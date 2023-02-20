Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 7

In week 7 2023, Festi purchased in total 160,000 own shares for total amount of 27,712,500 ISK as follows:
Week
Date
Time
Purchased shares
Price
Purchase price
Total shares bought
Total puchase price
7
13.2.2023
14:34:36
5.000
172
860.000
1.421.020
253.469.002
7
14.2.2023
14:32:22
75.000
173,5
13.012.500
1.496.020
266.481.502
7
16.2.2023
13:03:13
80.000
173
13.840.000
1.576.020
280.321.502
160.000
27.712.500
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,576,020 own shares for 280,321,502 ISK and holds today 6,576,020 own shares or 2.10% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).