For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).







