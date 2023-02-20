Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Festi hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:23:34 2023-02-21 am EST
177.00 ISK    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 7

02/20/2023 | 04:17am EST
In week 7 2023, Festi purchased in total 160,000 own shares for total amount of 27,712,500 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
713.2.202314:34:365.000172860.0001.421.020253.469.002
714.2.202314:32:2275.000173,513.012.5001.496.020266.481.502
716.2.202313:03:1380.00017313.840.0001.576.020280.321.502
   160.000 27.712.500  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,576,020 own shares for 280,321,502 ISK and holds today 6,576,020 own shares or 2.10% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).







Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 840 M 840 M
Net income 2022 4 082 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net Debt 2022 36 328 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 54 149 M 375 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 269
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart FESTI HF.
Duration : Period :
Festi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FESTI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ásta Sigríður Fjeldsted Chief Executive Officer
Magnús Kristin Ingason Chief Financial Officer
Guðjón Karl Reynisson Chairman
Kolbeinn Finnsson Senior Director-HR, QC & Information Technology
Hinrik Örn Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FESTI HF.-2.75%375
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION0.89%453 796
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-4.44%186 581
BP PLC15.88%120 209
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION12.20%78 248
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.25%55 874