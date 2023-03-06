Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Festi hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FESTI   IS0000020584

FESTI HF.

(FESTI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:29:54 2023-03-03 am EST
181.00 ISK   +0.56%
03:36aFesti Hf. : Buy-back programme week 9
GL
03:36aFesti Hf. : Buy-back programme week 9
GL
02/28Festi : Power of Attorney
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 9

03/06/2023 | 03:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In week 9 2023, Festi purchased in total 321,500 own shares for total amount of 58,047,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
927.2.202314:55:3250.0001839.150.0001.981.020352.699.002
928.2.202310:06:2230.0001825.460.0002.011.020358.159.002
928.2.202315:27:5450.000181,59.075.0002.061.020367.234.002
91.3.202311:35:06341806.1202.061.054367.240.122
91.3.202312:25:4040018072.0002.061.454367.312.122
91.3.202313:07:29121802.1602.061.466367.314.282
91.3.202314:19:2711018019.8002.061.576367.334.082
91.3.202314:26:5229.4441805.299.9202.091.020372.634.002
91.3.202315:24:081.500178267.0002.092.520372.901.002
92.3.202313:50:5730.000176,55.295.0002.122.520378.196.002
93.3.202311:20:453.000180540.0002.125.520378.736.002
93.3.202311:21:3427.0001804.860.0002.152.520383.596.002
93.3.202313:50:34100.00018018.000.0002.252.520401.596.002
   321.500 58.047.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,252,520 own shares for 401,596,002 ISK and holds today 7,252,520 own shares or 2.32% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 6 January 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 3,000,000 own shares or 0.96% of the issued shares, with the cap of 650 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).



All news about FESTI HF.
03:36aFesti Hf. : Buy-back programme week 9
GL
03:36aFesti Hf. : Buy-back programme week 9
GL
02/28Festi : Power of Attorney
PU
02/28Festi Hf. : Annual General Meeting 22 March 2023
GL
02/28Festi Hf. : Annual General Meeting 22 March 2023
GL
02/27Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 8
GL
02/27Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 8
GL
02/20Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 7
GL
02/20Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 7
GL
02/13Festi Hf. : Buy-back programme week 6
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 857 M 857 M
Net income 2022 4 082 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net Debt 2022 36 328 M 257 M 257 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 55 308 M 391 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 269
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart FESTI HF.
Duration : Period :
Festi hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FESTI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ásta Sigríður Fjeldsted Chief Executive Officer
Magnús Kristin Ingason Chief Financial Officer
Guðjón Karl Reynisson Chairman
Kolbeinn Finnsson Senior Director-HR, QC & Information Technology
Hinrik Örn Bjarnason Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FESTI HF.-0.55%391
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.28%459 248
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-6.35%185 362
BP PLC16.93%119 387
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.38%82 869
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION14.70%59 481