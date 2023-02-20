Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 7

In week 7 2023, Festi purchased in total 160,000 own shares for total amount of 27,712,500 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 7 13.2.2023 14:34:36 5.000 172 860.000 1.421.020 253.469.002 7 14.2.2023 14:32:22 75.000 173,5 13.012.500 1.496.020 266.481.502 7 16.2.2023 13:03:13 80.000 173 13.840.000 1.576.020 280.321.502 160.000 27.712.500





The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,576,020 own shares for 280,321,502 ISK and holds today 6,576,020 own shares or 2.10% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.



For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).



















